(Oregon Live)   The wanted suspect in Saturday's fatal shooting in Portland has been shot and killed by police in Washington State   (oregonlive.com) divider line
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, nothing more to see here. It's all taken care of, and this certainly won't have any blow back.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's Ralph The Wonder Llama when we need him?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The newspaper reported that a neighbor said he saw two SUVs pull up and then heard 30 to 40 shots.
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Riots in 4..3..2...
 
notgonnatellu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And of course, there was a twat  simultaneouslya this happened: here
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bodycam malfunctions in 4...3..2...
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[W]hat rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah not Seattle. North Olympia but it also has an interesting place call Evergreen State College right there. They used to give college credit for protesting. 

This is weird on many levels. Pierce county task force working in Thurston county is a bit odd. 30-40 shots just because is also very odd.
 
Pin Fiften Clob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kirkenhegelstein: [W]hat rough beast, its hour come round at last, slouches towards Bethlehem to be born?


same
 
untoldforce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure that will be the summary in "conservative" news tomorrow.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Extrajudicial killing. Execution.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like this guy was well known to the cops and a bit of a pain for them.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kill black people: they feed you lunch.

Kill BLM protesters: police let you literally walk right by, then arrest you days later.

Kill a Patriot Prayer guy carrying around a weapon: DIE! DIEDIEDIEDIEDIEDIEDIEDIEDIEDIE!!!!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reinoehl encountered Danielson walking with a friend after a car caravan in support of President Trump had left downtown Portland. The rally was marked by people firing paintball guns and streaming pepper spray or mace from trucks and opponents throwing objects at them and blocking streets.

Kids these days.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, given this guy's recently publicized incidents, this is no shock at all whether or not Trump "ordered the Code Red."
 
Klyukva
‘’ 1 hour ago  

trappedspirit: Reinoehl encountered Danielson walking with a friend after a car caravan in support of President Trump had left downtown Portland. The rally was marked by people firing paintball guns and streaming pepper spray or mace from trucks and opponents throwing objects at them and blocking streets.

Kids these days.


I expect a rapid condemnation of the lack of respect for law and order shown by those at the rally.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So this whole story is shady as hell, and Antifa isn't buying it.  Check this thread:

https://twitter.com/lib_crusher/statu​s​/1301723752523325441

Personal anecdote:  I have a good friend who is heavily involved in protests, especially DSA/HOV/BLM related stuff, and he said that no one seems to know who this guy is or where he came from.  He hasn't been involved in the scene until extremely recently, and he's friends with basically no one.  From here, it all stinks.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmmhmm, and how many of the RWNJs who've killed protesters in the street were gunned down by police the next day?
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phaseolus: Extrajudicial killing. Execution.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

duppy: Bodycam malfunctions in 4...3..2...


I did wonder about that.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Jackal_N: Sounds like this guy was well known to the cops and a bit of a pain for them.


A lefty wouldn't have been getting away with this stuff, and that's making the local lefties suspicious.  The police come after lefties really damn hard here--if he'd gotten in trouble that much trouble, the other lefties would know him and know about it.  But this guy just kind of appeared one day, and it all seems off.
 
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Exclusive: Portland Protester Linked to Deadly Shooting Speaks For the First Time
Youtube GhlxT9OrBIE

Vice News Tonight just aired an exclusive interview with the dude tonight.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]


Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.
 
Therion [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: The newspaper reported that a neighbor said he saw two SUVs pull up and then heard 30 to 40 shots.


Sounds like the old Bonnie and Clyde solution.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

whatisaidwas: Those responsible for sacking the people who have just been sacked have been sacked.


Fark user imageView Full Size


King Something: Where's Ralph The Wonder Llama when we need him?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

farkingismybusiness: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/GhlxT9Or​BIE]
Vice News Tonight just aired an exclusive interview with the dude tonight.


Like, what even is this?  And the story broke via NYT/AP, not a local station, or social media?  This is all super weird.
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tpmchris
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

austerity101: So this whole story is shady as hell, and Antifa isn't buying it.  Check this thread:

https://twitter.com/lib_crusher/status​/1301723752523325441

Personal anecdote:  I have a good friend who is heavily involved in protests, especially DSA/HOV/BLM related stuff, and he said that no one seems to know who this guy is or where he came from.  He hasn't been involved in the scene until extremely recently, and he's friends with basically no one.  From here, it all stinks.


Yeah, bud. This dude just came out of nowhere. Homie had an Antifa neck-tat for crying out loud.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.

[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]


You can whine all you want, but 99.9 percent of people who surrender to police and you know actually listen to them, don't get shot.

That's just a fact.

The .1 percent that do get shot get all the attention.

I know how dare I defend the facts again.
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.


I'm still confused,

What if I'm neutral on cops and happen to have a pest control rifle in my hotel room, and when the cops show up they give conflicting orders and shoot me to death with a gun that has 'you're farked' engraved on it.

Just an imaginary scenario.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
austerity101: The police come after lefties really damn hard here--

Even if the police come down hard, that doesn't stop the DA from letting people loose as soon as they come into the system.  That is the reason that the police from other areas are refusing to help in Portland.
 
abiigdog
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
And nothing of value was lost, pull a gun on cops get smoked, only TDS bedwetters have a problem with this.
 
phaseolus
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.


Rando walking around with a long gun, how do cops in a split second determine the guy likes cops?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

GregoryD: MechaPyx: GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.

[Fark user image 245x285] [View Full Size image _x_]

You can whine all you want, but 99.9 percent of people who surrender to police and you know actually listen to them, don't get shot.

That's just a fact.

The .1 percent that do get shot get all the attention.

I know how dare I defend the facts again.


[citation required]
 
whosits_112 [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

abiigdog: And nothing of value was lost, pull a gun on cops get smoked, only TDS bedwetters have a problem with this.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: This is weird on many levels. Pierce county task force working in Thurston county is a bit odd. 30-40 shots just because is also very odd.


Not odd at all.  He killed a white supremacist thug in self defense, and the white supremacist thugs in blue wanted revenge.
 
HeadLever [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

phaseolus: Rando walking around with a long gun, how do cops in a split second determine the guy likes cops?


By his demeanor, willingness to listen, and his statements.

/Just like anyone else.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tpmchris: austerity101: So this whole story is shady as hell, and Antifa isn't buying it.  Check this thread:

https://twitter.com/lib_crusher/status​/1301723752523325441

Personal anecdote:  I have a good friend who is heavily involved in protests, especially DSA/HOV/BLM related stuff, and he said that no one seems to know who this guy is or where he came from.  He hasn't been involved in the scene until extremely recently, and he's friends with basically no one.  From here, it all stinks.

Yeah, bud. This dude just came out of nowhere. Homie had an Antifa neck-tat for crying out loud.


That he got at the official Antifa Tattoo Parlor?   You know, the one right next to the official Antifa office block and bus yard (for all those buses that were supposedly traveling all over the backwoods PNW.)
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

HeadLever: austerity101: The police come after lefties really damn hard here--

Even if the police come down hard, that doesn't stop the DA from letting people loose as soon as they come into the system.  That is the reason that the police from other areas are refusing to help in Portland.


Good?  We don't need their "help."
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice !
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

HeadLever: phaseolus: Rando walking around with a long gun, how do cops in a split second determine the guy likes cops?

By his demeanor, willingness to listen, and his statements.

/Just like anyone else.


And also by race, just like anyone else.

Look, it's September of 2020.  It's absurd to deny police racism at this point.  Let it go.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

HeadLever: phaseolus: Rando walking around with a long gun, how do cops in a split second determine the guy likes cops?

By his demeanor, willingness to listen, and his statements.

/Just like anyone else.


And the group of people behind him yelling at the cops that he was the shooter?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
At least the city will get their funding afterall.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

RottenEggs: Nice !


Do you really think cops executing a good guy is nice?
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The "us vs. them" mentality is only going to get worse as everything is politicized, and stuff like what has been happening these last several years tends galvanize people. Honestly, I am a little surprised that more people haven't been shot at these protests.
 
GregoryD [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Todd300: GregoryD: phaseolus: [Fark user image 590x484]

Why is that so hard to understand? He liked cops. He surrenders without incident.

People who don't like cops tend to shoot at them. The police are willing to oblige.

Police don't want to kill you, but if you don't listen they will make sure you don't go home and they do.

I'm still confused,

What if I'm neutral on cops and happen to have a pest control rifle in my hotel room, and when the cops show up they give conflicting orders and shoot me to death with a gun that has 'you're farked' engraved on it.

Just an imaginary scenario.


Like I said, the .1 percent gets all the attention. How do statistics work?
 
Klyukva
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

austerity101: HeadLever: phaseolus: Rando walking around with a long gun, how do cops in a split second determine the guy likes cops?

By his demeanor, willingness to listen, and his statements.

/Just like anyone else.

And also by race, just like anyone else.

Look, it's September of 2020.  It's absurd to deny police racism at this point.  Let it go.


If Michael Reinoehl had been white he might still be alive today.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.