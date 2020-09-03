 Skip to content
(Media Matters)   Texas assistant attorney general is a QAnon conspiracy theorist who tweets out violent threats and bigoted remarks, but the real story is how much he looks just like John Cena   (mediamatters.org) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Puh-lease.  Cena could crush that guy into a fine powder and snort him.

Which I highly advise.  The man is a danger.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Believing these things is all perfectly legal, but you shouldn't be allowed near sharp objects, just in case.
 
LucklessWonder [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't see him.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.
 
dracos31
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


Have you ever visited Texass?
Now I will say it's not all of it, but there are wide swaths where the family trees do not fork.
 
Voiceofreason01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


In Trump's GOP believing in facts makes you a communist and compassion(or even basic common decency) is considered a sign of weakness.
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
dude is completely farking unhinged.

let's put him in charge.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just replace the word "muslim" with "Jew" in this guy's brainfarts and he sounds like a Waffen SS officer on bath salts.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#NoWarningShots So beware #IncestuousJihadiTerrorist, #WeAreReady #2A #MolonLabe [come and take them]"; tweeted the hashtags "ArmedAndReadyVeteran," "NoWarningShots," and "CenterMassUntilThreatDrops" ....


Jesus Fu*king Christ, I can only imagine the microscopic dick this person is walking around with. Like a little fu*kin' country mouse in his pocket.
Every time he threatens to murder a woman he's probably thinking about the times he has badly disappointed one of them.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lunatics have taken over the asylum.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the likely threshold for the USSS to visit someone over online remarks directed at a person under their protection?  Only asking because:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who is John Cena?

/Don't bother, I don't care.
 
Flincher
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disbar his ass
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uh, maybe John Cena 20 years from now. And after some ... meth.
 
LucklessWonder [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BRABA-Q-ANON!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I get the feeling that prosecuting attorneys are all garbage too.  Your job is to put as many people in jail as you possibly can.  Must attract people with certain strong feelings.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


Dude, it's Texas.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: The lunatics have taken over the asylum.


Taken over the asylum, created a website, and even set up a souvenir shop (caution: Don't buy the fudge there. It's not....fudge).
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Believing these things is all perfectly legal, but you shouldn't be allowed near sharp objects, just in case.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Curious how he could run for office while employed by the state government.
 
moto-geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Believing these things is all perfectly legal, but you shouldn't be allowed near sharp objects, just in case.


No no no no no. They should be highly encouraged to be very very close to sharp objects. Quickly moving sharp objects.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


.... it is Texas.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

New Rising Sun: What's the likely threshold for the USSS to visit someone over online remarks directed at a person under their protection?  Only asking because:

[Fark user image 361x203]


Anyone who un-ironically uses the hashtag #MolonLabe should dosed with Ipecac then be permanently sewn into a novelty Kool-Aid man costume and thrown into the mosh pit at a Heaven Shall Burn concert in the pouring rain on the last day of a budget music festival.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby needs his eyes checked.
 
g.fro
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


These people need to be shunned and treated like the unpeople they are.
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Marcus Aurelius: Believing these things is all perfectly legal, but you shouldn't be allowed near sharp objects, just in case.

[imgs.xkcd.com image 640x843]


this is why Fark needs a "funny but, not funny" button.  or "sad".
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


You don't want to #savethechildren?
 
sidailurch
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
In Texas? I'm shocked.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

lolmao500: No the real story is how in the fark does a mental patient like that ends up assistant attorney general and isnt fired for his crazy ass views?

Being a qanon believer should be like being a holocaust denier or a kkk member... a piece of shiat nobody wants to associated with.


The answer to that question is that the Texas Ag is the "still under felony indictment" Ken Paxton, who has even some crazier views.
 
StillInFayettestan [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's in an Army uniform.  I think we may have a problem unless the picture is really old.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Goddamn, conservatives are stupid motherfarkers.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I'm sure you'll get equal justice with a dick like that working there.
 
hundreddollarman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who is champ???
 
goshes
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?
 
wee
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
The banner on his Twitter page is super ironic, considering that he's threatening America's citizens with violence.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?


QAnon is for gullible coonts and antiAmerican assholes.  Which are you?
 
goshes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?

QAnon is for gullible coonts and antiAmerican assholes.  Which are you?


You didnt answer my question:  How was he caught?
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?


He was exposed in 2005.
 
Pincy
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
JFC mental illness is really starting to be come a huge problem in this country.
 
Pincy
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?


Please, seek help from your nearest mental health professional. Seriously, you are in trouble and chemical imbalances in the brain don't just fix themselves.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?


Unfortunately not with a bear trap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
30% of the people on earth are functioning idiots. They are not mentally ill or it may be a comorbidity. They do their jobs well. They can be doctors, lawyers, captains of industry. And they are idiots.

These people believe in Bigfoot, The Loch Ness Monster, Alien Abductions, vaccines make you grow a tail, the earth is flat, Trump is saving us from pedo-vampires.

We just need to make sure that the 70% left have a few common areas of agreement.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not that the guys isn't nuts, but I can't find anything saying he's an Assistant Attorney General.

I mean, he works somewhere for the Texas Attorney General's office but he's not even listed in the "big boys and girls" contacts.

https://www.txdirectory.com/online/ab​c​/detail.php?id=67
 
g.fro
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

paulleah: 30% of the people on earth are functioning idiots. They are not mentally ill or it may be a comorbidity. They do their jobs well. They can be doctors, lawyers, captains of industry. And they are idiots.

These people believe in Bigfoot, The Loch Ness Monster, Alien Abductions, vaccines make you grow a tail, the earth is flat, Trump is saving us from pedo-vampires.

We just need to make sure that the 70% left have a few common areas of agreement.


Can one of those areas of agreement be hunting the 30% for sport?
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?


He was caught because the prosecutor was in a political race in Florida got called out for him getting a light sentence.

Then there were lots of stories and the Miami Herald dug deep and pushed for a new investigation.

And public outcry from the Miami Herald investigation caused the feds to open a case in the Southern District of New York. The lead prosecutor was later fired by Trump by the way.

That's pretty much it.  It's not Q anon. It was old fashioned mud-flinging and good journalism.

But you can believe in spooks if you want. Why believe the boring truth when lies are so much more entertaining?
 
goshes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pincy: goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?

Please, seek help from your nearest mental health professional. Seriously, you are in trouble and chemical imbalances in the brain don't just fix themselves.


Unless you can explain how he was caught you really can't lecture me on being ignorant.
 
paulleah [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

g.fro: paulleah: 30% of the people on earth are functioning idiots. They are not mentally ill or it may be a comorbidity. They do their jobs well. They can be doctors, lawyers, captains of industry. And they are idiots.

These people believe in Bigfoot, The Loch Ness Monster, Alien Abductions, vaccines make you grow a tail, the earth is flat, Trump is saving us from pedo-vampires.

We just need to make sure that the 70% left have a few common areas of agreement.

Can one of those areas of agreement be hunting the 30% for sport?


Oddly enough. Douglass Adams also used to refer to the "Useless third".

His description was different than mine, but on the right track.  Maybe the idiotic third and the useless third bracket the theoretical normal third?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

goshes: Pincy: goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?

Please, seek help from your nearest mental health professional. Seriously, you are in trouble and chemical imbalances in the brain don't just fix themselves.

Unless you can explain how he was caught you really can't lecture me on being ignorant.


If you think QAnon is anything but a farce we can lecture you on your ignorance quiet easily.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

goshes: Pincy: goshes: If it wasnt for QAnon Jeffrey Epstain wouldnt have been exposed, but the media will never tell you that.  How do you think he was caught?

Please, seek help from your nearest mental health professional. Seriously, you are in trouble and chemical imbalances in the brain don't just fix themselves.

Unless you can explain how he was caught you really can't lecture me on being ignorant.


thesmokinggun.comView Full Size
 
tn_prvteye
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Martian_Astronomer:

Anyone who un-ironically uses the hashtag #MolonLabe should dosed with Ipecac then be permanently sewn into a novelty Kool-Aid man costume and thrown into the mosh pit at a Heaven Shall Burn concert in the pouring rain on the last day of a budget music festival.

Oddly specific, but I'll allow it.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.