(Mirror.co.uk)   Now THATS how you interrupt a singing video   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
bearded clamorer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ceiling mom is watching you intonate.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
suddenly mom
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
She was stuck in the attic and she was cold.
 
Salmon
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
God, if my mom was in my ceiling when I was at home falling through it would have been the least of my worries.
 
skinink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Oh what a feelings, when we're falling through the ceiling!"

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Say you, say me. Say it together, "Oh mommy!"
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
No, it isn't, subby...

Clue (1985) Singing Telegram Girl [HD]
Youtube Z6obUJYlIxk
 
gadian
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole: She was stuck in the attic and she was cold.


<insert "I understand that reference" captainamerica.jpeg>
 
Sergeant Angle
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
So, she didn't just "up and leave" four years ago like Dad said she did.
 
ruudbob
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I was called out to work on a furnace in an attic. I noticed a path kicked through the blown insulation all the way back, like 60 feet. The woman that lived there walked the entirety of the ceiling on the drywall and avoided the rafters all the whole walk. This is no normal 8 foot drop but in some places a 26 foot drop from above. She was checking out why her drier vent no longer worked. Angels must have been holding her weight the whole time. I have never before seen anything like that.
Working with a buddy one day a few years before, right after he finished brazing a copper line set he stepped back to admire his work he went right through the drywall ceiling. He, being a quick thinker grabbed the red hot copper joint he just finished to save himself. Of course he let go again. He skinned up his leg deeply, screwed his balls and burnt the heck outta his one hand. We spent 5 hours in the ER. It took him months to get back to normal. Lesson is, only walk on the 2x4 rafters and stay the hell off the drywall.
 
