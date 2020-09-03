 Skip to content
(The Drive)   "Admiral Vladimir, one of our boats has crashed into some of our other boats again." "*Sigh* Fine. Captain Ivan, get the dry dock ready." "But Admiral Vladimir, it WAS the dry dock"   (thedrive.com) divider line
38
    Russian Navy, Russia, Russia's Vostochny Verf shipyard, Navy, Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet, dry dock, Lada class submarine, High winds  
•       •       •

38 Comments
 
RodneyToady [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In Soviet Russia, dry dock crashes into YOU!
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?


Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).

Sounds like somebody didn't secure the dry dock sufficiently.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Well, Captain Ivan, it certainly isn't a Dry Dock now, is it?"
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.


Well, I do agree, but when I first saw the headline, I thought of the US Navy and "Not again!".   There has been some crashing issues in our Navy as well.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?


The sole Russian aircraft carrier started on fire a few months ago and the majority of the Russian "navy" is not seaworthy. It is more of boneyard storage area.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).


I always assumed Navy policy was that if you can get the ship out of the path of the storm, you set sail. If they're not ready for sea, you moor/anchor them in port.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).

Sounds like somebody didn't secure the dry dock sufficiently.


Ideally though, they set sail and drive out of the path so they don't have to ride it out at sea or at anchor, right?

I mean, the typhoon usually is not a surprise.

I kinda wonder if they even had the manpower and capability to set sail in the first place.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: Dewey Fidalgo: Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).

I always assumed Navy policy was that if you can get the ship out of the path of the storm, you set sail. If they're not ready for sea, you moor/anchor them in port.


Yep. Cruise ships will do the same thing. Anchoring is a last resort, if you can't sail, your best bet is to be firmly tied to a strong dock. The firmly part is important, you don't want to be banging into the dock the whole time.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.

Well, I do agree, but when I first saw the headline, I thought of the US Navy and "Not again!".   There has been some crashing issues in our Navy as well.


The last major incident involving a floating dry dock was when Russia's largest tried to eat their aircraft carrier, before sinking.
 
TheAlgebraist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But I *am* Pagliacci
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone said I was daft to build a floating dry-dock, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It sank into the sea. So I built a second one. That sank into the sea. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the sea. But the fourth one stayed up, and ran into a bunch of ships.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Everyone said I was daft to build a floating dry-dock, but I built in all the same, just to show them. It sank into the sea. So I built a second one. That sank into the sea. So I built a third. That burned down, fell over, then sank into the sea. But the fourth one stayed up, and ran into a bunch of ships.


You see, Ivan, when you sink many dry dock, many dry dock form dry dock that will not sink again!

/too much internet, too many memes
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the hell would Russia care about a navy anyway? Their most effective weapon system by far has been Donald Trump. And all they had to do to unleash that hellish weapon was start rumors, lie, and feed the trolls that were already here.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kinja-img.comView Full Size
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: Dewey Fidalgo: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).

Sounds like somebody didn't secure the dry dock sufficiently.

Ideally though, they set sail and drive out of the path so they don't have to ride it out at sea or at anchor, right?

I mean, the typhoon usually is not a surprise.

I kinda wonder if they even had the manpower and capability to set sail in the first place.


I'm not up on where this typhoon is coming from and if it effectively "blocks" the ships.  But Vladivostok is on the Sea of Japan, without a quick(ish) trip out into the Pacific (through Japanese waters, Korean waters?.  Not sure where they would go in a decent amount of time.    Though your point about the ships even being sea worthy enough is a good one.
 
Luse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just waiting for my favorite Soviet boot lickers to show up. They show up in glorious faded pink. It was red you see but the paint faded after a couple of dry docks ran into them.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No problem.  The US taxpayers will cover the cost of the damages.  It what we do Mother Russia now.
 
Peter Weyland [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The fact of the matter is that neither Russia nor China have have a military that is more of a thread to the US than themselves.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?


Ports tend to be shallow, and ships tend to be slow.  It would be easier to recover a damaged/sunk frigate in port than it would be to recover at seas.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?


those corvettes probably don't have the range to get out of the way
the sub is probably not fit to submerge
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we ever get into a shooting war with the Russian Navy, all we really need is a couple of inflatable drydocks to throw in front of their ships.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
One option with a floating dry dock, flood it as much as you can.  That reduces the wind exposure, storm surge, not so much.

/Was stationed on the USS San Onofre for a while back in the 1980s.  The only facility in California back then that could dock a nuclear sub.
 
Amelia Earhart's Black Box
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

Because there is a typhoon approaching?

Seriously, riding out hurricane force winds is not the ideal for any ship.   I have lost friends caught in weather like that (though it is much better now with NOAA and weather reporting).

Sounds like somebody didn't secure the dry dock sufficiently.


Larger ships (sorry about your friends, I guess they were on something private or small commercial) with fulltime trained crews stand a much better chance of taking a storm in open water.  It's kinda hard to turn into the wind while being digested by a reef. Naval ships are better off because if it can be repaired at sea they've got the people to do it, or they've got another engine.

Read Das Boot - the section about the storm is crazy. At least they could dive beneath the waves to get away for a time.
 
SoFlaNative52
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HotLonelyTeenageGirl [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Why the hell would Russia care about a navy anyway? Their most effective weapon system by far has been Donald Trump. And all they had to do to unleash that hellish weapon was start rumors, lie, and feed the trolls that were already here.


Now now now, be honest:  they also blackmailed pedophiles, rapists,and, of course, common criminals and adulterers.
 
thehobbes [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

those corvettes probably don't have the range to get out of the way
the sub is probably not fit to submerge


I'll buy that the sub wasn't ready, but those Tarantul corvettes have 10 day solo endurance and Vladivostok was on the eastern edge of the typhoon. 

They could easily have made it 200 miles out to the sea of Japan. Max speed is 42 knots. 

Subs are notoriously horrible on the surface, but how deep do they have to submerge to avoid being knocked around?
 
The Green Intern
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.


Maybe the Kamchatka was providing support.
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: Dewey Fidalgo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.

Well, I do agree, but when I first saw the headline, I thought of the US Navy and "Not again!".   There has been some crashing issues in our Navy as well.

The last major incident involving a floating dry dock was when Russia's largest tried to eat their aircraft carrier, before sinking.


Keyser_Soze_Death: [i.kinja-img.com image 720x368]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Green Intern: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.

Maybe the Kamchatka was providing support.


Do you see torpedo boats?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So, in a naval battle with Russia, beware their dry docks.

Their submarines and surface vessels are of no concern in a fight.
 
Luse
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: So, in a naval battle with Russia, beware their dry docks.

Their submarines and surface vessels are of no concern in a fight.


Basically, and if their flagship shows up just take out it's unarmored tugboats.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: Clearly the Russian navy is exhibiting the same level of competence that they did before and during Tsushima.

Well, I do agree, but when I first saw the headline, I thought of the US Navy and "Not again!".   There has been some crashing issues in our Navy as well.


True but Russia was still trying to recover from sinking their only dry dock capable of repairing their only functioning carrier.

This is a navy currently outclassed by the French Navy just by itself.
 
Kirkenhegelstein [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Russia: Mob-run 2nd-rate gas station with a 3rd-rate military.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
When hurricanes start moving up the East Coast the Navy sends everything in Norfolk that can sail out to sea 24-48 hours before the storm arrives so the ships can ride it out in the open ocean and not get bashed against the piers.

Always freaks out the sailors' families who just moved there and realize their spouse is gone and most of the region floods when someone sneezes.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

eurotrader: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

The sole Russian aircraft carrier started on fire a few months ago and the majority of the Russian "navy" is not seaworthy. It is more of boneyard storage area.


I believe as recently as 2010, the Russian navy had submarines listed as front line units that were actually unable to dive.

They still have several ships that have been in "refit" for 10 years.
 
nomysterynil
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Visual Howlaround Title Sequence: eurotrader: thehobbes: ... why were there that many ships in port with a typhoon approaching?

The sole Russian aircraft carrier started on fire a few months ago and the majority of the Russian "navy" is not seaworthy. It is more of boneyard storage area.

I believe as recently as 2010, the Russian navy had submarines listed as front line units that were actually unable to dive.

They still have several ships that have been in "refit" for 10 years.


Vicious lies, all of Russia's submarines are capable of diving on a moments notice.  Just don't bring up the whole resurfacing issue.
 
