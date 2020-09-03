 Skip to content
 
(Mirror.co.uk)   Your ex may be crazy, but are they "glue their own vagina shut and attempt to frame you for kidnapping" crazy?
bearded clamorer
8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That would make a great Flex Seal commercial.
 
SpaceMonkey-66
8 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
labman
8 hours ago  
Never stick your dick in crazy.
 
Ivo Shandor
8 hours ago  

labman: Never stick your dick in crazy.


Can't, if they glue it shut ahead of time.
 
Gubbo
6 hours ago  
I mean, I have an ex who is....not a lady of negotiable affection. But if you can't afford 1st class flights everywhere, you're unlikely to get her attention.

/Why yes, this obsession with the good life did come after me.
//Lets face it, who on Fark is living the first class/private jet lifestyle
///none of this makes her crazy, hell it just makes her appreciate her value
 
ababyatemydingo
5 hours ago  
So you're saying she's single?

*** runs fingers through hair.... straightens tie ***
 
elvisaintdead
3 hours ago  
One of those rare instances where the answer to the headline question is always "yes."
 
Farking Clown Shoes
3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
koder
33 minutes ago  
I usually don't bring up gluing the vagina closed on the first date, though. Best to save it till well after the third.
 
gar1013
27 minutes ago  

Gubbo: I mean, I have an ex who is....not a lady of negotiable affection. But if you can't afford 1st class flights everywhere, you're unlikely to get her attention.

/Why yes, this obsession with the good life did come after me.
//Lets face it, who on Fark is living the first class/private jet lifestyle
///none of this makes her crazy, hell it just makes her appreciate her value


Her value?

Sounds like two losing lottery tickets is all she's worth.
 
Riche
26 minutes ago  
I guess that means she's down for the butt stuff.
 
sleze
21 minutes ago  

koder: I usually don't bring up gluing the vagina closed on the first date, though. Best to save it till well after the third.


Usually happens after the 2nd or 3rd child is born.
 
Nerfballhead
19 minutes ago  
That's going to take a lot of glue!
 
ImmutableTenderloin
15 minutes ago  
So what happens when she has her period?

/dnrtfa
//hork
///hork some more
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
15 minutes ago  
Yep, that's Blue Ribbon Prize Winning Crazy
 
jso2897
13 minutes ago  
"Rico, 36, spent several days on remand in prison before the shameful attempts by Gesto, who was dubbed the 'Glue Liar' in Spain where the crime took place, became apparent."

Boy, the Spanish press really have a clever and alliterative way with a turn of phrase, don't they?
 
ar393
9 minutes ago  

ImmutableTenderloin: So what happens when she has her period?

/dnrtfa
//hork
///hork some more


It's skin...you lose lots of skin cells. Unless she had really poor timing it would only take a couple days for enough of the skin that is glued to be shed by the body that it won't be glued anymore
 
shabu
4 minutes ago  
stories like this remind me that mental illness can be the result of many different factors, including internal body chemistry, childhood trauma and injuries to the brain.

It also makes me appreciate the not normal but not so far from it that I need to change my identity woman I married.
 
Jesus McSordid
less than a minute ago  

Ivo Shandor: labman: Never stick your dick in crazy.

Can't, if they glue it shut ahead of time.


There once was a harlot of Kew
Who filled her vagina with glue
She said with a grin
If they pay to get in
They'll pay to get out of it too
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz
less than a minute ago  

Nerfballhead: That's going to take a lot of glue!


and a bowling ball... like myex
 
