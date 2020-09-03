 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   After an expensive 2-year boiler repair, it's great to see the old paddle steamer out on the water again. 2020: Not so fast, Waverley   (bbc.com) divider line
    PS Waverley, Firth of Clyde, paddle steamer Waverley, Glasgow, Coastguard Agency, world's last seagoing paddle steamer  
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boiler maintenance is vital

WKUK - Boiler Room
Youtube BwPa3b7ed2g
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet sometime was steamed over that.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Damned shame. She's a lovely old craft. Bloody 2020 puts its mockers on everything.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That's A Paddlin' (The Simpsons)
Youtube sKiLfH3DVGc
 
