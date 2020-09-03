 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.
Duplicate of another approved link: 10936763


(Daily Mail)   Get out of bed the wrong side this morning? Well at least you didn't fall down the stairs   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
14
    More: Fail  
•       •       •

389 clicks;  Favorite   |   Watch

14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yay I love questionable home renovations threads!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
See, we have room for a bed if we just dangle it over these stairs.  This is how you make more money off your tiny house.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I probably would have gone with a Murphy Bed but whatever. I guess why spend $1800 on something normal when you can spend $600 on a weird death trap?
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size

"If You Lived Here You'd Already Be Dead By Your Own Hand!"
 
nicoffeine
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's like deja vu all over again.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So in England, it's legal to sell off rooms of your house and pretend its an 'apartment?'
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Yay I love questionable home renovations threads!

[Fark user image 850x848]


Me too.
I'm always puzzled by doors that are made to lead to death/injury.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
salvador.hardin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Ewww... the daily mail?

Subby couldn't look around a little and find a malware laden Indian news site to link to?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

dothemath: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x423]
"If You Lived Here You'd Already Be Dead By Your Own Hand!"


Bollocks, my hand loves me at least twice a day.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

nicoffeine: It's like deja vu all over again.


i know right? so familiar
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Walker: BumpInTheNight: Yay I love questionable home renovations threads!

[Fark user image 850x848]

Me too.
I'm always puzzled by doors that are made to lead to death/injury.
[Fark user image image 801x1004]


I used to have an apartment with one of those. There was a porch that rotted off the side around 1990. Instead of doing...anything, the landlord installed a deadbolt that needed a key for both sides.
 
Gentlequiet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Are there boneless wings in this thread, too?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SirMadness: So in England, it's legal to sell off rooms of your house and pretend its an 'apartment?'


Zoning is only for members of the House of Lords.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
A nun at a boarding school was getting tired of everyone saying to her, "Did you get out of the wrong side of the bed this morning?" and finally asked another nun why she was being asked that.

The other nun took er aside and quietly told her, "You've got the Bishop's shoes on."
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.