(MSN)   Alert school officials stop another school shooting before it started. Just think how many lives they saved by suspending a student in an online class because a Nerf gun was visible in the room behind him   (msn.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
We have 70 bajillion guns in this country yet people can't tell the difference between a gun, a nerf toy, or a cell phone.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
For his next class he should sit in front of a glass gun cabinet with tons of real guns in it.
That's legal. You're allowed to have real guns in your house. Idiot school.
 
Shift_Left_Political [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This can't be real. Please, someone, tell me this is just a figment of my imagination.
 
FarkBucket18 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The idiot left strikes again!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Teacher's other job is in police?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shift_Left_Political: This can't be real. Please, someone, tell me this is just a figment of my imagination.


Have you heard of zero tolerance lays?  This gets grade school kids suspended for bringing a plastic knife with their lunch.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


Boooo!  That's not allowed around here!  Boooo!
 
Invisible Obama
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: For his next class he should sit in front of a glass gun cabinet with tons of real guns in it.
That's legal. You're allowed to have real guns in your house. Idiot school.


Believe it or not, this isn't the only story like this, and some schools are trying to say that school "gun free" policies extend not to just the school property itself, but the home of the student if the student is doing online/virtual education from there.

This isn't the first time a teacher has called police because they saw a toy gun on camera behind a student, and school administrators were lining up to defend the teacher on that one because they said their zero-tolerance policy against guns extended to video-based schooling.

It's only a matter of time before these things end up in court, where these policies will likely be struck down hard.  You'd think it's the sort of thing the NRA might want to get involved about, but they probably don't have enough Russian money left over to actually do anything, since they seem to be on the brink of collapse.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


But now how am I going to jump to wild conclusions with minimal information and automatically blame Obama?
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


Yeah, I'm okay with that.  I can see how an airsoft like that could be seen as a threat when you are holding it on camera.  It doesn't seem like the kid meant it that way, but a short suspension isn't the end of the world.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


Ok, I read your link. Much more detailed information, thank you for sharing it.

My judgement is still the same. There is no reason to suspend the kid.
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


You claim to be in the US but you spell judg[e]ment like a Brit, fake news fake news fake news.
 
chozo13
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


Where in the hell do you think you are?
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


doesn't change my opinion, a toy is a toy and people need to chill out about toy guns that are clearly marked to indicate they are not real firearms.  While i will agree they should not be taken to school, allowance need to be made in the current situation.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


You brought order, logic, and rational arguments to the Fark discussion.

I don't like you.
 
Sajuuk Khar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zero Tolerance = Zero Competence

I wonder if it got engrained in our court / policing system or school system first. The comment that the Sheriffs office made that it could've lead to criminal charges in the future.

What the fark is wrong with our judicial system?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

PaceyWhitter: maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.

Yeah, I'm okay with that.  I can see how an airsoft like that could be seen as a threat when you are holding it on camera.  It doesn't seem like the kid meant it that way, but a short suspension isn't the end of the world.


Eye of the beholder
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the kid had brought an airsoft gun to school I could see a suspension because in the days of school shootings nobody is going to play around with that sort of thing even when the gun isn't real, but this kid was fiddling with an airsoft gun while on farking Zoom. At least he's just suspended. It's a bit of an overreaction, but take the fours days off from Zoom, kid.

I wonder if that school does in school suspensions like my old high school. Will he have to log into to a different Zoom for that?
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captain anonymous: maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.

Ok, I read your link. Much more detailed information, thank you for sharing it.

My judgement is still the same. There is no reason to suspend the kid.


I would go further and say the parents need to take this opportunity to find new schooling for their obviously bored child.  The kid finished a quiz and was ready to move on.  A more challenging curriculum and a teacher more prepared is needed.
 
captain anonymous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shift_Left_Political: This can't be real. Please, someone, tell me this is just a figment of my imagination.

Have you heard of zero tolerance lays?  This gets grade school kids suspended for bringing a plastic knife with their lunch.


Zero tolerance lay... Is that like when the dad finds out someone boinked his underage daughter?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You gotta hand it to those school officials. You can dangle an opportunity to not be a dick to black people all you want but theyre not gonna fall for it.
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invisible Obama: Walker: For his next class he should sit in front of a glass gun cabinet with tons of real guns in it.
That's legal. You're allowed to have real guns in your house. Idiot school.

Believe it or not, this isn't the only story like this, and some schools are trying to say that school "gun free" policies extend not to just the school property itself, but the home of the student if the student is doing online/virtual education from there.

This isn't the first time a teacher has called police because they saw a toy gun on camera behind a student, and school administrators were lining up to defend the teacher on that one because they said their zero-tolerance policy against guns extended to video-based schooling.

It's only a matter of time before these things end up in court, where these policies will likely be struck down hard.  You'd think it's the sort of thing the NRA might want to get involved about, but they probably don't have enough Russian money left over to actually do anything, since they seem to be on the brink of collapse.


this is what Parents want when they call the schools about stuff that doesnt happen at school and yell DO SOMETHING at them. This is what happens when schools do something but don't apply the same remedies to all, they get sued for a lot of $$ so they decide the least expensive option is to simply have a no tolerance policy and apply it to everyone as harshly and as dumb as it seems. they are covering their ass from lawsuits by the very parents who want the schools to raise their kids
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With a last name of Blow and the parents didn't name him Will??
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I sincerely hope the teacher, administrators, and law enforcement involved in this incident suffer horrific karmic fates. I no longer possess the least shred of patience or compassion for people that utterly ignorant and evil.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Journalist's guide to firearms:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

captain anonymous: Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shift_Left_Political: This can't be real. Please, someone, tell me this is just a figment of my imagination.

Have you heard of zero tolerance lays?  This gets grade school kids suspended for bringing a plastic knife with their lunch.

Zero tolerance lay... Is that like when the dad finds out someone boinked his underage daughter?


If I had an under aged daughter, you bet there is zero tolerance.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tape stays over the camera at all times unless specifically needed and only for the minimum amount of time necessary.

Teachers that insist on 100% camera time get clear tape and Vaseline over the camera.   I wouldn't do this on any equipment I cared about though.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invisible Obama: It's only a matter of time before these things end up in court, where these policies will likely be struck down hard.  You'd think it's the sort of thing the NRA might want to get involved about, but they probably don't have enough Russian money left over to actually do anything, since they seem to be on the brink of collapse.


These policies will get struck down.  But $2512.85, mostly for individual dues and magazine subscriptions, doesn't go as far as it used to.  You would be lucky to find a good law firm where that gets you 10 hours of work.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Invisible Obama: Walker: For his next class he should sit in front of a glass gun cabinet with tons of real guns in it.
That's legal. You're allowed to have real guns in your house. Idiot school.

Believe it or not, this isn't the only story like this, and some schools are trying to say that school "gun free" policies extend not to just the school property itself, but the home of the student if the student is doing online/virtual education from there.

This isn't the first time a teacher has called police because they saw a toy gun on camera behind a student, and school administrators were lining up to defend the teacher on that one because they said their zero-tolerance policy against guns extended to video-based schooling.

It's only a matter of time before these things end up in court, where these policies will likely be struck down hard.  You'd think it's the sort of thing the NRA might want to get involved about, but they probably don't have enough Russian money left over to actually do anything, since they seem to be on the brink of collapse.


The first one I remember on fark was in the early months of the shiat show when some kid was in his zoom class and they saw his BB gun on a rack behind him.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.


Blame lawsuits.  "Johnny saw Billy on Zoom with a GUN OMGWTF WE'RE SUING FOR MENTAL TRAUMA!"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


1) that will never stop us, YOU HEAR ME?!
2) from your link: Maddox Blow, 11, who told the FOX31 Problem Solvers a Wheat Ridge police officer also came to his house.
3) FYL: "Jeffcom 911 told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that a school resource officer reported the incident to Wheat Ridge police as a request for a welfare check involving a toy gun." whatthehell?! I really hope that's a mistake by the journalist.
4) it wasn't even during class, he was sitting there bored toying with it (so to speak) and the teacher only noticed when s/he reviewed the recording!!

This is all kinds of messed up.
As someone has long ago said on Fark: zero tolerance = zero thinking.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: If the kid had brought an airsoft gun to school I could see a suspension because in the days of school shootings nobody is going to play around with that sort of thing even when the gun isn't real, but this kid was fiddling with an airsoft gun while on farking Zoom. At least he's just suspended. It's a bit of an overreaction, but take the fours days off from Zoom, kid.

I wonder if that school does in school suspensions like my old high school. Will he have to log into to a different Zoom for that?


Big difference between "visible in the background" and "fiddling with it." The former seems innocuous, the latter could certainly be construed as a threat regardless of whether the "weapon" was a toy or not. Was this kid trying to send a not-so-subtle message, or was he so clueless that he didn't realize how his actions would be perceived? In either case it seems some corrective action on the part of grown-ups might be called for.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Resident Muslim: maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.

1) that will never stop us, YOU HEAR ME?!
2) from your link: Maddox Blow, 11, who told the FOX31 Problem Solvers a Wheat Ridge police officer also came to his house.
3) FYL: "Jeffcom 911 told the FOX31 Problem Solvers that a school resource officer reported the incident to Wheat Ridge police as a request for a welfare check involving a toy gun." whatthehell?! I really hope that's a mistake by the journalist.
4) it wasn't even during class, he was sitting there bored toying with it (so to speak) and the teacher only noticed when s/he reviewed the recording!!

This is all kinds of messed up.
As someone has long ago said on Fark: zero tolerance = zero thinking.


Oh, also from that link:
"The case is separate from one in El Paso County, in which a 12-year-old boy was suspended for five days for briefly showing a toy gun on screen."
I think administrators/teachers are bored and some are missing the high they get from punishing students.
:|
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.


My inner city high school has a rifle range in the basement.  We had a rifle team.  I hear they've switched to air soft now.
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


We can do that?!!?  *mind blown*
 
SolderGlob [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheGreatGazoo: SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.

My inner city high school has a rifle range in the basement.  We had a rifle team.  I hear they've switched to air soft now.


Inner city... Rifle range? How the hell was your school not raided by swat daily?
 
payattention
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.


So, since I am old enough to be your father, let me tell you that back in my day, we just went hunting before school, and it was more than normal for scores of us to show up to high school wearing orange and camouflage. Also, each student (and teacher) vehicle in the lot probably had at least one firearm in it.

/you remember that movie 'Toy Soldiers'?
//that shiat would have never happened in my high school
///yes I know the movie dealt with a school that specialized with 'at risk' youth and they would not have cars or guns available... just sayin...
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: TheGreatGazoo: SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.

My inner city high school has a rifle range in the basement.  We had a rifle team.  I hear they've switched to air soft now.

Inner city... Rifle range? How the hell was your school not raided by swat daily?


Inner city Amarillo?
 
boozehat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This one is an old-y.... but there was the 3 year old who was not allowed to pre-school.  He's deaf and is named Hunter.  The sign for his name were finger guns.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/nebraska-f​a​mily-school-at-odds-over-deaf-boys-gun​-like-sign-language-name

Such progress in rational thinking over the last 7 years.
 
starsrift
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Invisible Obama: [...] It's only a matter of time before these things end up in court, where these policies will likely be struck down hard.  You'd think it's the sort of thing the NRA might want to get involved about, but they probably don't have enough Russian money left over to actually do anything, since they seem to be on the brink of collapse.

I'm a strong gun-control advocate. I don't care for guns, and I don't think the majority of gun owners need them. I do see some value in long arms and hunting or living in the sticks, and that's fine. But this is ridiculous, and if it's going to continue until things end up in court, then things need to end up in court. Tomorrow. Get it over with and decided and stop giving children shiat.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
First of all - an airsoft gun isn't a toy. It kind of looks like one, but you can still blind people with it.

Second, isn't it kind of farked up that we have toy guns in the first place?

Play war so in ten years you'll be more comfortable when we send you to actual war.
 
payattention
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.


All the responses are making me spill shiat... stop!
 
Noah_Tall [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: PaceyWhitter: maxandgrinch: Here's a ink with more than a sentence, in case any farkers want info before pronouncing judgement.

Yeah, I'm okay with that.  I can see how an airsoft like that could be seen as a threat when you are holding it on camera.  It doesn't seem like the kid meant it that way, but a short suspension isn't the end of the world.

Eye of the beholder


I see actors pointing real guns at me all the time. They should be arrested right?  I mean sure it's on tv but a threat is a threat.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

boozehat: This one is an old-y.... but there was the 3 year old who was not allowed to pre-school.  He's deaf and is named Hunter.  The sign for his name were finger guns.

https://www.foxnews.com/us/nebraska-fa​mily-school-at-odds-over-deaf-boys-gun​-like-sign-language-name

Such progress in rational thinking over the last 7 years.


I was under the impression that the case was the school only wanted to teach ASL, but the parents wanted to use another sign language standard.
 
theprinceofwands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

SolderGlob: Back in the good ol days of 1997-1999 my cousin, myself, and about 10 of our friends used to have nerf gun wars in the halls of our school, and sometimes during classes we shared together. The worst trouble we ever got in was having to turn in our guns for the remainder of the class we were caught shooting each other in. 

Now kids get suspended for handling toy guns in zoom classes. What a stupid ass country we live in.


3 or 4 years before I started attending my high school they disbanded the hunting the and shooting clubs (there is a 50 yard 12 lane range in the school basement). Even though the official clubs stopped the students and faculty still met before school, during lunch, and after school to show off and clean their firearms, and swap stories about hunting/shooting. All through my years there a solid quarter of the vehicles in the parking lots had weapons plainly visible in gun racks or on the seats. Mind you, this was in southwest Washington state, not Texas or Alabama or whatever, and was 1986-1990, not during the height of McCarthyism.

The US is completely dead. Not a single vestige of its inception or purpose remains intact.
 
BeerBear
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Random Anonymous Blackmail: Shift_Left_Political: This can't be real. Please, someone, tell me this is just a figment of my imagination.

Have you heard of zero tolerance lays?  This gets grade school kids suspended for bringing a plastic knife with their lunch.


and eating a pop tart in a shape of a gun
 
SirMadness
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
In second grade for Halloween, I went as a western sheriff. Complete with genuine metal cap-gun six shooters in my holsters.

My kid would be arrested, which is farked right up.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Those who can, do. Those who can't, teach. Those white can't do or teach, administrate.
 
