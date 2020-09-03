 Skip to content
(Radio.com)   Half of US adults report signs of anxiety and depression amid the pandemic   (1010wins.radio.com) divider line
37
    More: Sad, Psychology, Psychiatry, Mental health, Mental disorder, latest study, Emotion, half of U.S. adults, Mental health therapists' caseloads  
•       •       •

132 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 10:22 PM (21 minutes ago)



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Vote

Or it's four more years
 
Sgygus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The rest reported to be dead drunk?
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Being miserable and dead inside is my natural state.
 
12349876
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Vote

Or it's four more years


until Donald dies then until Ivanka dies.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Good, now you know how the rest of us feel, you farkers.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
And the other half is lying.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Not me everythings fine really
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Well... I was miserable and anxious -before- the pandemic.

It obviously hasn't helped, but I can't blame all of it on the pandemic.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark this year all to Hell. The misery index in my world went straight up and has yet to stop rising.

/ Still reeling from Dad's death ON TOP OF all the other shiat that makes 2020 so damned awful.
 
logic523 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cuz shiat sucks!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
And the other half are lying.
 
allears [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That's me all right. Half of me is depressed as hell, and the worst part is I can't ffigure out which half.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Seems low.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Ironically, my anxiety and depression has been alleviated a bit by the pandemic.  Particularly everybody being anonymous out in public with their masks so I do not have to worry about trying to recognize or remember people.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Get off social media, watch life improve drastically.
 
whatshisname [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Is that any fewer than before the pandemic?
 
fusillade762
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I get a lump in my stomach every time I have to leave the house.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I guess the country was ripe for a born again George Wallace with a long red tie.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My mental health has significantly improved. Social anxiety FTW!
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I get a lump in my stomach every time I have to leave the house.


That's me on a normal day.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I get a lump in my stomach every time I have to leave the house.


that is not normal, it should be a little lower   .l.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
It'll drop to 25% if people quit watching news and reading comment sections,
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Dogs bark, but the caravan moves on.
 
BlueBox [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Being miserable and dead inside is my natural state.


Natural State made me think of Arkansas.  I was wrong.  You meant mentally I guess.  I know what you mean there.  I get up every day and it's just a repeat.  I would have never guessed 9 months ago just the simple interaction of folks I don't even know daily would be missed so much.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
My only problem is my glasses fog if I stand in line. My sales are good, even after all my puzzles sold in April
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: Good, now you know how the rest of us feel, you farkers.


"..and brought em down to our level"

:D

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zeaper12
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
News Flash: the fear of immediate death bums people out.
 
mochunk [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The other half of us were anxious and depressed already. If anything it's helped all that social anxiety by removing most social interaction completely. So it's a net positive?
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I feel like when i have to go out to resupply the house I never know which timeline will be waiting for me outside.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So the percentage has gone down?
 
Artist
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Let's go with 95%, with 5% being undecided. I've yet to talk to a single person since March who thinks any of this is normal, that they're feeling great, and life is good. And, for those Mary Sunshine types, you know who you are, stop telling the rest of us that we're whining too much, that there are other things to be pissed off about, that it ain't worth it to get angry about shiate, weeeeelllll.....the pity party has room for the rest of us, pull up a chair and biatch-nevermind the bullocks.
 
patcarew [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I was morbidly depressed before it was cool.

/Adjusts fedora
//guzzles craft beer
///masturbates furiously
////cries, a little bit
 
Ruthven13
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I have been anxious and depressed ever since my divorce, almost ten years ago. All this crap going on is just making it worse. I was never agoraphobic until six years ago and it is getting worse every day. The worst part of it is that I don't think any of it is pandemic related...
 
Zeb Hesselgresser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
img.fark.net
 
ltdanman44 [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Vote

Or it's four more years


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Only half?
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

