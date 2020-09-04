 Skip to content
 
(BBC-US)   The town of Hamelin in Lower Saxony, Germany, employs a professional Pied Piper to promote tourism. Some people don't know the fable and think he's a court jester, a superhero, a gender-fluid woke SJW, Robin Hood, or... wait a sec; back up one   (bbc.com) divider line
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
William Manchester said he was a pedo, but he was kinda nutty by then
 
sirrerun [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Silicon Valley - Dinesh
Youtube oTD-x9tJa2M
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live in sad times when a woman who wants be an engineer or a man who wants to be a ballet dancer are told they are "gender non-conforming" and expelled from the pack.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds an awful lot like Kevin Bacon and his pelvic sorcery.
 
ModernLuddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, that's creepy. 

Town records show that 130 children vanished on June 26, 1284. But not WHAT. It was so bad that it remained in the collective memory of the town, but the specifics are gone.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The earliest known ' influencer '?
 
crinz83
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

ModernLuddite: Man, that's creepy. 

Town records show that 130 children vanished on June 26, 1284. But not WHAT. It was so bad that it remained in the collective memory of the town, but the specifics are gone.


Probably a local version of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
ychef.files.bbci.co.ukView Full Size


DAWWW! Adorable.
 
haknudsen
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
or it was a reference to the Children's Crusade.
 
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: ModernLuddite: Man, that's creepy. 

Town records show that 130 children vanished on June 26, 1284. But not WHAT. It was so bad that it remained in the collective memory of the town, but the specifics are gone.

Probably a local version of this.

[Fark user image 425x628]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Go home, Death. You're drunk.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

haknudsen: or it was a reference to the Children's Crusade.


Wait... Wasn't that the name of a NAMBLA foreign-exchange student program?
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Sure, 130 children died, but on the other hand, this story gave birth to one of the greatest gifs of all time:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
