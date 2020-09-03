 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   Johnson & Johnson's Covid vaccine test shows promising results in hamsters, renewed interest in 1980s Richard Gere references. "What part of the chicken does the chicken nugget come from" reportedly on standby   (cnbc.com) divider line
28
    More: Cool, Immune system, J&J researchers, Vaccine, Virus, Common cold, Johnson's potential coronavirus vaccine, Vaccination, Democratic Republic of the Congo  
•       •       •

233 clicks; posted to Main » and Geek » on 03 Sep 2020 at 3:49 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There still isn't even a few good studies that shows a vaccine for Covid will even work. The yearly Flu shot gets varied because there are some viruses that mutate and a vaccine is not possible.
 
adamgreeney [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

adamgreeney: That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.


"I HAD NO PLACE ELSE TO GO!"

--Hamster
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: adamgreeney: That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.

"I HAD NO PLACE ELSE TO GO!"

--Hamster


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oy! What's all this about testing on hamsters?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.


Worst Dickens novel evar.
 
bluejeansonfire [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Diogenes: adamgreeney: That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.

Worst Dickens novel evar.


It was the worst of times, it was the even sh*ttier times.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There still isn't even a few good studies that shows a vaccine for Covid will even work. The yearly Flu shot gets varied because there are some viruses that mutate and a vaccine is not possible.


I mean...what?
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why they hell are they trying to cure hamsters?  They should be trying to help people first.  Hamsters aren't even that great of pets.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

eurotrader: There still isn't even a few good studies that shows a vaccine for Covid will even work. The yearly Flu shot gets varied because there are some viruses that mutate and a vaccine is not possible.


There's this, for example: Immunogenicity and safety of a recombinant adenovirus type-5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 years or older: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial

SARS-CoV-2 is not an influenza virus.
 
blackartemis
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
So does this explain the other article?

https://www.kget.com/news/weird/wheel​-​y-mysterious-hamster-dna-find-baffles-​german-police/
 
sys_64738
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bowen: eurotrader: There still isn't even a few good studies that shows a vaccine for Covid will even work. The yearly Flu shot gets varied because there are some viruses that mutate and a vaccine is not possible.

I mean...what?


Some people seem reallyupset that as bad as C19 has been, it's been a pretty typical pandemic as such things go. The initial "worse than the Flu of 1918" predictions haven't panned out, so they need something new to fuel their Chicken Little fantasies.

Meanwhile in reality, C19 appears to mutate less than many other viruses, and while there have been a couple of documented cases of reinfection, as a percentage of total cases the reinfection rate appears to be on about the same order of magnitude as reinfection with chicken pox -- a disease no one but the most delusional of antivaxxers will claim we don't have a working vaccine for.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nuclear Monk: Why they hell are they trying to cure hamsters?  They should be trying to help people first.  Hamsters aren't even that great of pets.


"$250,000 on fruit fly research. Now I don't know about you, but I think we know all we need to about fruit flies!"

Governor Plain, this is a common misconception. Fruit flies are actually critically important in cancer resea....and she's gone.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good news for Fark's servers.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/yeah, I know, they don't have their own servers anymore ...
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

North_Central_Positronics: [i.imgur.com image 500x238]


It isn't the same without the sound
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Did someone say "dogsperm?"
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Todd300 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

adamgreeney: That's a deep pull from the halls of homophobias past.


Some jokes age like a fine wine, like Drew running for Gov.

Others age like milk.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: eurotrader: There still isn't even a few good studies that shows a vaccine for Covid will even work. The yearly Flu shot gets varied because there are some viruses that mutate and a vaccine is not possible.

There's this, for example: Immunogenicity and safety of a recombinant adenovirus type-5-vectored COVID-19 vaccine in healthy adults aged 18 years or older: a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled, phase 2 trial

SARS-CoV-2 is not an influenza virus.


(this.jpg)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Danger Avoid Death: Good news for Fark's servers.

[Fark user image 520x358]

/yeah, I know, they don't have their own servers anymore ...


They're using virtual hamsters now.
 
Flincher
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I hope it comes in talcum powder format. They scored a win with the ladies recently with that product.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Did somebody mention McNuggets?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sys_64738: Some people seem reallyupset that as bad as C19 has been, it's been a pretty typical pandemic as such things go. The initial "worse than the Flu of 1918" predictions haven't panned out


Knowing that modern medicine is about 102 years better than it was back in 1918, how does that alter your comparison of the two strains?
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
When we're still on the testing in rodents stage I don't see a vaccine any time soon.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

serfdood: When we're still on the testing in rodents stage I don't see a vaccine any time soon.


We won't see this particular vaccine any time soon. It is not the only game in town.

Fark user imageView Full Size
(link)

/and it was a gerbil, not a hamster
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

serfdood: When we're still on the testing in rodents stage I don't see a vaccine any time soon.

J&J researchers vaccinated hamsters with a single dose and then exposed the rodents to the virus four week later, the company said.


This isn't something we do to human research participants (anymore).
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.