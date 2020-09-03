 Skip to content
(Austin News KXAN)   Texas mother claims while her 14-year-old son was innocently engaged in virtual learning suddenly pornography showed up, and she has no idea how it got there   (kxan.com) divider line
    Marble Falls schools, Education, Parents of the Leander Independent School District, School district  
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
'The band teacher could be heard in the background, frantically trying to get it off, Filek said.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Someone was conducting thorough "research", probably watching a video documentary or 69 on oppaium.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would have used that excuse, but when I was 14 all we had was Hustler magazine.
 
Nidiot [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
It got his attention, and that of his siblings. Look at it as a way of keeping them interested in learning.
 
Ebenator
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Dumb ass kid hasn't learned to look at porn discretely at 14?
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Not just pornography, but "vulgar pornography".  Does that mean poop was involved?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Not just pornography, but "vulgar pornography".  Does that mean poop was involved?


No, but they do swear like fishermen the whole time.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
So...she's saying it wasn't her son or someone her son gave the password to?
Ok.

/BTW, zoom is starting to throttle HD
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.