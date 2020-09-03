 Skip to content
 
(9 News)   Colorado drag strip after anti-mask rally: "We had over 5,000 people here" County health department: "Here's a lawsuit for hosting more than 175 people"   (9news.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"Stop the COVID Chaos" rally.

And out of the chaos, a voice spoke; "Smile and be happy, for it can always be worse"
And I smiled, and I was happy, and it did get worse.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Compromise?

res.cloudinary.comView Full Size
 
lolmao500
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Screw the lawsuit, jail their asses and fine them 20k$ per person
 
zerkalo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Michelle Malkin says a lot of shiat, but in this case fark that harpy grifter
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Why do they keep having such lame events? If you're going to catch the plague, at least catch it doing something better than seeing that band from Shrek up somewhere in the Dakotas or that conservative lady who did bikini pictures like ten years ago.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Screw the lawsuit, jail their asses and fine them 20k$ per person


Yeah I'm not quite clear on this either.  The local government is suing the racetrack organization for...what? Like, assuming the government wins the suit, what is it they are seeking? Money? Cessation of business?  Is not the normal flow of actions usually for the government to simply do a thing (e.g. a fine, revocation of license, etc.) and then it's on the business to sue in an effort to overturn?  This feels like a role reversal.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."


Nice whataboutism, comrade!
 
Number 216
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."


And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.

Do you actually have a point or is this another crybaby conservative "waaah look at the liberals!" moment?
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."

Nice whataboutism, comrade!


There's more than 5,000 people there. Where's your outrage?
 
Dinodork
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

psychosis_inducing: Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."

Nice whataboutism, comrade!


I didn't even know the Lincoln Memorial was here in Colorado. Our soviet friend is truly teaching us something new and exciting.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."


Yes, people protesting systemic oppression and police brutality, specifically being murdered, is totally the same as people protesting that they have a "right" to be ignorant disease vectors that put the community at risk while pointedly not wearing masks.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Thoroughbred of Sin
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."


Wow that is awesome, look at all those people wearing masks. If you have to do it that is the example to set.

Thanks for sharing.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Dinodork: psychosis_inducing: Alien Robot: [Fark user image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."

Nice whataboutism, comrade!

I didn't even know the Lincoln Memorial was here in Colorado. Our soviet friend is truly teaching us something new and exciting.


I expected the Rocky Mountains to be a little rockier than that.

That John Denver is full of shiat man.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Number 216: And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.


No one in Colorado was cited for not wearing a mask, they were cited for hosting more than 175 people in one location.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


They're already counter-suing including the Gov. All this is the fault of Trump really, not requiring masks and leading a national response for us to open reasonably with proper precautions affected the speedway as much as anyone else. And Polis dilly-dallied too, and eventually called for a mandate.. but he could have done better instead of offloading the harassment onto the front line workers. Polis apparently is also getting sued by them anyway, so his fence riding didn't help in that regard either.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

4th Horseman: Yes, people protesting systemic oppression and police brutality, specifically being murdered, is totally the same as people protesting that they have a "right" to be ignorant disease vectors that put the community at risk while pointedly not wearing masks.


SARS-CoV-2 does not discriminate depending on the crowd's politics.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: Number 216: And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.

No one in Colorado was cited for not wearing a mask, they were cited for hosting more than 175 people in one location.


That is because we don't cite people here in Colorado for not wearing masks, comrade.

We shut the business down.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

sirgrim: [Fark user image image 616x299]

They're already counter-suing including the Gov. All this is the fault of Trump really, not requiring masks and leading a national response for us to open reasonably with proper precautions affected the speedway as much as anyone else. And Polis dilly-dallied too, and eventually called for a mandate.. but he could have done better instead of offloading the harassment onto the front line workers. Polis apparently is also getting sued by them anyway, so his fence riding didn't help in that regard either.


Is this one going to get laughed out of the courtroom just like their case with the Colorado Supreme Court did?
 
orangehat [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Apparently someone know the difference between a hosted event and a protest... or that Washington DC isn't in Colorado.
 
sirgrim [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Mrtraveler01:

Is this one going to get laughed out of the courtroom just like their case with the Colorado Supreme Court did?

One would hope. I give it a 50/50 just 'cause 2020.
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Screw the lawsuit, jail their asses and fine them 20k$ per person


These types of things go through the state health departments.

Our governor tried that crap with his state mask mandate until the state attorney told him he couldn't do it, do he changed it.
 
Znuh [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Farking assholes. Meanwhile the rest of the world has (mostly) nailed COVID down. Here? It's all

The Ass Band Plays Hail to the Chief
Youtube uiB9SkB_bcg
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Number 216: Alien Robot: [Fark user image image 850x566]

"People gather around the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool during the 'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks' march in support of racial justice, in Washington, U.S., August 28, 2020."

And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.

Do you actually have a point or is this another crybaby conservative "waaah look at the liberals!" moment?


You can fark right the hell off. I knew one if you assholes would try that line. There is zero chance all of those people are wearing a mask, and wore it all day.

Bullshiat.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dinodork: Alien Robot: Number 216: And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.

No one in Colorado was cited for not wearing a mask, they were cited for hosting more than 175 people in one location.

That is because we don't cite people here in Colorado for not wearing masks, comrade.


Hah, try walking up and down Clear Creek Trail in Golden without a mask, and tell the rangers or officers to F off when they stop you.
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Alien Robot: 4th Horseman: Yes, people protesting systemic oppression and police brutality, specifically being murdered, is totally the same as people protesting that they have a "right" to be ignorant disease vectors that put the community at risk while pointedly not wearing masks.

SARS-CoV-2 does not discriminate depending on the crowd's politics.


Someone should totally fine the people that own the Lincoln Memorial.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
https://www.9news.com/mobile/article/​n​ews/health/coronavirus/bandimere-speed​way-covid-chaos-rally/73-45c572c7-1cf4​-45a9-a874-711e81da9d1d

Health officials also noted that they had worked with Bandimere "repeatedly" to approve events in recent weeks, but said they had not received any plans related to the event planned for Tuesday.

Yeah, I have no sympathy with the race track. The county was more than willing to work with the race track owners, it's just the race track owners decided not to anymore because "freedumb".
 
Dinodork
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dinodork: Alien Robot: Number 216: And everyone in that picture is wearing a mask.

No one in Colorado was cited for not wearing a mask, they were cited for hosting more than 175 people in one location.

That is because we don't cite people here in Colorado for not wearing masks, comrade.

Hah, try walking up and down Clear Creek Trail in Golden without a mask, and tell the rangers or officers to F off when they stop you.


A bit further south down 25, our rangers don't have enforcement ability, and the cops are too busy with our bumper crop of hobos to hassle maskholes.

They still shut down the local Carquest because the Tellerbama geniuses working the counter thought they knew better.
 
mobyworm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Oblig:  "Play stupid games. Win stupid prizes."
 
