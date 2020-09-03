 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   George Washington University history professor admits to pulling a Rachel Dolezal   (bbc.com) divider line
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.
 
Begoggle [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.


Attention is a hell of a drug.
 
I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
bam.orgView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

I Have A Bo Burnham GIF For That: [Fark user image 384x216] [View Full Size image _x_]


Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah, that doesn't always work out so great.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Prediction: Black people (using affirmative action as a surrogate) will be asked to apologize for this.
After all, the tea parlor racists will reason, if being black didn't carry undeserved gravitas and cache, white people wouldn't be forced to appropriate it.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
She looks about as black as John Tesh.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
She described this behaviour as "the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures", adding that she had continued the pretence even in her personal relationships.

Drama Llama
 
Bone Spurs and Harmony
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You mean I'm gonna STAY this colour?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Rachel Dolezal told the BBC that "the idea of race is a lie"

The BBC, eh?
 
Mock26
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Maybe she is from the North side of Dublin?

Fark user imageView Full Size


the commitments funny scene
Youtube 8XnRF5zyIKE
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.


images-na.ssl-images-amazon.comView Full Size
 
recombobulator
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"She described this behaviour as 'the very epitome of violence.'"

So she's a cop too?
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: She looks about as black as John Tesh.


She's less black than Wayne Brady.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Mock26: Maybe she is from the North side of Dublin?

[Fark user image 600x390]

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/8XnRF5zy​IKE]


I need to watch that movie again.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: She described this behaviour as "the very epitome of violence, of thievery and appropriation, of the myriad ways in which non-Black people continue to use and abuse Black identities and cultures", adding that she had continued the pretence even in her personal relationships.

Drama Llama


I read her medium post.

She's insufferably boring.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.

Attention is a hell of a drug.


Also, as a very white guy, I would have... problems being taken seriously on historical black issues with out a phd. She slipped that hurdle and claimed to be black*. Bring on the book deals and speaking engagements.

*The weirdest part is that she kept altering the background of her "blackness" heritage/ history. North African black, then US rooted black, and finally (WTF) Jamaican/ Bronx.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hope someone also explains the term "violence" to her, too.

/as in actually explains because she sounds like an idiot, not actual violence
 
Screw_this_life [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.


She's crazy. Like, actual crazy. She claims in the piece that she started doing it as a way of coping with childhood trauma.
No way to trust her about her claims of trauma, though.
 
bughunter
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Counterpoint:
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FarkQued
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
well didnt we all start in Africa?
 
Richard Roma
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She should just claim she is transracial, and accuse anyone who thinks the idea is silly of being a bigot.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FarkQued: well didnt we all start in Africa?


Sort of. But, the short answer is yes.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: Begoggle: ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.

Attention is a hell of a drug.

Also, as a very white guy, I would have... problems being taken seriously on historical black issues with out a phd. She slipped that hurdle and claimed to be black*. Bring on the book deals and speaking engagements.

*The weirdest part is that she kept altering the background of her "blackness" heritage/ history. North African black, then US rooted black, and finally (WTF) Jamaican/ Bronx.


Well, it's not like anybody would have naturally put "Kansas City" and "Jewish" together to out her.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Ms Krug's post did not give a reason for her decision to admit her deception, nor its timing. However, screenwriter Hari Ziyad said her admission came "because she had been found out".

Isn't this always the case. "I'm soooo sorry I got caught."
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
She should try identifying as Charlize Theron instead.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: She should try identifying as Charlize Theron instead.


We all should. Pretty blonde chicks get away with murder.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FarkQued: well didnt we all start in Africa?


Yes, the baby Jesus is from Olduvai gorge.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Is it because I is black?
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
thefrisky.comView Full Size
pretty sure he is not an oompa loompa
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
On a slight tangent: How long will it be before The George Washington University renames itself to just GW University, so that it stops endorsing and honoring a warmonger who enslaved other people?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
'I identify as a survivor of the holocaust.'

'I identify as decorated war veteran'

'I identify as a police officer'

Slippery slope is slippery.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It's funny I grew up as a little boy watching Soul Train. I look white as Conan O' Brian but the funk has never left my bones.
The Bar-Kays "Holy Ghost"
Youtube sJlAop6SyLI
 
chewielouie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Begoggle: ox45tallboy: I'm having trouble understanding the need that some people have in their lives for doing something like this.

Attention is a hell of a drug.



Yup.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
media0.giphy.comView Full Size
 
ox45tallboy [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
tuckeg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
WTP 2
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
once you go black....you...um....something, something....
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Dork Gently: On a slight tangent: How long will it be before The George Washington University renames itself to just GW University, so that it stops endorsing and honoring a warmonger who enslaved other people?


I know you know this because your mother sang it to you each night, but you're an idiot.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

uttertosh: 'I identify as a survivor of the holocaust.'

'I identify as decorated war veteran'

'I identify as a police officer'

Slippery slope is slippery.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HighwayBill [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I read the headline as Denzel Washington University.  And I liked it.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lochsteppe: Dork Gently: On a slight tangent: How long will it be before The George Washington University renames itself to just GW University, so that it stops endorsing and honoring a warmonger who enslaved other people?

I know you know this because your mother sang it to you each night, but you're an idiot.


Smarted and seconded.  Holy crap.
 
