 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitch.tv)   6pm ET - it's the Fark News Livestream. More scary less funny today with some new Covid-19 revelations, but more sex than usual. Not your typical Thursday news cycle today   (twitch.tv) divider line
6
    More: Live  
•       •       •

76 clicks; posted to Main » and Podcast » on 03 Sep 2020 at 5:51 PM (21 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
To clarify, it will not be me and Dallan having the sex.  Probably
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Drew: To clarify, it will not be me and Dallan having the sex.  Probably


You did not specify With each other.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: Drew: To clarify, it will not be me and Dallan having the sex.  Probably

You did not specify With each other.


Username checks out.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Drew: To clarify, it will not be me and Dallan having the sex.  Probably


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Drew: To clarify, it will not be me and Dallan having the sex.  Probably


if that van's a-rockin........
 
Drew [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I deny all wrongdoing
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.