(Some Cow Struck by Lightning) Video God just threw some burgers on the grill
13
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Grounded beef.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's sad. They've got over 60 head in the pasture behind us. I'm surprised they don't get zapped given the amount of lightning we get around here.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's still brining a bunch of beef off the coast of Japan...
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh joy but make sure mine is "WELL" done please.........
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before cow pu-

DAMMIT
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark this cow in particular.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 300x150]


Get out da hay.
 
fusillade762
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


I'll have the fish.
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I am fascinated by the shock wave that you can see emanating from the strike. I have actually seen that in person twice, and it is cool and frightening at the same time.
 
wxboy
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Nobody is going to mention that this video is almost two years old?
 
phishrace [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
One at a time is amateur.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
mmm...instant burgers...
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.