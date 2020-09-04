 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Mr. Rogers would never say an unkind word about any human being and was famously apolitical. Joanne Rogers, his widow, has a few things she'd like to say about Donald Trump   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
32
    More: Hero, Fred Rogers, Donald Trump, hometown of Fred Rogers, Latrobe, Pennsylvania, 1928 births, American television personalities, big Biden fan, 2005 singles  
•       •       •

726 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 5:29 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Now that is a face worthy of a stare down with the Queen.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I never heard that Mr. Rogers was married.

She looks a bit like my great grandmother, who died in 1983.

Seems to have her head on straight.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Please get rid of Trump so 92 year old widows can go back to enjoying their golden years instead of having to speak out about his complete lack of humanity.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
He wasn't political. His core message of accepting others for who they are has become political due to a major political movement whose core message is that some people are to be rejected if they are not of the approved race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Though Mr. Rogers also raw dogged porn stars.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"I'm alone now," she said. "I don't do a program for children."
She made clear her feelings about Trump: "I think he's just a horrible person."

Well you know you messed up when you pissed off Mrs. Rodgers, I do like the part about not having a show.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: He wasn't political. His core message of accepting others for who they are has become political due to a major political movement whose core message is that some people are to be rejected if they are not of the approved race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.


How did you get your head so far up your own ass?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: He wasn't political. His core message of accepting others for who they are has become political due to a major political movement whose core message is that some people are to be rejected if they are not of the approved race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.


Mr. Rogers was a very good Christian.  So those grifters and conmen who pretend to be Christian hate him for being a good example.
 
IKillBugs
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Alphax: Mr. Rogers was a very good Christian


Too bad good Christians are so rare.
 
entitygm
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I've got an essential tremor which has slowly progressed over many years. At first it manifested, among other ways, as a stutter. Now I seem, to most, entirely well-spoken, but damned if it doesn't shake my self-confidence to the core to this day because, even if nobody else notices, I sure as hell feel the left side of my jaw dragging behind my speech and have a hard time not thinking myself defective as a result. There are a thousand reasons why I'm against Trump, but his utter contempt for that one alone is enough. The man treated his own father as useless after Alzheimer's took its inevitable toll.

Biden has a concept of empathy (argue all you want about whether he genuinely feels it himself, but it's acknowledged). That's more than can be said for the opposition, and in 2020 that is sufficient.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I would like to see a comprehensive, completely apolitical list of the current President's achievements and failures. All I see in the world is polarization, and the residents at each poll seem to think that anyone who isn't in their camp must be from the other side. There's no consideration to the tiny rational minority who strive to use logic and rationality, instead of feelings and selfishness. Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.


He's bad in more ways than I thought it was possible.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Please get rid of Trump so 92 year old widows can go back to enjoying their golden years instead of having to speak out about his complete lack of humanity.


Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.
 
evilmousse
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: He wasn't political.


he was political in his own way.

wp-media.patheos.comView Full Size
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.


Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Man, I can't even imagine going through life knowing that Mr. Rogers' widow thinks I'm a piece of shiat.
 
d23 [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: He wasn't political. His core message of accepting others for who they are has become political due to a major political movement whose core message is that some people are to be rejected if they are not of the approved race, ethnicity, religion, gender or sexuality.


I don't have a jpeg or gif big enough for the "this" here.  I've said it before on fark: the Right has made Sesame Street level morality a political thing.  If you presented some of the morality lessons presented on Sesame Street without revealing their origin you would get a lot of screams about being a "liberal" or "marxist" from the current crop of Righties.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alphax: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.

Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.


Almost exactlylike he was just before Hillary totally crushed him at the vote, making her the first female US president.

wait....
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Alphax: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.

Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.

Almost exactlylike he was just before Hillary totally crushed him at the vote, making her the first female US president.

wait....


No.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

evilmousse: Gordon Bennett: He wasn't political.

he was political in his own way.

[wp-media.patheos.com image 320x240]


Well some people do think being a decent human being is political
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: I would like to see a comprehensive, completely apolitical list of the current President's achievements and failures. All I see in the world is polarization, and the residents at each poll seem to think that anyone who isn't in their camp must be from the other side. There's no consideration to the tiny rational minority who strive to use logic and rationality, instead of feelings and selfishness. Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.


And in the spirit of giving credit where it's due, Sloth probably doesn't apply; spoiled, trust fund baby, he may be, but he was motivated enough to become the President, even though he was born on the penultimate rung.

I'm still mulling over Envy; can you envy if your born into extreme privilege? Possibly. It seem that the Wealth Hoarders can never have enough, perhaps they simply envy anyone who has something they can't possess, no matter how trivial.

The rest are Trivial.

Lust. He married 3 times, cheated on all his wives and farked a Porn-star. His association with Epstein, is hearsay at the moment.
Gluttony: Just look at the fat coont.
Greed: He hoards vast wealth and gives nothing back.
Wrath: He is vindictive. And petty.
Pride: The discrepancy between his self image and his person is so vast, we would need the universe to expand for another 30 billion years in order to measure it.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alphax: uttertosh: Alphax: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.

Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.

Almost exactlylike he was just before Hillary totally crushed him at the vote, making her the first female US president.

wait....

No.


Yes!
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Sloth probably doesn't apply; spoiled, trust fund baby, he may be, but he was motivated enough to become the President, even though he was born on the penultimate rung.


He spends most of his time sitting around watching TV about himself.  Then he spends a 3rd of his days at golf courses he owns, and drives his golf cart onto all of the greens.  And cheats at golf, even when alone.

He's never actually worked a day in his life.
 
ar393
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: I would like to see a comprehensive, completely apolitical list of the current President's achievements and failures. All I see in the world is polarization, and the residents at each poll seem to think that anyone who isn't in their camp must be from the other side. There's no consideration to the tiny rational minority who strive to use logic and rationality, instead of feelings and selfishness. Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.

And in the spirit of giving credit where it's due, Sloth probably doesn't apply; spoiled, trust fund baby, he may be, but he was motivated enough to become the President, even though he was born on the penultimate rung.

I'm still mulling over Envy; can you envy if your born into extreme privilege? Possibly. It seem that the Wealth Hoarders can never have enough, perhaps they simply envy anyone who has something they can't possess, no matter how trivial.

The rest are Trivial.

Lust. He married 3 times, cheated on all his wives and farked a Porn-star. His association with Epstein, is hearsay at the moment.
Gluttony: Just look at the fat coont.
Greed: He hoards vast wealth and gives nothing back.
Wrath: He is vindictive. And petty.
Pride: The discrepancy between his self image and his person is so vast, we would need the universe to expand for another 30 billion years in order to measure it.


Are you kidding envy is seriously the easiest one.he constantly lies about how rich he is how tall he is how thin he is how good he is at golf he is constantly envious of people
 
jimjays
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

entitygm: I've got an essential tremor which has slowly progressed over many years. At first it manifested, among other ways, as a stutter. Now I seem, to most, entirely well-spoken, but damned if it doesn't shake my self-confidence to the core to this day because, even if nobody else notices, I sure as hell feel the left side of my jaw dragging behind my speech and have a hard time not thinking myself defective as a result. There are a thousand reasons why I'm against Trump, but his utter contempt for that one alone is enough. The man treated his own father as useless after Alzheimer's took its inevitable toll.

Biden has a concept of empathy (argue all you want about whether he genuinely feels it himself, but it's acknowledged). That's more than can be said for the opposition, and in 2020 that is sufficient.


I've been reading books from a primatologist, Frans De Waal, lately that writes on animal emotions and empathy and how they compare to humans. I keep being struck by how wild or caged primates show more humanity than our president, how human children have already shown more evidence of empathy before the age of  two than we see from our president. Comparing the president to a toddler as we often see is perhaps too kind. Which is not to say primates aren't sometimes angry and violent, just as people are. But their usual expressions of the traits serve a social purpose of keeping their group cohesive overall in punishing those that break the rules they follow to get along. Clearly our president only cares that people get along with him-- doesn't show the shame from doing wrong that we'd see from a primate or a human child. As Mrs. Rogers said, he's clearly mentally ill.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Alphax: Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.

He's bad in more ways than I thought it was possible.


He makes me sick to my stomach. I remember seeing the shiatbag on TV talking about trade deals with the UK and saying "and the NHS is on the table" or words to that effect. The feeling of pure hatred/loathing/rage that came over me was overwhelming. It was like watching a convicted baby rapist demanding his day-care license back. I actually screamed "how farking dare you" at the TV.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

uttertosh: Alphax: uttertosh: Alphax: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.

Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.

Almost exactlylike he was just before Hillary totally crushed him at the vote, making her the first female US president.

wait....

No.

Yes!


Biden's EV lead is much larger than Obama had in 2008 or 2012.
This day in 2008: Obama 278, McCain 247
This day in 2012: Obama 332, Romney 206
This day in 2016: Clinton 297, Trump 197.
Today: Biden 350, Trump 150.
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Look, as much as I dislike 'Shrillary', she actually won the people's vote, and this close to the election, she was leading polls.

Trump is a sure thing for a 2nd term. My chicken bones just keep on falling that way, and with certain heavenly bodies being in retrograde right now, it's as good as a sealed deal right now!

/trust me, I'm Swedish?
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Alphax: Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too: Trump cannot be all bad, even though he seems like an anthropomorphic representation of the Seven Sins.

He's bad in more ways than I thought it was possible.

He makes me sick to my stomach. I remember seeing the shiatbag on TV talking about trade deals with the UK and saying "and the NHS is on the table" or words to that effect. The feeling of pure hatred/loathing/rage that came over me was overwhelming. It was like watching a convicted baby rapist demanding his day-care license back. I actually screamed "how farking dare you" at the TV.



i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Deep Contact
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course we lead off with Trump bashing. She should take her TDS meds.
 
Me_Too_I_Ate_One_Too
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Lust. He married 3 times, cheated on all his wives and paid to sleep with a Porn-star. His association with Epstein, is hearsay at the moment.
Gluttony: He is grossly overweight, and out of shape.
Greed: He hoards vast wealth and gives nothing back and has left a trail of bankruptcies.
Sloth: He plays golf all day, sits around all day watching himself on TV and tweets inanities. He dodged the Draft.
Wrath: He is vindictive. And petty.
Envy: He constantly exaggerate his height, his wealth and his achievements. He really does envy anyone who has something he doesn't.
Pride: The discrepancy between his self image and his person is so vast, we would need the universe to expand for another 30 billion years in order to measure it.

Still waiting on that list of achievements. There must be a Trumper that can supply at least 10? Stickin' it to the 'Libs' doesn't count.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Alphax: WalkingSedgwick: Difficulty: half of Americans celebrate Trump's lack of humanity because it mirrors their own. Can't fix a nation of sociopaths.

Trump will get at another four years, and quite possibly more. Can't have a constitutional democracy in a nation where half the population wants an authoritarian state instead.

Trump is losing by 8-10% in national polls, and has about one third of Biden's electoral votes.


Biden's lead is smaller than Hillary Clinton's lead was this many days from the 2016 election, despite a raging pandemic and an economy in freefall.  Whatever turns out to be this year's Comey Memo (or possibly the November 1st release of an under-tested SARS-CoV-2 vaccine) will be more than enough to tip the numbers in Trump's favor.

Polling numbers also do not take into account Republican voter suppression strategies or the potential for more blatant forms of electoral fraud. Trump directing his followers to try to vote twice is but one small part of the ongoing electoral fraud strategy. Disrupting the USPS is another part. Further, Russian support for Trump allows for many more forms of election rigging than the GOP has historically been able to attempt for fear of getting caught.

Biden will lose the electoral college, or be kept out of office by the Supreme Court, even if he manages to hang on to the popular vote and/or the exit polls.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.