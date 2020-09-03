 Skip to content
(USA Today)   White passenger tries to bully Black seatmate aboard Delta flight. Delta responds by... d.) actually being awesome? Hey, way to go, Delta
    White people, Airline, Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, Race, Delta Air Lines, Black people, Demetria Poe, Blue Lives Matter mask  
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She was a jerk at America flag face mask.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: She was a jerk at America flag face mask.


I agree, but in her defense, it does have a fifty star rating.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seatmate?

Damn, I knew airlines were cramped but that's a bit much.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hasn't anyone ever responded with something like "please don't talk to me" to hinder any unwanted in-flight conversation their neighbor is trying to spark?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Hasn't anyone ever responded with something like "please don't talk to me" to hinder any unwanted in-flight conversation their neighbor is trying to spark?


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size


Didn't work out well for House, but he got his in the end.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhiskeySticks: Hasn't anyone ever responded with something like "please don't talk to me" to hinder any unwanted in-flight conversation their neighbor is trying to spark?


I've always been lucky...never had any issues with the person sitting next to me.
 
Bonzo_1116 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:

Despite the harassment, she was pleased with how Delta handled the incident and said she "will only fly Delta" after the company stood in solidarity with her and gifted her a Black Lives Matter pin along with a seat upgrade on her return flight.

Ohhh yeah

Delta got you covered like a jimmy-hat.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I explained to her blue lives do not exist," Poe recalled, adding that she remained "very calm" throughout the conversation. "The life of an officer exists, but there is no such thing as a blue life

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhiskeySticks: Hasn't anyone ever responded with something like "please don't talk to me" to hinder any unwanted in-flight conversation their neighbor is trying to spark?


As soon as they start talking, you have to counter then go on the offensive with something they'd beg you to stop talking about.  Like for this lady I might go into an in-depth talk about how various superheroes stack up against each other.  For a 20-somethings, I'd go all in about the Dune saga and the Golden Path.  And keep steering the subject back.  Catch is that you have to be able to ramble on and on about the subject.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Does this story end by throwing the white woman out a hatch mid-flight? No?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!
 
Wonktnod
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Some of us have been saying "defund the police" for years now.

Glad the rest of you finally caught up.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Insain2: FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!


Who, may I ask, besides yourself, is the "DUMB SHAIT"?


Fark user imageView Full Size


But thanks for the racist counterpoint masquerading as some "voice of reason", while in reality being completely clueless. Makes it easy to keep track of your kind.
 
treesloth
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Insain2: FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!

Who, may I ask, besides yourself, is the "DUMB SHAIT"?


[Fark user image image 300x200]

But thanks for the racist counterpoint masquerading as some "voice of reason", while in reality being completely clueless. Makes it easy to keep track of your kind.


You think that was serious?  I honestly don't know.  Poe's Law in action?
 
abiigdog
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I am pleased the democratic cities are defunding the police so we can watch what we know is going to happen, more crime, more violence, fleeing citizens from the city, businesses leaving, tax base falling, all things occurring right now, will be a great show and will probably get Trump re-elected so please continue at least past November!
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Insain2: FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!


Prove it.
 
treesloth
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Insain2: FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!

Prove it.


Children will be blessed for
Killing Of Educated Adults
Who Ignore 4 Simultaneous
Days Same Earth Rotation.
Practicing  Evil  ONEness -
Upon Earth Of Quadrants.
Evil Adult Crime VS Youth.
Supports Lie Of Integration.
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

treesloth: Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: Insain2: FARK THE DUMB SHAIT!!!!!

It's ALL Lives Matter!!!!!!


Get it right people!!!
No One is Above Anyone!!!
All Life is Precious!!!!

Prove it.

Children will be blessed for
Killing Of Educated Adults
Who Ignore 4 Simultaneous
Days Same Earth Rotation.
Practicing  Evil  ONEness -
Upon Earth Of Quadrants.
Evil Adult Crime VS Youth.
Supports Lie Of Integration.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
I Browse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I had a similar experience to this once in Maui back in 2011. I was on a boat to go snorkeling on a nearby island, and this older white guy sits next to me and proceeds to start rambling about how horrible Obama is, and why black people are gullible to vote for Democrats. I kept trying to change the subject, but he just went on and on. Finally I just got up and moved to another part of the boat.

Here we were on a beautiful day in f-king Maui, all of us on vacation, and this dude couldn't even enjoy it. He was so pissed off. And I could tell he really wanted to get me into an argument. But I just wouldn't give him the satisfaction. I've never forgotten him though. I hope he's dead by now.
 
vert0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Browse: I had a similar experience to this once in Maui back in 2011. I was on a boat to go snorkeling on a nearby island, and this older white guy sits next to me and proceeds to start rambling about how horrible Obama is, and why black people are gullible to vote for Democrats. I kept trying to change the subject, but he just went on and on. Finally I just got up and moved to another part of the boat.

Here we were on a beautiful day in f-king Maui, all of us on vacation, and this dude couldn't even enjoy it. He was so pissed off. And I could tell he really wanted to get me into an argument. But I just wouldn't give him the satisfaction. I've never forgotten him though. I hope he's dead by now.


You are so brave
 
