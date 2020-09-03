 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WiscNews)   Missing Necedah man found deceasedah   (wiscnews.com) divider line
7
    More: Sad  
•       •       •

352 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 4:04 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



7 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
scumm [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Necedah makes some amazing manhole covers & grates.
 
The Third Man [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Who wrote this headline, Mark Smith of The Fall?
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
FTA:"A missing man has been found dead by law enforcement"

So, found by law enforcement, or dead by law enforcement?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

The Third Man: Who wrote this headline, Mark Smith of The Fall?


I was thinking Dave King of Flogging Molly.
 
DRTFA
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"...finding him deceased shortly after the search began."
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

DRTFA: "...finding him deceased shortly after the search began."


Forgot to add how it was very courteous of the deceased to die where he could be found so quickly.
 
naz-drala
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

whitefangz64: FTA:"A missing man has been found dead by law enforcement"

So, found by law enforcement, or dead by law enforcement?

[Fark user image 200x153]


Beat me to it, which may relate to the story
 
Displayed 7 of 7 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.