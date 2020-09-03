 Skip to content
(YouTube)   Maine CDC Dr. Nirav Shah just Rick Rolled the entire state   (youtube.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's one way to see if folks are even listening. Good on him.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hubiestubert: That's one way to see if folks are even listening. Good on him.


A friend of mine in the intelligence community had a hobby of having conversations with coworkers next to cube farms full of IC professionals, and casually replacing the names of the people he was talking about with the names of porn stars - so he could see whose head popped up for which particular names.

"I find out who's listening in, and then I also know what kinda shiat they're in to by which name catches their attention."
 
S10Calade
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sys_64738
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [Fark user image 610x609]


Ah, yes, the Astley Paradox. By not giving you Up, he lets you down....
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It would have been most excellenter if the ASL guy started doing The Dance.

Still very cool.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
My wife is in meetings with this guy often due to her work. Apparently he really is a great guy.
 
