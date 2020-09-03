 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   World: Covid disproportionately affects the poor, and people of color South Africa: Come at me, Brovid   (bbc.com) divider line
chewynathan2
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
No kidding?
 
MIRV888 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
In other news, water is wet.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Poor people tend to have more comorbidities or are we still on that bullshiat that a diabetic with COVID was killed by their diabetes?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Nine months in and still so much we can't explain.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The point of the article is that poor people in Africa are NOT dying or even getting very sick in large numbers and no one really knows why.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

a far candle: The point of the article is that poor people in Africa are NOT dying or even getting very sick in large numbers and no one really knows why.


Yeah, but a dozen assholes on Fark will think they know why.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

a far candle: The point of the article is that poor people in Africa are NOT dying or even getting very sick in large numbers and no one really knows why.


Isn't it obvious. It's because they've never been to Sturgis. Probably don't even get haircuts and are there even bars and restaurants there?
/s
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jso2897: a far candle: The point of the article is that poor people in Africa are NOT dying or even getting very sick in large numbers and no one really knows why.

Yeah, but a dozen assholes on Fark will think they know why.


Ooh, ooh. It's T-cell immunity from exposure to cold viruses (ok, 11 left to go.)
 
