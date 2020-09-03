 Skip to content
 
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Freedom Rally scheduled to take place this weekend in Johnstown, PA. Organizers say they are fighting for things they took for granted and want to be leaders of change. That's it. Saved you a click. Be back in 2 weeks with the infected numbers   (wjactv.com) divider line
runs with mutts [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Subby, you are so thoughtful!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Now if we could only have a timely flood...
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Johnstown, Jonestown, let's call the whole thing off.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hope they don't run out!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
White people?
 
Doctor Funkenstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, that really was the whole article.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iodized attic salt: Johnstown, Jonestown, let's call the whole thing off.


I actually read the headline as containing "Jonestown".

Same mentality of its denizens, anyway.
 
Derek Force
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Its a shame these people dont realize they take 'life' for granted...
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Based on its location, I'm gonna guess the rally is more of the FreeDumb variety vs. Freedom.
 
Andy Andy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I was going to make a 'stinkytown' comment, but that's Johnsonburg
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

aagrajag: iodized attic salt: Johnstown, Jonestown, let's call the whole thing off.

I actually read the headline as containing "Jonestown".

Same mentality of its denizens, anyway.


Everyone did.

I wouldn't mind them infecting themselves, if we could prevent them from spreading the love.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Freedom rally? It. Is. A. Virus. People are stupid.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Freedom rally? It. Is. A. Virus. People are stupid.


Warm and stupid is the best incubator.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Are they smoking crack?
Oh, they are?

Seriously, it's been a depressing and bleak area since the steel plants closed. Just what you'd expect for a "Freedom Rally".
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Irresponsible Captain: Are they smoking crack?
Oh, they are?

Seriously, it's been a depressing and bleak area since the steel plants closed. Just what you'd expect for a "Freedom Rally".


/ Arnie Palmer airport had hundreds of Trump supporters.

// HUNDREDS!

/// "There are dozens of us"
 
sortarican
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
These people don't want change.
They hate and fear change.
They want stasis, guaranteed, forever.
We can't give it to them even if we wanted to.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was hoping for pictures of the crazy. I'm sad there is only a picture of the town from a drone or something. Oh well, maybe the followup article with infection numbers will have hillbillies in ICU photos.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jso2897: These people don't want change.
They hate and fear change.
They want stasis, guaranteed, forever.
We can't give it to them even if we wanted to.


Welcome To Johnstown.
Land of Entropy.

Wait. Isn't Entropy already a town in PA?
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
So informative! I don't live around there, but I'm tempted to send money to WJAC because I support great journalism!
 
1974 Dodge Monaco
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

sortarican: [Fark user image 425x213]



"Who owns the Chiefs?"
 
AnotherAussiefarker
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Some of you yanks seem to be combining "Give me liberty or give me death" lately. Lets see how that works out for them.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

1974 Dodge Monaco: sortarican: [Fark user image 425x213]


"Who owns the Chiefs?"


"Hanrahan, Suzanne sucks pussy!"

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Maybe they can hang a negro in effigy.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe they can hang a negro in effigy.


Like a Klan rally but dumber because at least the Klan would be wearing masks.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Maybe they can hang a negro in effigy.


You're thinking Wheeling WV when Barry was prez
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

vudukungfu: Marcus Aurelius: Maybe they can hang a negro in effigy.

You're thinking Wheeling WV when Barry was prez


Good times!
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

