(Sun Sentinel)   "Captain, we'll never negotiate that jetty going at this speed." "Oh ye of little firth"   (sun-sentinel.com) divider line
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Think you have enough outboards on that boat, Danny?

/Compensating?
 
asymptonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You need that many if you want to park on the jetty.
 
thedingoatemybaby [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He is the head of a company managing $47 BILLION in assets and he owns that little piece of shiat boat? GUILTY I SAY!
 
scanman61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There were dangerous conditions of the jetty. It was dark.

And as the pilot of the craft he is responsible for taking that into consideration
 
Insult Comic Bishounen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Heard in the background upon impact:

jackass guitar strum
Youtube PC6f-opugqY
 
Archie Goodwin [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
CEO? No way he is going to jail. He got away with boating drunk and no one will get compensation. We know how America works.

/ I'm sure an overzealous staffer will be presented as the nefarious supplier of cocktails.
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Boat trifecta achieved.
 
db2
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Never tell me the odds!
 
Keeve [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Apache helicopter crash
Youtube lW5Dxizy4ZE
 
Worst Name I Ever Heard [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Hi, this is boat number, um...(what number are we?) (five-five)...boat fifty-five. We're on a jetty!
 
SansNeural [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"On the boat with him were [...] and Jarret and Lauren Silagyi, who required more intense medical treatment."

They appear to be a couple who bought a boat dealership in Cicero Indiana in May last year.  Not sure how that would directly get them down in Florida on a new-bought boat at midnight, but seems like a connection. Be a bit ironic if they sold him the boat just before he farked them up in it.

"Lauren Silagyi, 33, has had two brain surgeries and a knee surgery since the accident. "
 
WTP 2
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"i am a jetty, it's your call"
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: CEO? No way he is going to jail. He got away with boating drunk and no one will get compensation. We know how America works.

/ I'm sure an overzealous staffer will be presented as the nefarious supplier of cocktails.


I would really, REALLY be looking at the bank account statements of the police or anyone who did blood work on him.

It says first time out on this boat, but if it's his first time out boating I might give it a pass, otherwise no one goes that fast that close to shore.
And a boat of the caliber most definitely has lit GPS.

/I also find it amusing that the article only bothered to give the age of one passenger
//as far as I noticed that is
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
You know, I think we should have a Star Trek where Florida-man is the captain.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Eclipsed by a jetty.
 
Chevello [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: CrazyCurt: CEO? No way he is going to jail. He got away with boating drunk and no one will get compensation. We know how America works.

/ I'm sure an overzealous staffer will be presented as the nefarious supplier of cocktails.

I would really, REALLY be looking at the bank account statements of the police or anyone who did blood work on him.

It says first time out on this boat, but if it's his first time out boating I might give it a pass, otherwise no one goes that fast that close to shore.
And a boat of the caliber most definitely has lit GPS.

/I also find it amusing that the article only bothered to give the age of one passenger
//as far as I noticed that is


Humble bragging that the 47 YO boat driver has a 26YO GF.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

thedingoatemybaby: He is the head of a company managing $47 BILLION in assets and he owns that little piece of shiat boat? GUILTY I SAY!


1) yachts are heavy, slow and burn a heck of a lot of fuel. They are still great for longer period excursions. Smaller boats for shorter periods (and more rush from the speed)
2) someone please explain to me why an insurance company, of all businesses, would hold that much in assets. This isn't an airline company, this isn't a real estate company, this isn't even a restaurant chain! If it was me, I'd automate the whole thing, have it on the cloud, and ANY staff that I needed I would have them work from home. Outsource the whole thing.
3) 47 darn billion?!!

Someone please explain.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Anyone else notice they guy's fiancee is young enough to be his daughter? Maybe not a big deal, but with reports with whats trending on Phub wonder if he has a son who would be about her age.
 
cwheelie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
will the firth plead the fifth ?
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.