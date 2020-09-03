 Skip to content
(Insider)   Mask it before you tap it ™   (insider.com)
38
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So solo sex is the least risky? I guess I haven't explored that option.
 
enry [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Does a bag over my head count?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
If you have sex, you should avoid face-to-face closeness, she said

So, basically like having sex with a hooker."


* - from what I've heard
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried
 
stoli n coke [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh bullshiat.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  

enry: Does a bag over my head count?


Fark is not your personal autoerotic asphyxiation website.
 
August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think back to my early 20s, and I think, these poor bastards. The mask just makes everything suck.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.


Standard is doggy-style. That way you can both watch the hockey game.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every rule has a workaround.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that in addition to the paper bag?
 
Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness
‘’ 1 hour ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried


That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere
 
mikefinch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.


I have seen girls swoon over hockey players taking their falsies out. Csb.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I thought i'rona was in semen though.

So couldn't the nice, pretty lady on the other side of the wall in the last stall of the men's room catch corona from me?
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I make sure my dogs practice safe sex:

No collar, no coitus.  Stop the spread of fleas.

/Source: Bojack Horseman
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

enry: Does a bag over my head count?


I'd tell you that that could kill you, but I somehow sense that you'll inform me that I'm not your direct line manager.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere


Don't sell yourself short, it could have just been two great minds working in parallel. The Newton and Leibniz of our time.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere


Probablly number 2.

*sigh*

How about...."Mask it before you bask in it." (tm)
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Couldn't we just spray each other in the mouth and nose with Lysol first? You know, all sexy-like?

Mmm yeah, I love it when you smell like Original scent, baby.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I thought i'rona was in semen though.

So couldn't the nice, pretty lady on the other side of the wall in the last stall of the men's room catch corona from me?


I may have some bad news for you
 
Petey4335 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PreMortem: So solo sex is the least risky? I guess I haven't explored that option.


Naw. Just get married. The while problem with sex being risky will take care of itself after awhile.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere

Probablly number 2.

*sigh*

How about...."Mask it before you bask in it." (tm)


Wrong syllable count. However, I'ma go ahead and trademark "Mask it before you Basque it" for my line of t-shirts targeting racist Spaniards.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is proof that God hates cunnilingus.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jmr61: Oh bullshiat.


Agreed. Even with sexual protection and a mask you are swapping enough fluids for the mask to be pointless.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bingethinker: stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.

Standard is doggy-style. That way you can both watch the hockey game.


Paraphrasing Bloodhound Gang, you do it doggy so you can both watch X-Files.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

bingethinker: stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.

Standard is doggy-style. That way you can both watch the hockey game.


Climax is accompanied by a long moan of "GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL" and horn blast.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere


It's worst with inventions. Hey! That's a great idea! *Google*. Right it's already on the market and more refined than my idea.
 
Soccerhead
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Dr. Theresa Tam trifecta in play?
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: bingethinker: stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.

Standard is doggy-style. That way you can both watch the hockey game.

Climax is accompanied by a long moan of "GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL" and horn blast.


That joke works better with inferior Football (Soccer). Two hours of build up for the, ahem, GOOOOOOOAL moment. Providing both parties have the stamina required.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: New Rising Sun: bingethinker: stoli n coke: Isn't that standard for the Poutine Peteys and Pollys?
That way, you don't have to look at their mangled hockey teeth.

Standard is doggy-style. That way you can both watch the hockey game.

Climax is accompanied by a long moan of "GOAAAAALLLLLLLLL" and horn blast.

That joke works better with inferior Football (Soccer). Two hours of build up for the, ahem, GOOOOOOOAL moment. Providing both parties have the stamina required.


I'm really just looking for a way to incorporate a ship's horn and jumbotron musical animations into the bedroom.  So far I haven't had much traction with that suggestion on Tinder.

All 31 NHL Goal Horns (2020)
Youtube OS7_oUApY_E
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere

It's worst with inventions. Hey! That's a great idea! *Google*. Right it's already on the market and more refined than my idea.


Yeah. Been there, done that.
For me "business" often means invention.

/love me a better wheel
//people who say don't invent the wheel should be slapped in the face with "Do you see people driving around on stone wheels?!!"
///allow us creatives to keep improving lives
 
dbrunker
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I'm sure there are LOTS of people who could benefit from this advice.  Oh, and it might also prevent the spread of disease.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Resident Muslim: AsparagusFTW: Bag it before you shag it. (tm)

/I tried

That moment when you feel that you have a unique thought...then you do a google search...

/it's worse when it's a business idea
//then you even question yourself; was the thought unique or did you subconsciously pick it up somewhere

Probablly number 2.

*sigh*

How about...."Mask it before you bask in it." (tm)


Yeah. That works.
I assume you learned your lesson and checked first before applying for a trademark.

Unfortunately, "cover it, before you hover it" has one person who has used it.
 
