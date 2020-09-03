 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Car drives through protesters in Times Square   (twitter.com) divider line
52
    More: News, shot  
•       •       •

802 clicks; posted to Main » on 04 Sep 2020 at 2:23 AM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



52 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like a cop car. Hmmmmmm.....
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
My foot was stuck. Honest.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

casey17: Looks like a cop car. Hmmmmmm.....


Yeah, one of the drug patrol ones. Pretty much going armed these days as I walk around. Cops have up and come after me for nothing before and I'm white.

/ "Sir, you're wearing a Taliban-like beard, come with us for questioning OR ELSE!"
// "Yes and you smell like weed, Sir!" -- ok that was a fair cop.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember, it's the leftist violence we should be scared of
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So what sort of psychopath sees a crowd of people in a crosswalk and speeds up?  Instead of yielding to pedestrians like a normal person?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NM Volunteer: So what sort of psychopath sees a crowd of people in a crosswalk and speeds up?  Instead of yielding to pedestrians like a normal person?


Cops
 
crypticsatellite [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Someone looked up the license plate and it is a cop car. At least that's what they said.

This'll be interesting...
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NewportBarGuy: My foot was stuck. Honest.


Figures it would be Matt Gaetz.
 
dr_blasto [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks like attempted murder to me.
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
CROSSTOWN TRAFFIC
Youtube -sPlw70ZSIM
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Reading through the thread, comes back to Illinois, possibly Chicago, police car build. Possible that the car was sold and has the equipment and is not a cop.

Or it could be a cop.
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Looks to be a cop car.

Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
boguzoid [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Apologies for the huuuuge image :|
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.


So you can get a VIN from a license plate?  I never knew that.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

rotsky: boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.

So you can get a VIN from a license plate?  I never knew that.


Doesn't really sound too surprising. You can find the name and address of the owner from a license plate -- it can't be much more difficult than that to find the VIN.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

NM Volunteer: So what sort of psychopath sees a crowd of people in a crosswalk and speeds up?  Instead of yielding to pedestrians like a normal person?


Wypipo
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Remember, it's "antifa" you should be afraid of, boogga boogga.

Nah, just another right winger radicalized into a terrorist by Trump.
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rotsky: boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.

So you can get a VIN from a license plate?  I never knew that.


There's a social network for car built on that
 
Tanqueray [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Illinois police car you say?
hobbitstumblrexporthome.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
The VIN is attached to the registration
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.

[Fark user image 661x408]
[Fark user image 675x1500]


2013? It will be a former cop car (they usually are replaced every 2-3 years).

It doesn't look like an Illinois plate. Michigan, maybe?
 
rotsky [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

King Something: You can find the name and address of the owner from a license plate


I always thought you needed a cop to look that stuff up.  That's not free on the internet now, is it? I feel old.
 
FlyingBacon [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Blocking the road!
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.

[Fark user image 661x408]
[Fark user image 675x1500]


Seven years old?  That's likely a decommissioned police vehicle that was sold at auction.  The general type that buys those are wannabe cops.
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rotsky: King Something: You can find the name and address of the owner from a license plate

I always thought you needed a cop to look that stuff up.  That's not free on the internet now, is it? I feel old.


I don't actually know how to look it up. I only know that it's possible.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

rotsky: King Something: You can find the name and address of the owner from a license plate

I always thought you needed a cop to look that stuff up.  That's not free on the internet now, is it? I feel old.


No, you no longer need to be a copy, you just need to be willing to pay the fee.  The company my brother works for has a subscription to a service that allows them to look up the full registration information for any car that has been registered in the US.  He works for a security firm.

No need to feel old.  Just have a shot of vodak and relax.
 
Auntie Cheesus [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Another Government Employee: boguzoid: Looks to be a cop car.

[Fark user image 661x408]
[Fark user image 675x1500]

2013? It will be a former cop car (they usually are replaced every 2-3 years).

It doesn't look like an Illinois plate. Michigan, maybe?


That's the 2020 issue license plates for New York.
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Apparently there's a second car:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
2nd car info:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
 That's a paddlin'.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Auntie Cheesus: rotsky: King Something: You can find the name and address of the owner from a license plate

I always thought you needed a cop to look that stuff up.  That's not free on the internet now, is it? I feel old.

No, you no longer need to be a copy, you just need to be willing to pay the fee.  The company my brother works for has a subscription to a service that allows them to look up the full registration information for any car that has been registered in the US.  He works for a security firm.

No need to feel old.  Just have a shot of vodak and relax.


https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/dmv/​v​ehicle-record-searches
 
recombobulator
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Also see: https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Dr​iver%2​7s_Privacy_Protection_Act
 
recombobulator
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Anyway, no need to worry.  I'm sure the US Marshals will shoot everybody involved tomorrow.  That's how they're handling violence at protests now, right?
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Trump Thugs will Trump Thug.
 
A Fark Handle
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

recombobulator: Anyway, no need to worry.  I'm sure the US Marshals will shoot everybody involved tomorrow.  That's how they're handling violence at protests now, right?


To be fair to the US Marshalls it seem like that dude wanted a shoot out ending in death.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Doesn't look like anyone got hurt badly, so yay for that.
 
Greylight
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I wonder who is encouraging impressionable people to use makeshift weapons to terrorize politics?  The sheer number of vehicular attacks over the last year is not a locally seeded product.
 
philodough
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Meanwhile...

Fark user imageView Full Size


Purposely - deliberately - stoking a civil war.

Something worth sharing. Swiped from another Farker.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Were there any injuries?

/those protesters should have brought more soup
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice cop bull bar on the front of that ride. Oh and fancy post-mount spotlight. Sure looks like a cop car. It's probably just some jerk who bought a used cop car and is trying to make all good cops look bad. Will ANTIFA stop at nothing??
 
black_knight
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
It's probably some jackass from Brooklyn who hates tourists ;)
 
bughunter
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I'd say the driver of that car got away lucky.

Manhattan cyclists don't fk around.  Many who bike regularly on NYC streets carry batons and crowbars to use against aggressive vehicles, and aren't afraid to use them.

Forget soup cans, I've seen a bike messenger pull out a masonry hammer against a taxicab.

images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Greil
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Some day a protester will have a handgun, put that thing right to the window, and pull the trigger.

I won't be surprised or sad.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Article says Taurus and one of the pictures is of a hyanudia, should end well

Still don't understand if cities are not going to keep the roads clear why don't they divert traffic
 
Saiga410
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Greil: Some day a protester will have a handgun, put that thing right to the window, and pull the trigger.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Klyukva
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: Article says Taurus and one of the pictures is of a hyanudia


what
 
fusillade762
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Klyukva: Greil: Some day a protester will have a handgun, put that thing right to the window, and pull the trigger.

[Fark user image 850x767]


What point do you think that blurry photo makes?
 
Mock26
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

A Fark Handle: Trump Thugs will Trump Thug.


And Trump will blame the protesters and his Klan of followers will believe him.
 
Displayed 50 of 52 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.