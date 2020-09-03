 Skip to content
 
WTF did L.A. just make a decision on? I thought it was a planned joke, but it looks really weird
beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
ಥ್ಕ ಠ
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Paint it purple.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Weird and inefficient. Failing to specify full-cutoff lighting--which is more efficient, glare-free, and night-sky-friendly than these globes--is inexcusable.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's it?  What else, that picture is incomplete.  Why put a light right next to the pole where a significant percentage of the penumbra will be blocked?  What's with the black cheerio thing?

I don't have a dog in this fight, but I'm not really impressed.
 
433 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh OK, I see the second picture.  This always happens to me, I feel stupid for not paying enough attention at first.  It's not as bad as I thought - the pink picture is misleading.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a UFO!!
 
tpmchris
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No wonder that city is always broke.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tpmchris: No wonder that city is always broke.


Look on the bright side. At least 1 homeless person can sleep under the umbrella.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.


Twice as many bulbs to be smashed in the next riot.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.


I like it.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.


Somebody needs to make one with 5 bulbs.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

edmo: Paint it purple.


I don't live in L.A., so paint it pink, 'cuz those are somebody else's problem.
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
LA is pants on head stupid. I say that as someone who was born and raised there. I'm out and couldn't be happier.
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Rambino: evilsofa: [Fark user image image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.

Somebody needs to make one with 5 bulbs.


Orwell is best read in the original Cardassian.
 
Oak [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

evilsofa: [Fark user image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.


No, we've only got one. We've had one for some time, but a few years ago we said we were thinking of getting another, and since then some people have called us "Two Bulbs".
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

LouisZepher: Rambino: evilsofa: [Fark user image image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.

Somebody needs to make one with 5 bulbs.

Orwell is best read in the original Cardassian.


vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: evilsofa: [Fark user image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.

Twice as many bulbs to be smashed in the next riot.


That may, or may not happen, but it'll definitely take twice the maintenance. Even LED bulbs will need to be changed every 15-20 years.
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Those are some sweet-ass streetlights

/xkcd hyphen
 
wxboy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

SafetyThird: LA is pants on head stupid. I say that as someone who was born and raised there. I'm out and couldn't be happier.


Everywhere is pants on head stupid.  You move, you're just trading the stupid that drives you nuts for stupid you can stand better.  It's a lot like getting married - you're just trying to find someone who's shat you can stand (and vice versa in the case of marriage.)
 
The Captain's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Am I the only one to suspect that the now innocuous loop will eventually be used for surveillance cameras?
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
An all new design that isn't dark sky friendly? Get. Out.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I like the light over the street.  I like how the hemisphere of the globe is paired with the semicircular arch.  It's functional and attractive, with some retro appeal and without being overly precious.
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Hm. Cool.
 
drayno76
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LouisZepher [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Also:
dictionary.comView Full Size
 
jvl [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

austerity101: I like the light over the street.  I like how the hemisphere of the globe is paired with the semicircular arch.  It's functional and attractive, with some retro appeal and without being overly precious.


If any of the light from a streetlamp heads upward, you have two problems. First, light pollution hiding starts. Second, it's a complete waste of energy. Better to use a bulb that uses less power but throws all light downward.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

whereisian: Those are some sweet-ass streetlights

/xkcd hyphen


Do they cure COVID?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I like it-- that's what he tells me...

Different courses for panty sniffers, I s'poze. The track, it's littered with dynamite.
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

drayno76: [Fark user image image 347x490]


Simpler times.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jvl: austerity101: I like the light over the street.  I like how the hemisphere of the globe is paired with the semicircular arch.  It's functional and attractive, with some retro appeal and without being overly precious.

If any of the light from a streetlamp heads upward, you have two problems. First, light pollution hiding starts. Second, it's a complete waste of energy. Better to use a bulb that uses less power but throws all light downward.


I wish light pollution did hide sharts.
 
Pop and Miracle Whip [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
There is something about the photo of the designers that's convincing me the dog got to pick their final submission.

/only an Arloh would think that design was cool.
 
HomoHabilis [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: tpmchris: No wonder that city is always broke.

Look on the bright side. At least 1 homeless person can sleep under the umbrella.

[Fark user image 222x484]


... and use super futuristic built-in toilet.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pop and Miracle Whip: There is something about the photo of the designers that's convincing me the dog got to pick their final submission.

/only an Arloh would think that design was cool.


Benji robot is a tautology dog spelled with atoms for peace(s). So, yeah, he picked that design. There's a commode at the foundation.
 
Sir Paul [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
It's an interesting design problem:

-Cobraheads are all about lighting up the street for cars, no pedestrian scale.
-Acorns are pedestrian scale and beautiful, but has limitation (see below)
-We need a place to stick all of the streetlight mounted 5G, WiFi, meter-reader stuff and you can't do that on an acorn light
-We need to put banners on the light to celebrate the festival of the month
-We'd like to have Watchman-style car chargers on them as well

The two bulbs gives you the pedestrian scale and the vehicular scale.  The loops can become hooks to hang banners or potted plants.  The wide base and vertical element lets you hide the guts and antenna of cell towers.  The lights on top can be used for hailing a bus (or warning the bus is coming), changed purple for a Lakers Game and then Red for a USC game, etc..

It's a clever design that hits all the marks.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Glad they went with the asthetic choice instead of picking a design that works to fight light pollution.

/S
 
buravirgil
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
HomoHabilis:  ... and use super futuristic built-in toilet.

Eye-tracking is a nominal technology built into your edifice.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Rambino: evilsofa: [Fark user image image 840x1254]

The big selling point is that you get one bulb over the street and another bulb over the sidewalk.

IT. HAS. TWO. BULBS.

Somebody needs to make one with 5 bulbs.


Stop giving them ideas
 
SafetyThird
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

HomoHabilis: AsparagusFTW: tpmchris: No wonder that city is always broke.

Look on the bright side. At least 1 homeless person can sleep under the umbrella.

[Fark user image 222x484]

... and use super futuristic built-in toilet.

[Fark user image image 840x704]


Better than SFs solution of going full India. Props.
 
bughunter
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Photo in mobile preview look like "eip" to me...
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

robodog: Glad they went with the asthetic choice instead of picking a design that works to fight light pollution.

/S


As if ground-based telecopy will exist once Musk's plans are fully realized.

Conspiracy time: The last two decades have seen a renaissance in ground-based telescopes as computational atmospheric compensation has improved. Musk's internet satellite network will erase that benefit, driving more business to his satellite-launching company. They don't have to sell a single internet subscription - StarLink will pay for itself just in additional launch fees!
 
