(CNN)   In what else 2020, giant holes are appearing in Siberia, cause unknown, possible causes deadly climate change, ufos, meteorite strikes, collapsed underground military facilities, methane being released, hope for the best   (cnn.com) divider line
Redh8t [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That sh*t show was swinging it's dick around Fark in the 18's and 19's.

This is 20 F*CKING 20... All other assumptions are null and void.

At this point, unless Cthulhu has risen, the elder ones awakened, or the shoggoth are on the war path.  Kindly fark off.
/Please and thank you :)
 
fark'emfeed'emfish [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This has been going on for years. Is fark an end-times cult thanks to 2020?
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earth farts.
 
JJRRutgers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody divided by zero.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mass gravesites for Putin's enemies.
 
Northern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have known for decades that the methane trapped in Siberia's permafrost would be released with increasing temperatures due to climate change.  We do know now that arctic regions are heating up faster than temperate or tropical regions.  Also, methane is a more potent greenhouse gas than CO2.
/for those MAGA fans out there, how's that coal movement going?  Lots of jobs?  Yuuugely profitable coal companies?
 
Lydia_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Underground Methane Bubbles
Youtube B9gTGPj216s
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
is 5 am too early to start drinking?
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wasn't the release of permafrost methane supposed to signal the tipping point of a feedback cycle from which we cannot recover?
"Chicken Little" will probably get tossed around.
The ground is falling.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Podna
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Its natural gas that's heating us up now, not so much coal. They knew nat gas was worse than coal but lied
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

If you never stop, can't be too early to start.

Or work graveyard shift and fark the haters. Nothing better than getting the old grannies something to be upset about.
 
Any Pie Left
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Iv'e seen this episode...

It's the Borg.
 
Trik
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This has been going on for at least the last few years. Most think it's trapped methane erupting due the permafrost thawing.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Permafrost methane plus lightning strike = big badaboom.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
There are similar sized holes in Kansas.  They used to hold ICBMs and the ones in KS were filled with concrete due to the SALT 1 or 2 treaty.  They used more concrete filling the holes than was used on roads in the state.  The waste of concrete was done under the watchful eye of USSR and UN observers.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anyone who has ever flown in a plane over any permafrost region knows that this has been a thing for the past 25,000 years.  It's just now that we're in a period of current activity.  Also we now have the ability to fly.
 
cynicalbastard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Massive holes torn open with the buildup of methane gas? A heavy cabbage and potato diet will do that.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Nope.  But I get off work at 5:30am, so my view may not count...

I cant drink in the evening, because Id be drunk at work...
 
