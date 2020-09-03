 Skip to content
 
(Twitter) So, student athletes are big and strong, and the CoronaVirus won't affect them? Penn State's director of athletics begs to differ
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
30-35%?  Damn!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
And Donnie thinks he can get the Big Ten to play football this fall. Not. A. Chance.
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
My wife (ICU nurse) has had several coworkers hit with COVID. One of them is a damn Valkyrie: Crossfit, perfect diet, etc. Looks like she was cast from bronze.

Knocked her the fark out. Four months in and she can still barely walk and is out of breath crossing a room. Hit her heart, kidneys, and if she wasn't in such good condition she would likely
be on an oxygen tank.

But, she "recovered", so, I guess watching that virus knock Wonder Woman into the dirt is just me being a handwringing libby lib.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: And Donnie thinks he can get the Big Ten to play football this fall. Not. A. Chance.


And yet, you'll still see some of the universities pushing to play. $hocking.
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
30-35% of 6%. Fox News Math coming soon.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

I'm a fat, old, out of shape windbag who breathes heavy walking up more than 1 flight of stairs.
I had it a while ago and thought it was just a bad cold.
I was tested in May and had the antibodies.
I am just so thankful I didn't have it as severe as others or I would be in a pine box right now
 
Jack Sabbath [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Only 200,000 new cases of this a year in the entire U.S.

Statistical chances of any of these athletes already having this condition is practically zero.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
user "GoPSU" : I think it's awesome our athletes are getting this level of medical care...kudos to PSU!


Go soak your neck. When you prioritize the level of care in this nation and put your jock heroes on pedestals you demonstrate all that is wrong with society.
How about you have a big tailgate party and scream "We ARE!" in the locker room?
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

I'm a fat, old, out of shape windbag who breathes heavy walking up more than 1 flight of stairs.
I had it a while ago and thought it was just a bad cold.
I was tested in May and had the antibodies.
I am just so thankful I didn't have it as severe as others or I would be in a pine box right now


Glad you're okay.

The main point most people miss is that COVID is *NOT* a version of the flu. It is a total body virus, and it can manifest as...nothing...or heart failure, or kidney failure, or blood clots, or strokes, or lung damage, or any combination of those, plus fever, loss of smell, loss of taste. It's a motherfarker.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Only 200,000 new cases of this a year in the entire U.S.

Statistical chances of any of these athletes already having this condition is practically zero.


What?

Try 6.1 million cases thus far.
 
HempHead
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I'm a fat, old, out of shape windbag who breathes heavy walking up more than 1 flight of stairs.
I had it a while ago and thought it was just a bad cold.
I was tested in May and had the antibodies.
I am just so thankful I didn't have it as severe as others or I would be in a pine box right now

Glad you're okay.

The main point most people miss is that COVID is *NOT* a version of the flu. It is a total body virus, and it can manifest as...nothing...or heart failure, or kidney failure, or blood clots, or strokes, or lung damage, or any combination of those, plus fever, loss of smell, loss of taste. It's a motherfarker.


It's rolling the dice what complications you'll get.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Jack Sabbath: Only 200,000 new cases of this a year in the entire U.S.

Statistical chances of any of these athletes already having this condition is practically zero.


You lie.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
30-35%?  Call it a third.

One out of three of the healthiest people in our population - young athletes - have inflammation of the heart muscle. The sort of thing that leads to heart failure, as a matter of fact, and cardiac arrest.

So, um.

Yeah.
 
rightClick [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
so the B1G will change their minds again and start the games on Oct 17th instead of the 10th?
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I'm a fat, old, out of shape windbag who breathes heavy walking up more than 1 flight of stairs.
I had it a while ago and thought it was just a bad cold.
I was tested in May and had the antibodies.
I am just so thankful I didn't have it as severe as others or I would be in a pine box right now

Glad you're okay.

The main point most people miss is that COVID is *NOT* a version of the flu. It is a total body virus, and it can manifest as...nothing...or heart failure, or kidney failure, or blood clots, or strokes, or lung damage, or any combination of those, plus fever, loss of smell, loss of taste. It's a motherfarker.


Agreed.
I have had one thing change.  I am getting up to pee in the every night.

So the Rona, prostate or just getting old
 
Sandelaphon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

What?

Try 6.1 million cases thus far.


Of myocarditis before covid I belive.
 
Resin33
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 30-35%?  Call it a third.

One out of three of the healthiest people in our population - young athletes - have inflammation of the heart muscle. The sort of thing that leads to heart failure, as a matter of fact, and cardiac arrest.

So, um.

Yeah.


I took from the article that they had this inflammation during the infection. I don't believe it said it remains after the infection and if it does, how long.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

What?

Try 6.1 million cases thus far.

Of myocarditis before covid I belive.


Oooooooooooooooooooo. That makes way more sense. Context is not the easiest thing online sometimes lol.
 
eagles95 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Read this at work and told co-workers. They said no way PSU has football right now. Any football players die of Covid and they are going to pay out more than they did during the Sandusky mess.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yeah, but them's Northern Boys gettin' tha long term eeffects and they fat and slow.  Our SEC boys gonna be just fine cause we got S-E-C Speeeeed!
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

What?

Try 6.1 million cases thus far.


No, its pretty uncommon. I mean 200k cases a year is hardly rare, but its not a myocardial infarction (heart attack) which may be what you're thinking of.
 
killdawabbitt
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Hoax will soon be the leading cause of death in this country
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"it only harms fat people and diabetics and they both deserve to just die anyway"  - fark's right wingers
 
lennavan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I took from the article that they had this inflammation during the infection. I don't believe it said it remains after the infection and if it does, how long.


The inflammation is going to go away.  The question is more about how much that inflammation damaged the heart, if the heart function returns to normal and in what proportion of the patients it did so after what duration.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Before we lose our minds over this, it's my understanding this hasn't been subject to any broader review yet. He was simply presenting to a board of directors.

That isn't to say that this isn't real, but we should probably wait until other medical experts weigh in on this before we start drawing our own conclusions.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I had to look up what myocarditis was. Inflammation of the heart muscle that can cause cardiac arrest/sudden death. But guys, Trump wants you to play football, even though we all know for a fact Trump doesn't watch any sports, so RIP players! Gotta make the Emperor happy!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: 30-35%?  Call it a third.

One out of three of the healthiest people in our population - young athletes - have inflammation of the heart muscle. The sort of thing that leads to heart failure, as a matter of fact, and cardiac arrest.

So, um.

Yeah.


Yeah, but its just the flu, so, like, its cool.
 
mcmnky
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

You lie.


If you're talking about myocarditis and the chances the athletes had that before covid, ignore me. Thought you were talking about chances they have covid.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Yeah, but its just the flu, so, like, its cool.


Some guy on the Twitters attempted that:

Charles
@TomTxd101
·
3h
Replying to
@pupadhyaya_
Same rate for the common flu

Spoiler alert:  this is not a true statement.  The rate in a regular flu season is 0.4%.
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ten years from now, if we still have a civilization, our streaming services will be inundated with ads:

"Do you have myocarditis or other complications as a result of COVID?  You may be entitled to compensation."
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Before we lose our minds over this, it's my understanding this hasn't been subject to any broader review yet. He was simply presenting to a board of directors.

That isn't to say that this isn't real, but we should probably wait until other medical experts weigh in on this before we start drawing our own conclusions.


I'M GOING TO INTERPRET THIS THE WAY I GODDAMN WANT TO!!!  NOTHING WILL CHANGE MY MIND ABOUT WHAT I WANT TO HEAR!!
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Before we lose our minds over this, it's my understanding this hasn't been subject to any broader review yet. He was simply presenting to a board of directors.

That isn't to say that this isn't real, but we should probably wait until other medical experts weigh in on this before we start drawing our own conclusions.


I agree. The doctor even states in the article that it is just an observation and requires more study must be done. Even after 9 months, we still don't know enough about the effects of Covid-19.
 
TabASlotB [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Myocarditis? fark that. No thanks.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

But, she "recovered", so, I guess watching that virus knock Wonder Woman into the dirt is just me being a handwringing libby lib.


"Dirty Wonder Woman" thread!
 
UNC_Samurai
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

You lie.

If you're talking about myocarditis and the chances the athletes had that before covid, ignore me. Thought you were talking about chances they have covid.


The comment is still bullshiat.

Myocarditis is the reason for sudden cardiac death in 5-22% of athletes < 35 years of age.
(PDF Link)
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I agree. The doctor even states in the article that it is just an observation and requires more study must be done. Even after 9 months, we still don't know enough about the effects of Covid-19.


We've been studying Influenza for decades and are still discovering things about it.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

I took from the article that they had this inflammation during the infection. I don't believe it said it remains after the infection and if it does, how long.

The inflammation is going to go away.  The question is more about how much that inflammation damaged the heart, if the heart function returns to normal and in what proportion of the patients it did so after what duration.


To go away and keep it away doctors say explicitly "avoid competitive sports for at least 4 months".
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'd like to see food surplus data in 18 months on an adjusted year to year basis to determine just how much raw tonnage the deceased fat people have allowed back in the stream of consumption for regular people to eat.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

I took from the article that they had this inflammation during the infection. I don't believe it said it remains after the infection and if it does, how long.


Myocarditis is variable in seriousness. The inflammation weakens the muscle, AFAIK, permanently. The amount of weakness is roughly equivalent to the intensity of the inflammation.

So if you notice chest pains, that's a pretty bad case, and the heart will be significantly affected. If you don't notice, you may never know. Also, Myocarditis can straight up kill you if its bad enough.
 
youngandstupid
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

You lie.


I think they just aren't clear in what they're saying. I believe the 200k figure is new cases of this heart condition, not covid cases.

The end result being that it's almost a certainty that covid caused the damage.

If I'm wrong, then you're right: they're a liar.
 
lennavan
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GoodHomer: Before we lose our minds over this, it's my understanding this hasn't been subject to any broader review yet. He was simply presenting to a board of directors.

That isn't to say that this isn't real, but we should probably wait until other medical experts weigh in on this before we start drawing our own conclusions.


The only piece of information this adds is "it happens to big 10 athletes too."  Medical experts have already known this happens to people who are not big 10 athletes.  Not a big jump.

Citation:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/arti​c​les/PMC7199677/
 
inglixthemad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

But, she "recovered", so, I guess watching that virus knock Wonder Woman into the dirt is just me being a handwringing libby lib.


My BiL works with an mid 30-something doctor, who is married to an early 30-something doctor. This guy and his wife do ultra-marathons, extreme Ironman, and even did a Norseman competition, you get the idea: They are super fit, work out religiously, don't smoke (never have per them), eat extremely healthy, have zero underlying health conditions, and in general are probably about two steps from superhuman.

Did I say he is married? Oops, she died from Covid-19 and he spent I don't know how long in a coma, plus over a month in the hospital, and he still has issues even a couple months later. The guy was 5'11" and weighed about 200lbs on check in for severe symptoms per him, and on checkout to go home he was 167lbs. I saw his before and after picture, holy shiat. He also needs an oxygen tank, and has been unable to work since getting "over" Covid-19.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

But, she "recovered", so, I guess watching that virus knock Wonder Woman into the dirt is just me being a handwringing libby lib.


This is the reason it kills people with comorbidities. Because it's that serious. I don't understand why people don't get that. It isn't killing fat people because their fat. It's a killer because fat people can't overcome the immense amount of damage the disease does.
Jesus Christ. If I get this, not sure why no one else does. I'm a damn idiot.
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: user "GoPSU" : I think it's awesome our athletes are getting this level of medical care...kudos to PSU!


Go soak your neck. When you prioritize the level of care in this nation and put your jock heroes on pedestals you demonstrate all that is wrong with society.
How about you have a big tailgate party and scream "We ARE!" in the locker room?


"Go soak your neck?"

Go find a tub or a bucket and drown yourself?

That one is entirely new to me.

"Dirty Wonder Woman" thread!


I am intrigued as well and would be interested in conducting research.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That is MUCH worse than a f*cking cold!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

So risk their life for no actual reason? WTF?
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The real interesting part will be the effect on people that get Covid a second time. From early reporting people have gotten reinfected. Part of the reason Donnie's push for herd immunity is idiotic besides it requires 2+ million Americans die even if it was possible.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Oooh, I wonder if a certain fishy poster has returned from his recent banishment and will tell us all about how heart problems from COVID are totally a hoax because this one time a study had to publish some trivial corrections to their paper.
 
