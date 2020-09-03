 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Not normally news: British teens go on ten-day holiday in Crete, bring several communicable diseases back home. News: It's 2020 - take a guess   (bbc.com) divider line
    Crete, Heraklion, England, London Luton Airport  
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is it lupus?
 
treesloth
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They fixed the cable?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If I had to guess, I'd say, "Syphilis".
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
What a bunch of cretins.
 
Skeleton Man [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least Americans aren't the only dumbasses.

Why the fark are people flying on planes and going on vacations right now?

Oh right, dumbasses.
 
jtown
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"We've simply had to rely on the much vaunted British common sense and do things on our own without any help from the authorities, and what we're doing obviously is self-isolating."

Too bad your vaunted British common sense didn't include "stay the fark at home".
 
Excelsior
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

King Something: Is it lupus?


qph.fs.quoracdn.netView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: At least Americans aren't the only dumbasses.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

jtown: "We've simply had to rely on the much vaunted British common sense and do things on our own without any help from the authorities, and what we're doing obviously is self-isolating."

Too bad your vaunted British common sense didn't include "stay the fark at home".


Well that's common sense for Johnny Foreigner of course...
 
