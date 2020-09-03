 Skip to content
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I'm doing my grocery shopping the other day, and I'm in the produce section picking out an onion, and I see this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Okay, I don't consider myself a "foodie", but I have been cooking for a while, and I'm not bad at it. But I have to say I've never at any point in my life come across a recipe that says anything remotely similar to "Step 3: microwave one onion."

I mean, this is a kitchen product so bad that it's not even worthy of an infomercial. Why is this a thing that exists? What amount of finite human labor and resources have been poured into its design, manufacture, packaging, and distribution? Seriously, who wants one of these, and why? I can only imagine it was made as a gag gift kind of thing and somehow it wound up at the actual grocery store instead of like Spencer's or whatever.

So take the Quiz, and come back and tell us how you did and if you've seen something lately that approaches the level of uselessness of this thing, or if you've got something similar hiding out in your cabinet or kitchen drawers.

Last week's winners and easiest/hardest are in the NotNewsletter.

Don't forget the Easy Quiz.

Good luck, and let me know about any issues.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was wondering who could possibly not know the answer to the album question. But somewhere out there another Farker is wondering who could possibly not know the answer to the actress question. (That would be me.)
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There is microwave bacon. I have cooked and eaten microwave bacon. So why not microwave onion?
 
darkhorse23 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: There is microwave bacon. I have cooked and eaten microwave bacon. So why not microwave onion?


Because no.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: There is microwave bacon. I have cooked and eaten microwave bacon. So why not microwave onion?


Okay, microwave bacon is still bacon. And people in dorms or studio apartments still need bacon.

But why would someone want a microwaved onion? What's the idea? Are folks expected to pull it out of the nuker, let it cool for a bit, and start gnawing on it?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ZAZ: I was wondering who could possibly not know the answer to the album question. But somewhere out there another Farker is wondering who could possibly not know the answer to the actress question. (That would be me.)


Only 71% of people have gotten the album question right so far, while 67% of people have got the actress question right.
 
Rattrap007
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yay. Second place on easy quiz.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
SUCK IT!

Yeah, ya beat me. 😔
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Good score on the hard quiz, then an awful score on the easy quiz. Humph.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Art, hotels, and monuments.
Europe Endless.
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Porous Horace: Art, hotels, and monuments.
Europe Endless.


I wasn't thinking about that when I wrote the headline, but you've got a point.

Yay, Europe.

bestanimations.comView Full Size
 
