(Jerusalem Post)   One of the lesser known plagues, marijuana raining down over Tel Aviv   (jpost.com) divider line
whyRpeoplesostupid [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
bombed by buds

better than scuds any day
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You can't hug a child with nuclear marijuana.
 
koder [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Quack theory: if both sides had open access to pot, there's be peace in the middle east.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Green Drone, come to my town!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I think I'll smoke this stuff that just fell from the sky. What could go wrong?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Old testament stoned?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

koder: Quack theory: if both sides had open access to pot, there's be peace in the middle east.


I've been to a lot of places, but I've never been anywhere where there was no pot.  Antarctica, maybe?
 
The Brains
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

koder: Quack theory: if both sides had open access to pot, there's be peace in the middle east.


I've been saying for years now that if we had wanted to conquer the Middle East we should have sent air conditioners, beer, and porn.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So I loaded up them baggies
In my pick 'em up truck
Jumped in my boat for Cyprus
Where I would try my luck
I didn't have a notion
If I could sell 'em there
But 30 minutes later
I was imprisoned for 99 yahhhhrrrs
 
whatsupchuck [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Drones approaching at four o'clock!

No, ...make that about four-twenty!
 
