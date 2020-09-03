 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Buzzfeed News)   Age of Aquarius yields to Age of Pandemics   (buzzfeednews.com) divider line
12
    More: Sick, Infectious disease, Epidemiology, Influenza, Pandemic, infectious disease scientist Anthony Fauci, pandemic era, Infectious Diseases, worldwide coronavirus outbreak  
•       •       •

552 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 7:13 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


We're all doomed.
 
bthom37
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Yes, that's kind of how most of human history has worked.  We've been lucky for about 100 years.

Time to get used to it.  In other words, don't fear the Reaper.
 
jim32rr [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Godspeed You! Black Emperor-East Hastings (28 Days Later Short Version)
Youtube jBw7k85uaDQ
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Nice knowing....not everyone, but most Farkers.
 
EL EM
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Love no lingers steers the stars?
 
EL EM
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

EL EM: Love no lingers steers the stars?


No longer
 
Northern
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Donald Trump is a cancer on democracy, civil rights, and our economy.
Defeat Trump and things will get a lot better.  We still need checkups to see if we relapse, like if we get DeVos cancer or Ivanka cancer.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

EL EM: EL EM: Love no lingers steers the stars?

No longer


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Northern: Donald Trump is a cancer on democracy, civil rights, and our economy.
Defeat Trump and things will get a lot better.  We still need checkups to see if we relapse, like if we get DeVos cancer or Ivanka cancer.


Trump is only a symptom of all the problems with America.
 
Sum Dum Gai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Well, Pestilence was the first of the Four Horsemen*.

* Or, alternately, Jesus was.  Funny how such a major plot point is open to interpretation.
 
WalkingSedgwick
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Most recent pandemics have been created by our lovely flying mammal friends known as bats.

Want to stop the next pandemic?

Exterminate all bats.
 
bthom37
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

WalkingSedgwick: Most recent pandemics have been created by our lovely flying mammal friends known as bats.

Want to stop the next pandemic?

Exterminate all bats.


I, for one, welcome our SuperMalaria carrying new mosquito overlords.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.