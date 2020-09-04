 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Whisky hotel opens in L.A., somehow Drew drowns in the fountain but remains poised   (nypost.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's cool. Anyone hear about the proposed Bourbon Brothel?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why would "whiskey tourists" go to LA? Other than this future shiatshow, of course.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"The hotel will also include a whiskey fountain..."

Tell your mom there's no lifeguard on duty.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It won't be a really nice place to stay for at least 25 years.
 
DrWhy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
At the whiskey hotel they're all doing the Tango Foxtrot in the ballroom.
 
stuffy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Can't possibly see how this could go bad.
 
