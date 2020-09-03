 Skip to content
(Nola.com)   September is Happy Cat Month - an entire month devoted to making sure our felines are pampered and have all the things they need to be happy and healthy. Which is the way it should be every day of every month, especially on Caturday   (nola.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.net
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image


thank Bast! it has been a wild week!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image



Oh, I know I've seen a few people metion reading manga or watching anime....  If you haven't heard of An Old Man and His Cat, I recommend it.  It's super wholesome
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

valnt9: [Fark user image 640x640]

thank Bast! it has been a wild week!


It sure has. I'm beat and I still have one day to go.
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Finnegan is ready for Caturday.

Fark user image
 
Mudd's woman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Yay! Caturday!

Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Woke at 4 a.m. with a blinding headache. Bah! No fun trying to work today. I only hope I remember all the steps I need to do to run inventory on the next section of books!
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Wow, I found a picture I forgot I had of Abby before she became max floofy.  I can tell it is her because of the tail :D

Fark user image
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

Ouch! Salem was walking across my blanket-covered legs last night & accidently zinged me, but good. :/

However, it's shorts weather so no concerns about it being rubbed, and the compression wrap is almost 2 inches below the scratch after it's put on post-shower, so no worries about it either. Cleaned it well after it happened and washed it extra well when I showered this morning too, but I still plan on keeping a close eye on it as well. It's higher up on my left leg above the area with circulation issues too.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Bathia_Mapes: [Fark user image 850x637]
Ouch! Salem was walking across my blanket-covered legs last night & accidently zinged me, but good. :/

However, it's shorts weather so no concerns about it being rubbed, and the compression wrap is almost 2 inches below the scratch after it's put on post-shower, so no worries about it either. Cleaned it well after it happened and washed it extra well when I showered this morning too, but I still plan on keeping a close eye on it as well. It's higher up on my left leg above the area with circulation issues too.


Owwww!  I get those from my darlings when I forget to trim their nails often enough.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Been looking forward to CD third week, been a painful one.  Got that big hernia fixed on Monday, today's the first day I feel somewhat human.  It was bigger than anticipated, so I have a large screen in there, bigger than planned.  But, am doing well and am in good spirits.   Photo below is of my bird of paradise, it's seven years old and opened its first bloom yesterday!

Fark user image
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Wow, I found a picture I forgot I had of Abby before she became max floofy.  I can tell it is her because of the tail :D

[Fark user image 850x637]


She does not look amused :-)
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been looking forward to CD third week, been a painful one.  Got that big hernia fixed on Monday, today's the first day I feel somewhat human.  It was bigger than anticipated, so I have a large screen in there, bigger than planned.  But, am doing well and am in good spirits.   Photo below is of my bird of paradise, it's seven years old and opened its first bloom yesterday!

[Fark user image 375x750]


That is so exquisitely beautiful!  I love bird of paradise plants and flowers.
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been looking forward to CD third week, been a painful one.  Got that big hernia fixed on Monday, today's the first day I feel somewhat human.  It was bigger than anticipated, so I have a large screen in there, bigger than planned.  But, am doing well and am in good spirits.   Photo below is of my bird of paradise, it's seven years old and opened its first bloom yesterday!

[Fark user image 375x750]


Good to hear you're on the mend!
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Don't care. Halloween is coming. "Too soon", you say?
Fark user image


Yer timbers?... I'll shiver them!
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Hey all! Just started pouring here at work so that will be a fun drive home yaaay
Fark user image
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Dahnkster: Don't care. Halloween is coming. "Too soon", you say?
[Fark user image 500x375]

Yer timbers?... I'll shiver them!
[Fark user image 800x800]


The stores here were putting out halloween stuff about 3 weeks ago, this lockdown has really messed up my sense of time.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

Mitch Taylor's Bro: akimbotoo: Wow, I found a picture I forgot I had of Abby before she became max floofy.  I can tell it is her because of the tail :D

[Fark user image 850x637]

She does not look amused :-)


She has the funniest little resting biatch face I have ever seen on a cat.  She has the biggest purr on any cat I have ever had too.  Her purr was amazingly loud, even when she was only 7 weeks old or so.
 
akimbotoo [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
See? Resting biatch face :D
Fark user image
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: See? Resting biatch face :D[Fark user image image 850x637]


Geeeeeee!!!!! The squinty stink eye!  Love it!
 
tigerose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

SpaceMonkey-66: Been looking forward to CD third week, been a painful one.  Got that big hernia fixed on Monday, today's the first day I feel somewhat human.  It was bigger than anticipated, so I have a large screen in there, bigger than planned.  But, am doing well and am in good spirits.   Photo below is of my bird of paradise, it's seven years old and opened its first bloom yesterday!

[Fark user image 375x750]


Glad to hear you are feeling more human today. Hernias can be very dangerous, so I am glad you got it fixed when you did. All I can say is that you are going to discover that everything you think you want to lift is more than 10lbs!! Or 20 for that matter!
 
valnt9 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: See? Resting biatch face :D[Fark user image 850x637]


Love it!
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Evidently our story here 5 years ago was about crazy cat dads.  This came up on Desi's FB page today as a memory...
Fark user image
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fiona, also known as Fe-lion, approves.

Fark user image
 
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

akimbotoo: Wow, I found a picture I forgot I had of Abby before she became max floofy.  I can tell it is her because of the tail :D

[Fark user image 850x637]


That looks like my Babycat's sister (I don't know if he had siblings but they sure look alike). I have been trying to figure out his "mood" this week. A few weeks ago, he was all about hiding in a long box for a few hours when he woke up. Then he was like "I need to stretch but get that lap ready for me." This week has been he wakes up, stretches and goes and lays by the sliding glass door as the sun hits it around noon and the blinds go basically ceiling to floor. So it's like another world to him. I miss him trying to walk on my keyboard when I use it but he's got to do him, it seems.
 
Spiralmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Minnie was at the vet for her vaccinations/flea treatment/worming/general checkup. With social distancing the routine is now arrive in car park, call vet, nurse comes out to take cat carrier indoors, sit in car reading & eating crisps, nurse delivers cat carrier back to car. Minnie's face had frozen in the 'thermometer goes WHERE!?!' expression, it was a good 5 minutes before she sang me the song of her people all the way home.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: The stores here were putting out halloween stuff about 3 weeks ago, this lockdown has really messed up my sense of time


I've got an attic FULL of killer decorations. One of my favorite holidays. I know parties are out of the question, but I've held a few awesome Halloween parties over the years. Mrs Dahnkster is having none of it, but I really want to party with my friends and family.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

And in this picture we see Levin the Meatwad directing the staff to avoid his favorite pair of sandals.
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Bathia_Mapes:

In the friendly spirit of Caturday, I hope your kitty boo boo does not get infected and require an amputation.
 
wooden_badger [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
So I started my new job last week.  Sophie's gone from having me, the Mrs and Cleo around to it just being her all alone.  Of course she accosts me when I get home because SHE WANTS GOOSHY FUDS NAOW!!  After the gooshy fuds she waits a few minutes and then pesters me again because she thinks I forgot I fed her.  No such luck.....there's your kibble, as much as you want.

She'll really be in for it when I go to 2nd shift.

Right now we're out on the balcony, she enjoys being out there, if the sun were out the wood would be nice & warm.  I'll be out here until the 'skeeters start bothering me.
 
drewbob [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Mitch Taylor's Bro [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

wooden_badger: So I started my new job last week.  Sophie's gone from having me, the Mrs and Cleo around to it just being her all alone.  Of course she accosts me when I get home because SHE WANTS GOOSHY FUDS NAOW!!  After the gooshy fuds she waits a few minutes and then pesters me again because she thinks I forgot I fed her.  No such luck.....there's your kibble, as much as you want.

She'll really be in for it when I go to 2nd shift.

Right now we're out on the balcony, she enjoys being out there, if the sun were out the wood would be nice & warm.  I'll be out here until the 'skeeters start bothering me.


I worry a little how Dulce will react if I ever start working from the office again. But then I realize that there are better (or more important) things to worry about and I chill out.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

groppet: Hey all! Just started pouring here at work so that will be a fun drive home yaaay
[Fark user image 850x543]


Wish it was raining where I live instead of the mid to upper 90s we're predicted to get for the next several day.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  

wooden_badger: So I started my new job last week.  Sophie's gone from having me, the Mrs and Cleo around to it just being her all alone.  Of course she accosts me when I get home because SHE WANTS GOOSHY FUDS NAOW!!  After the gooshy fuds she waits a few minutes and then pesters me again because she thinks I forgot I fed her.  No such luck.....there's your kibble, as much as you want.

She'll really be in for it when I go to 2nd shift.

Right now we're out on the balcony, she enjoys being out there, if the sun were out the wood would be nice & warm.  I'll be out here until the 'skeeters start bothering me.


Hope things go smoothly with your new job. :)
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image

The fire north of where I work is still going. (not a current pic) It's up to 52,000 acres, and not contained. It's moving a bit west now, and the smoke is horrible! All my friends are okay, but 5 homes have been lost. I hope they get some control soonest!!!!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
Snuffybud [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Desi-Des and Buzzie were watching the birdies yesterday
Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


Fark user image


/and no butt biting!
 
lilyspad [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Fark user image
 
