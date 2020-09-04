 Skip to content
(CTV News)   The perils of downloading from I'mreallynotacop.com   (calgary.ctvnews.ca) divider line
    More: Misc, Police, first time, Firearm, Preliminary results, search of a home, seized items, firearm parts, involved Lethbridge's organized crime team  
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While the authorities have produced a long list of parts that are allegedly usable for making a gun, the reality, as anyone with experience in 3d printing will testify, is much simpler: most of these are simply bad prints, pieces of plastic that are good for nothing.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: While the authorities have produced a long list of parts that are allegedly usable for making a gun, the reality, as anyone with experience in 3d printing will testify, is much simpler: most of these are simply bad prints, pieces of plastic that are good for nothing.


You'd have better luck/performance making a zip gun out of parts from a hardware store.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"... the concern is they would be used for crimes, making their traceability very difficult."

The way they phrase that makes me believe this has never actually happened in the 10 years or so that 3d-printed guns have been around.

But sure, ruin someone's life over it.
 
Bluenosed Baker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pup.socket: While the authorities have produced a long list of parts that are allegedly usable for making a gun, the reality, as anyone with experience in 3d printing will testify, is much simpler: most of these are simply bad prints, pieces of plastic that are good for nothing.


It's the RCMP exploiting the crazy firearms laws in Canada to charge people. He could have been making Intec squirt guns and still been charged exactly the same. When they had the floods the RCMP were going door to door confiscating firearms from houses in the gun registry just because they could. This really doesn't surprise me, I hope he has a good lawyer.
 
Mock26
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
entertainment.time.comView Full Size
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Clicked for Picture Buttes

Leaving disappointed ( ._.)
 
Insain2
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Clicked for Picture Buttes

Leaving disappointed ( ._.)


Gotta luv it...I too was lookin for the same thing to Fapp too........
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.