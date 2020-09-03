 Skip to content
Welcome Fark Artists to Fartist Friday. Our contest theme is Show & Tell 3: Happy Accidents. Show us an art project that came out differently than expected but became a Happy Accident
E-Brake
14 hours ago  
Welcome Fark Artists to our Fartist Friday Contest. This week our contest theme is Show & Tell 3: Happy Accidents. Show us an artwork that came out differently than expected but became a Happy Accident, as the late great Bob Ross would say. That oops photo blur that made it more interesting? That brush stroke that changed your painting for the better? That Photoshop slip of the hand that steered your image a different way? Art can be fluid and evolving as we create it. Show us your favorite mistakes and Tell us about it. All mediums allowed including art programs.

Rules:

One (1) entry per post and a total of three (3) individual entries max allowed per person.

All votable entries must follow the theme requirements: This week our contest theme is Show & Tell 3: Happy Accidents. Show us an art project that came out differently than expected but became a Happy Accident. That oops photo blur that made it more interesting? That painting brush stroke that changed your art for the better? Art can be fluid and evolving as we create it. Show us your favorite mistakes and Tell us about it. All mediums allowed including art programs.

Prize: Bragging rights and a mention in the Fark NotNewsletter!

Here's my blur-tastic example for Show.
Tell: while experimenting with taking flower photos with my phone's night mode setting for the first time, one pic got oops shook - but I liked how it came out.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hearty congratulations to last week's contest winner, RedZoneTuba!

FFFUQ (Fartist Friday Frequently Unasked Questions):

What? Fartist Fridays are weekly creativity contests that you can participate in with things you have on hand since many of us are stuck at home right now. If you have an idea for a future contest theme please post it here or send it along to Farkback.

Why? Show off your skills (or lack thereof!) while we practice socially distancing together, and be sure to vote for your favorite entries.

When? This contest is submitted on Thursdays with entry open immediately to TotalFarkers (membership has its privileges!), then it goes to the Main Page on Friday. Entries close around midnight Eastern on Sunday night. All times are approximate because we're all drunk.

You're A Towel? YOU'RE a towel!

How Does Voting Work? Please check the "Enable voting for this entry" box. If you forget, report it and ask, we'll do our best to turn it on for you. We consider an entry to be voting eligible by default so please mention if you want voting disabled on your post.

Check out past Fartiste contests by clicking on the Topic Tag. All skill levels encouraged and most importantly: We're all in this together so let's create some F'Arts together - Fark Arts, that is.
 
eyeq360
2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This one is a combination of mistake and making due with what I had.

I normally use a colorless blender on the skin tones, but I didn't have one as mine was too short too be sharpened and the craft stores still don't have any in stock. They don't know when a new shipment is coming in. So I used a light colored pencil in sand and used that instead. The color gradient isn't as smooth, but it looks better in some way.

I was intending to make the background a gradual transition from dark to light, but the lead on the colored pencil I was using broke and I didn't notice it. By the time I noticed, I had smeared color everywhere and left behind some grooves in the paper. Normally, I would erase and try to clean it up, but I decided to work with it and try something different.

Made the strokes more visible and altered the direction of them every so often. Did the same with the colors I layered on top. Ended up with a background that was reminiscent of the lapis lazuli blue skies you see in the Renaissance frescos.
 
A Fark Handle
25 minutes ago  
Was suppose abstract nothingness, became a forest fire. Sort of...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
beezeltown
1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cookie Monster in Limbo
Digital photograph
(Construction paper trimmings, tossed into a bin, randomly creating OM NOM NOM--NOOOOOO!)
 
