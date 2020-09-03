 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC News)   Remember that 3,000 tons of ammonium nitrate that blew up Beirut's port the other day? They just found another 4.35 tons in the same place   (nbcnews.com) divider line
15
    More: Followup, Federal Bureau of Investigation, Military, Army, Nitrogen, Ammonia, Soldier, army experts, Lebanese military  
•       •       •

667 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 9:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
neapoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That doesn't seem ideal.

/par for the 2020 course
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oopsie.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
All of these disaster sequels Hollywood comes up with are really getting out of hand
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So ... a 99.85% reduction?
 
S10Calade
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

neapoi: That doesn't seem ideal.

/par for the 2020 course


When you've already experienced 3000 tons worth of destruction... what's another 3.4 tons?
 
JungleBoogie
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
And incredibly enough, after a month, there may be a survivor in the rubble.
 
Chain Smokes Freely [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

S10Calade: neapoi: That doesn't seem ideal.

/par for the 2020 course

When you've already experienced 3000 tons worth of destruction... what's another 3.4 tons?


Ammonium Nitrate is 60 pounds per cubic foot. So 4.5 tons = 150 cubic feet. 3000 tons, by comparison, is 100,000 cubic feet.

The total volume used in the Oklahoma City bombing was less than 2.5 tons or 80 cubic feet.

4.5 tons is plenty enough to create shiat tons of chaos and sadness, or ... enough to fertilize a small population's food crop for a couple of seasons ... maybe ...
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media3.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size


How much overpressure you think to crush those containers?

5 psi?   Higher?
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

JungleBoogie: And incredibly enough, after a month, there may be a survivor in the rubble.


Not for long, unless it's been raining. His kidneys will be ossified.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meh, it'll buff right out....probably...
 
LarrySouth
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
'dealing with' == 'shaking down for $$$$'...
 
g.fro
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I mean, after 3,000t, are you really going to worry about a measly 4t?
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Dear Jerk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It must be dud ammonium nitrate.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

studebaker hoch: [media3.s-nbcnews.com image 850x571]

How much overpressure you think to crush those containers?

5 psi?   Higher?


Over 9000.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.