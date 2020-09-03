 Skip to content
(Thread Reader)   The Ricesack conundrum   (threadreaderapp.com) divider line
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Package and resell - make some scratch off the f-up.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If kept in a cool, dry place it should last for years shouldn't it?  It's great when you're hungry and you want 2,000 of something.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was entertaining.
 
Xai [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Yeah I think you'll find that won't work, the markups we expect for smaller volumes in western countries rarely exist in places like India.
 
nekom [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Manu, I solve problems.
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was a thing of beauty.
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The twitter replies are also comedy gold.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat... it's my lunch hour, I'm reading this while I eat and laughing like a damn moron.  My staff are looking at me through the interior window like I have lost my goddamn mind.  I really needed this laugh today.  Thanks, subby.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
On tomorrow's episode of "As the Desi World Turns," tune in as Manu settles the Kashmiri border dispute and his lorry driver explains to his wife where the booze came from.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


My romantic rival, Bandhu. He's tied up in the trunk. I'm doing as you said, DP. I plan to gut him like a polluted fish, then dump his carcass on Gita's doorstep.
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You could make rice pilau, fried rice, rice pudding, grilled rice patties, biryani, rice balls, congee, mexican rice, jambalaya, paella, rice wine, and rice krispy treats, and that's about it

/When a South Asian says "OMG" shouldn't that be narrowed down a bit?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Ricesack Conundrum was widely considered the weakest of Robert Ludlum's novels, but I appreciated the humor. Also, the fight scene between Manu and Jason Bourne is fantastic.
 
Program User
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This guy's good.  Such economy of words, yet we're all picturing exactly what is going on.

Unless it's fiction.  Very good fiction.
 
Superjoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Needs pics or video
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Difficulty: India.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Does it really matter?  WERE YOU NOT ENTERTAINED???

/I was
 
NINEv2
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

I thought it was a Rick and Morty episode.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
That was excellent.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
BIL did not laugh.
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
From the otherlink to this I posted in: That was a better read than any Stephen King story I have attempted to try.

I really need to learn to start from the last submission I read & work up, not hit refresh and read down until I hit were I previously was.
 
Fano
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So that's what the needful is
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I'm wondering how big a bag of rice off a lorry is. I'd imagine rather large, maybe as much as 20 to 25 kilos. Now I'm wondering WTF BIL is going to do with 23 bags of rice. On the upper end, if they're 25 Kg per bag, he's now got over 1,200 lbs of rice. Even if they're only 10 Kg a bag, he's got over 500 lbs.

Dude's going to need a lot of rice cookers!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just I just read a bad sitcom pilot script?
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

No, a Desi bad sitcom pilot script would have had a song and dance in it.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So, I bought some short grained brown rice at the beginning of the winter.  Like five pounds.  I ate about three pounds of it over the winter.  Spring and summer rolled around, and for whatever reason I forgot about the rice... except to put some in the salt shaker, because the salt was clumping up in the humidity.

So, two weeks ago, I look in my clear glass salt shaker, and I see little black spots.  Correct me if I'm wrong, but...salt, does not have little black spots.  There are a few grains of rice, poking up out of the salt, and weevils are crawling on those grains of rice.  In a salt desert, these weevils managed to hatch, and are just hanging out on their little rice grain islands, presumably eating their rice.

Fortunately, my remaining two pounds of rice was sealed in an airtight container, so I didn't have weevils colonizing the rest of my pantry.  So, I ate three pounds of rice with weevil eggs.  Yeah, it's probably commonplace around the world, but I'd have been happier not ever noticing it.  I'm now afraid of rice.
 
halifaxdatageek [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

All of life is the choice between the lesser of two weevils.
 
KingKauff
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
All that was missing was a slatted chair.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Side update: They also apparently have to unload the rice themselves

Sure, I'll get right on it.
 
patrick767 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
teamjimmyjoe.comView Full Size


3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


4.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size


That tweet was a work of art, so I responded in kind ...
 
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Buy polished rice and a tub of fiber powder
 
KingKauff
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

The middle pic makes me giggle uncontrollably!
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Fark user imageView Full Size

/and +1 for the thread
 
Cagey B [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I especially enjoy the part where he finally makes some headway by offering cigarettes to the truck crew, only to get in trouble with his wife further for not actually quitting.
 
