(Minneapolis Star Tribune)   If a tree falls on a man and no one is around to hear him yelling for 4 days, does he make a sound?   (startribune.com) divider line
    More: Sappy, Redwood County, Minnesota, Redwood Falls, Minnesota, Redwood River, Renville County, Minnesota, Jonathan Ceplecha, Minnesota State Highway 19, American films, Marshal  
fluffy_pope [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
naturally, it happened in Redwood Falls.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Better question:

If a man speaks and there aren't any women around, is he still wrong?
 
ababyatemydingo [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
... not after four days


also, subby, did you pick the "sappy" tag because it involved a tree?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8.5/10 for use of the sappy tag, subby.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I ever get trapped under a tree, I feel like I'd like it to be a tasty maple tree.
 
Captain James T. Smirk
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened in Redwood Falls, I really feel like someone should have anticipated it.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Jonathan Ceplecha...

Bless you!
 
chawco
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Better question:

If a man speaks and there aren't any women around, is he still wrong?


Yes.
 
chawco
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: 8.5/10 for use of the sappy tag, subby.


It took me awhile to get this.

Bravo.
 
