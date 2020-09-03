 Skip to content
(Twitter)   That's what He said   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Twitter replies are epic as you would imagine.
 
italie [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
For the last time John, HR has warned you about calling your penis "God"
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Monica, Monica to the white phone please
 
Beaver1224 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unfortunately, so does the clergy.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees!

~Shoe
 
1funguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are a hell of a lot of Catholics saying "whew" right about now...
 
Manfred J. Hattan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well yeah, he's preparing the second coming.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I better get paid.
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess that we aren't doing phrasing anymore.

And you should REALLY watch that guy around small children.
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's a blasphemer
 
cakeman [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I will get down on my knees when subby's mom goes down on her elbows.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Go look at @JoelDongsteen on twitter.

It's a bot that retweets all of joel olsteens tweets bit replaces "God" with "your dick". It's pretty funny
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hear the word of the lord!
 
CalebWilliamson
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Madonna - Like A Prayer (Official Music Video)
Youtube 79fzeNUqQbQ
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This is the body of christ.
This is the blood of christ.
This is, well, something a little different.
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is this a reference to Falwell and the pool boy?

- Feff Sepha-Hyde (@ElephantRichard) August 31, 2020
 
Arachnophobe [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Go look at @JoelDongsteen on twitter.

It's a bot that retweets all of joel olsteens tweets bit replaces "God" with "your dick". It's pretty funny


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Sometimes they don't quite work, but when they do...
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beat off the Devil!
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

cakeman: I will get down on my knees when subby's mom goes down on her elbows.


She can really go down on her elbows?
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He has needs,

Like I do.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
My God has bigger fish to fry.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
WARNING - NSFW - VIEWER DISCRETION ADVISED

(But I may never get a chance to share this topically again!)
Hung Like Jesus
Youtube 06NT2GcQTH0
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

covfefe: cakeman: I will get down on my knees when subby's mom goes down on her elbows.

She can really go down on her elbows?


Double-jointed, I guess...
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Unless you're Colin K..
 
nytmare
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
To touch is to heal
To hurt is to steal
If you want to kiss the sky
Better learn how to kneel (on your knees boy!)
 
