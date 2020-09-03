 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Hair salon's job ad for a 'happy' stylist is banned from the job center because the word happy 'discriminates' against unhappy people'   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
34
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

273 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 8:25 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Saying your stylist must be Happy discriminates against the other 6 dwarfs.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Needs [SAD] tag.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Unhappy people are not a protected class!

Except for on Fark.
 
W_Scarlet
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Yep, fark all that. You're asking for a position where the majority of your role is creating a positive, relaxed environment for your clients. Be happy, fake happy, or fark off.
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
 Damn straight !

Fark user imageView Full Size


       nods, approvingly.
 
bthom37
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The Mail?

I no longer believe happiness exists.

Oh wait, that's just me after spending 17 years here.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
CSB: Driving to work this week I saw a help wanted sign outside of an antique shop that wasn't there the day before. "Help Wanted: Experienced Bookbinder".

A) Good luck.
B) I've seen how this ends. I watched "You" on Netflix.

/End CSB.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
What about shiny happy people? Are they ok?
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

phrawgh: What about shiny happy people? Are they ok?


Shiny happy people bring me down.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
or course unhappy people are not welcome- or do you want Sweeney Todds?  cause that's how you get Sweeny Todds.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Now she'll just have to give happy endings to Robert Kraft.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So, advertise for a "Gay" hairstylist instead.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Isn't a stabby barber a hazard to clientele?
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
This story is extremely true, and I utterly and totally believe it.
I am very intelligent.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

phrawgh: What about shiny happy people? Are they ok?


It's hard to give haircuts when you're holding hands.
 
Alunan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
FTA:

One Facebook user Karen J Evans posted: 'The world has gone absolutely mad. Does this mean that every descriptive word is discriminative..... Happy, tall, smart, elegant....??! Good luck with your search.'

To be fair, discriminating against someone who is short and tall is only acceptable in very limited circumstances (physical requirements of the job and safety of the job). That is the only way you can discriminate against physically disabled applicants as well (at least in the US). A good rule of thumb: If it's something they are born with and it doesn't effect the quality of the job, you can't discriminate.

Happy doesn't qualify as something that is protected. Sure there are people who are born with depressive conditions, but A) experience is arguably part of the salon experience, and B) There are legal medications that alleviate many depressive conditions, and C) Even if you are a moody fark you can pretend (I did!).
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This actually makes sense to me.  I worked in retail for years and I managed to be pleasant, welcoming, and courteous to customers (and coworkers as necessary).  That doesn't mean I was happy.  You shouldn't get to require certain personality traits or emotional states in an employee--if you don't like their attitude or demeanor when they interview, just don't hire them, but putting things like that in a job listing just seems unnecessary.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: CSB: Driving to work this week I saw a help wanted sign outside of an antique shop that wasn't there the day before. "Help Wanted: Experienced Bookbinder".

A) Good luck.
B) I've seen how this ends. I watched "You" on Netflix.

/End CSB.


Oops. By "wasn't there before" I meant the antique shop.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Also the request for a "stylist" discriminates against people who are perfectly capable of cutting hair but have no style.  Also, how is it legal for them to operate a "hair salon," which blatantly discriminates against bald people and cancer patients?  What about leukemia kids?  These people should be shunned as the monsters they are.

Maybe I'll open a salon across the street that caters to people with no hair.  I'll even offer a discount.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I would have gone with the Asinine tag.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

austerity101: This actually makes sense to me.  I worked in retail for years and I managed to be pleasant, welcoming, and courteous to customers (and coworkers as necessary).  That doesn't mean I was happy.  You shouldn't get to require certain personality traits or emotional states in an employee--if you don't like their attitude or demeanor when they interview, just don't hire them, but putting things like that in a job listing just seems unnecessary.


Action vs. quality is a very important distinction.

I always tell kids - when they say things like "I hate Bobby!" - that that's not an accurate or kind thing to say.  If you say "I hate it when Bobby cheats at Monopoly" you'll be a much better person.
 
gundamtsubasa [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Leave it up. You wouldn't want your stylist faking happy and looking like this, would you?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bith Set Me Up [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
R.E.M. - Shiny Happy People (Official Music Video)
Youtube YYOKMUTTDdA
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size


Actually, Happy banned them from the job center for not wearing their badges.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark all you happy people always discriminating against us angry people just because we're a bunch of assholes.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

bthom37: The Mail?

I no longer believe happiness exists.

Oh wait, that's just me after spending 17 years here.


I doubt that hair exists.

/top that
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: austerity101: This actually makes sense to me.  I worked in retail for years and I managed to be pleasant, welcoming, and courteous to customers (and coworkers as necessary).  That doesn't mean I was happy.  You shouldn't get to require certain personality traits or emotional states in an employee--if you don't like their attitude or demeanor when they interview, just don't hire them, but putting things like that in a job listing just seems unnecessary.

Action vs. quality is a very important distinction.

I always tell kids - when they say things like "I hate Bobby!" - that that's not an accurate or kind thing to say.  If you say "I hate it when Bobby cheats at Monopoly" you'll be a much better person.


Unless they actually hate Bobby.
 
Abox [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gundamtsubasa: Leave it up. You wouldn't want your stylist faking happy and looking like this, would you?

[Fark user image 480x362]


That chick's got Biden mouth
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

austerity101: This actually makes sense to me.  I worked in retail for years and I managed to be pleasant, welcoming, and courteous to customers (and coworkers as necessary).  That doesn't mean I was happy.  You shouldn't get to require certain personality traits or emotional states in an employee--if you don't like their attitude or demeanor when they interview, just don't hire them, but putting things like that in a job listing just seems unnecessary.


I was fired from a few waiter jobs when I was younger because I dropped the happy routine when customers weren't around.

We want you to be happy at work all of the time!

Ok, pay me more.

Sorry, have to let you go.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
blog.christopherburg.comView Full Size
 
Prussian_Roulette [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Homer you're all nuts
Youtube liGiTVdVu1A
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
David Mitchell - Customer Service Rant
Youtube _LiDTKEF1ek
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Danger Avoid Death: [media1.tenor.com image 400x164]

Actually, Happy banned them from the job center for not wearing their badges.


I guess Gutter really is a tool.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.