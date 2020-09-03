 Skip to content
(Right Wing Watch) The latest Talking Thumb is a perfect example of privilege on parade
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I knew Steve Oedekerk, Steve Oedekerk was a friend of mine. Dave Daubenmire, you are no Steve Oedekerk.
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, asshole is a race now?
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I had that encounter recently at the library.  When I asked her to wear a mask, over her mouth and nose please, I learned from our local self-identified "bringer of the Light" and "unjudging Truth-teller" that I'm a f*cking coont who represents evil and lies and false virtue and darkness.  Also, I'm part of the conspiracy trying to make People of the Light sick with masks and closed windows, under the guise of false virtue saying I'm trying to keep people safe.  And no matter what I do, she will NEVER say that my lies are the truth.  She sees me clearly - she sees all clearly, and she can see my darkness.

Because I asked her to comply with the local government mandate for masks in government buildings.  And asked her to leave when she started screaming and cursing me out.

/Trump voter?  Why, yes.  Yes she is.  Formerly Sanders voter.
//Oh - sorry, I'm not supposed to say that any Sanders voter ever voted Trump, am I?
///God Damn, spirituality is f*cking insane.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Asshole: This is American if you don't like it LEAVE!
...

Store Employee: We require masks if you don't like it there's the door.
Asshole: WHAAAAAAAAAAAA!
 
GhostOfSavageHenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't he think businesses should be able to refuse service to homosexuals? Guess we all know what his opinion on this is worth.
 
hobnail [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got ten bucks that says this farkstick never actually went into any of these businesses.  He talks a big game but he's a chickenshiat.  You can see it in his eyes.
 
pearls before swine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I know the mask doesn't work, and I'm not going to wear my mask to make the worker at T-Mobile feel better. I'm not gonna do that. That's bearing false witness."

No, it's being a farking child.

An adult in that situation would be happy to endure an extremely minor inconvenience to make other people feel better.  I've run into several such adults recently who mistakenly believe there is no utility in their wearing masks, but who nevertheless wear masks because they know it makes others more comfortable, and they don't want to be dicks.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy is a consummate jackass.  They should punch him in the head, then refuse him entry.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
These people are too dumb to know how dumb they are.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The people of 1918 would like a word with you Mr. mask slacker.
Fark user imageView Full Size



You're lucky you weren't locked up.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
One is a choice, the other is an inborn condition

(although you could argue that blind stupidity is also an inborn condition but as far as I know, that is not a protected class unless you're rich)
 
Icarus_Rising
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"I ain't wearing no mask," Daubenmire declared. "I know the mask doesn't work, and I'm not going to wear my mask to make the worker at T-Mobile feel better. I'm not gonna do that. That's bearing false witness."

"I think the forced wearing of masks is exceedingly dangerous to our American society," he continued. "I will have no part of it. The T-Mobile guy said, 'Well, we'll have to do the work outside.' They wouldn't let me in, and the boss got involved, the manager got involved with it. I said, 'Ma'am, I have a heart condition. I don't even have to tell you that, but I have reasons that I'm not gonna wear a mask. It's medical. Are you refusing to give me service because of a medical condition that I have?'"

"And then I really pulled the trump card," Daubenmire recounted. "I said, 'I think I was born with this medical condition. I'm not sure. I think I was. And I want to ask you something ma'am: Would you refuse to serve somebody because they're Black?'"

Sorry, Dave. What was that about Bearing False Witness (which, incidentally, isn't about lying in general, only lying when making an accusation against your neighbor, or in support of someone making such an accusation. Basically it's the biblical equivalent of perjury.)
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA:

"I ain't wearing no mask," Daubenmire declared. "I know the mask doesn't work, and I'm not going to wear my mask to make the worker at T-Mobile feel better. I'm not gonna do that. That's bearing false witness."
"I think the forced wearing of masks is exceedingly dangerous to our American society," he continued. "I will have no part of it. The T-Mobile guy said, 'Well, we'll have to do the work outside.' They wouldn't let me in, and the boss got involved, the manager got involved with it. I said, 'Ma'am, I have a heart condition. I don't even have to tell you that, but I have reasons that I'm not gonna wear a mask. It's medical. Are you refusing to give me service because of a medical condition that I have?'"

Now. Replace every "mask" above with the word "pants."

Makes it kind of hard how these mouth breathers (pun intended) are able to remember it's left foot, then right foot, then left foot again.
 
Biledriver
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
What a talking thumb might look like:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wee
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Heamer: These people are too dumb to know how dumb they are.


They have a syndrome:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrosswordWithAPen [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Somebody get this guy on a ventilator, and do it quick.
He's got no oxygen getting to his brain.
 
GodComplex
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
And yet, if an upstanding citizen whipped out a cudgel and proceeded to treat this individual like a baby for seal, they would be the ones to go to jail. What a world.
 
wdelv
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Isn't anybody going to defend this asshole?
Don't we have the unalienable right as Americans to make fools of ourselves?
What is freedom if we can't be jerks?
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"I don't believe masks work and I ain't going to wear one!!!"

"Humm, well I on the other hand disagree and believe that masks do indeed work, I guess the only difference between the two of us is I run a business you would like to visit."
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They should spray this guy with a fire hose and sic the dogs on him and then ask him to repeat what he just said.
 
Marbleisheavy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

I hope you responded with "Lady, I am THE f*cking coont who represents evil and lies and false virtue and darkness and you would do well not to forget it".
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I hope you responded with "Lady, I am THE f*cking coont who represents evil and lies and false virtue and darkness and you would do well not to forget it".


was this her?  because it sounds like it was her

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Heamer: These people are too dumb to know how dumb they are.


It's not stupidity.  It's belligerent selfishness.  They've never had to sacrifice a single moment's comfort and convenience for anyone or anything in their lives, and worse, they're immersed in a culture and religion that regards complete selfishness and self-absorption as the highest cardinal virtues.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That Ayn Rand garbage ruins your mind.
 
PreMortem [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bearing false witness... religious nutbaggery permeates everything. Or, as Hitchens would point out, poisons everything.
 
Resin33
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
How come only right wingers have medical conditions that preclude them from wearing a mask?
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
He's vile.

Makes Michael Werner, uh, Savage seem interesting and intelligent.
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Todd300: He's vile.

Makes Michael Werner, uh, Savage seem interesting and intelligent.


you mean Weiner

Michael Alan Weiner

and yes...it's much worse, and so much more fitting
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I stand corrected:

Romeo and Juliet laws are now about legalizing kid sex.

Why are conservatives obsessed with kid sex ?

https://michaelsavage.com/california-​l​egislature-passes-bill-reducing-penalt​ies-for-oral-anal-sex-with-willing-chi​ldren/
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

swankywanky: Todd300: He's vile.

Makes Michael Werner, uh, Savage seem interesting and intelligent.

you mean Weiner

Michael Alan Weiner

and yes...it's much worse, and so much more fitting


iPad shuttered and threw up a little lithium when I typed it.
 
Indiegent
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Until not wearing a mask is considered assault, which is what it is, this will not change. If threatened I will respond appropriately, and I encourage all who meet such creatures ( and I don't mean the non maskers who keep  their distance and look bashfully around as they wander) to do the same. Self defense is protected, and allowed.
Spray me or my family with a chemical or biological weapon? My response will be swift, and defensible.
 
