(The Scottish Sun)   Worse than the coronavirus pandemic itself, the UK is now on the brink of a pubic lice 'epidemic' as women shun bikini waxes during lockdown. This could get REAL ewwwwwy   (thescottishsun.co.uk) divider line
    Scary, Pediculosis, Body louse, Head louse, Bikini waxing, brink of a pubic lice, Crab louse, Lice, pubic lice  
665 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 6:15 PM (1 hour ago)



beezeltown [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Headline: Pubic Lice Epidemic!

FTA:"This is by no means a disaster, as pubic lice are likely to remain an uncommon issue in this country, even if they are not completely eradicated"
 
edmo [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
See ladies? This is why us men want you to wax. It's for your own good! We're just thinking about your health! You don't want to carry disease ridden vermin, do you?
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that as "public lice"...which I guess isn't exactly wrong...
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


In the seriously old days?  Well no, because I wasn't alive 200 years or so ago.  But if you want to go back that far...

/also: The Scottish Sun - the paper the National Enquirer spits on for publishing too much bullshiat
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You can get a treatment for that in Canada.

KITH - Crab Shampoo
Youtube CN_zaW5Tep4
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


Exactly. Bring back the muff!
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sounds like a job for ...

mapsoftheproblematic.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


When was the last time you heard someone have a case of 'crabs'?

/I'd also ask how is it being transmitted if people are under lockdown and apparently don't shave/wax because they aren't having sex
//unless your wife was doing it for someone else
///also, it's the Sun, why would I even attempt to bring logic into this?!
 
fredcat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NFN

/Normal For Norfolk
 
WoolyManwich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This thread is disappointingly not enabling my fetish

/ :(
//reported
///BUSH!
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


Actaully they used to be one of the most common form of STD up until the 80s.  In WW2 they were particularly bad because of all the prostitution.  There are stories if guys soaking their junk to try and get rid of them.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal is my fetish, but you gotta wash.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not clicking, but yeah, it's the WOMEN who have the problem.

Guess they gave themselves the cooties. From ... sitting on a toilet seat. Right. LOL
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
sure. it's the presence of the hair itself that causes pubic lice. they spontaneously generate whenever a human sprouts pubes at least an inch long, even in virgins. just like head lice and armpit lice and general body lice, merely having hair there is the culprit!

hair hygiene, general body hygiene, and careful consideration of whom you bump uglies with, has absolutely NOTHING to do with it! NOTHING!

so remember kids, hair "down there" will ALWAYS equal vermin living on you! and feeding on you! and getting all over everyone and everything you hold dear!

so be SAFE. show you care. BE BARE!


-this PSA brought to you by the national foundation against pubes, a 501c3 organization-
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boom-chicka-wow-wow! 70's porn theme thread?
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
 I'd be more worried about those plague fleas.

/and a natural woman is sexy as fark you weird peds that prefer a grown woman look like a child
//shame on you, you strange mother farkers
 
SpaceBison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


Remember porn in the old days?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NSCSB: I used to have a boss who was, at the time, a cheerleader for an NFL team. She turned out to be very different from what I'd been expecting when her boss told me he'd hired her. She was smart, gracious, hard working, and generally just a very nice person. And naturally, shockingly gorgeous.

After we got to know each other, and liked each other, we actually ended up hanging out outside of work a bit. And she told me she'd been raised in a religious family, and so - even though she was crazy hot and had undoubtedly been chased by many many dudes trying to get some - she had not lost her virginity until she got to college. Once she was there though, and out of the watchful eye of her very "conservative" family, she decided she'd already waited too long, and she was going to get her some. So she befriended, and then hooked up with, a guy she described as "hippy, but really good looking". And... got crabs from him. On her first time. When she told him about it she said he got angry at her, and accused her of sleeping around and getting it from someone else - even though that had literally been the first time she'd ever had sex.

Kinda funny in retrospect since it was just crabs, but man... what a dick to give someone something when taking their v-card, then calling them a slut.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Heamer: I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?


I trim the jungle regularly. Feels weird when I don't.

I figure if I expect my partners to do basic maintenance and keep things under control then it's pretty hypocritical if I don't do the same. It doesn't have to be a smooth shave or anything, just trim that shiat.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've never had a case of pubic lice in 40-ish years of having pubic hair despite not being the most chaste individual. These people can't go a few months? WTF?
 
Por que tan serioso [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: Heamer: I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?

I trim the jungle regularly. Feels weird when I don't.

I figure if I expect my partners to do basic maintenance and keep things under control then it's pretty hypocritical if I don't do the same. It doesn't have to be a smooth shave or anything, just trim that shiat.


"Partners"
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

winedrinkingman: There are stories if guys soaking their junk to try and get rid of them.


If it's anything like fleas or mange on a dog, I used to soak them in diesel fuel. The oil would smother anything. Rumor was the sulphur in old-school diesel fuel killed them, but I think it was just a petroleum oil that would smother anything.

My mother remembers having head lice and her father shampooed the kids with kerosene to get rid of them.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I trim the jungle regularly. Feels weird when I don't.

I figure if I expect my partners to do basic maintenance and keep things under control then it's pretty hypocritical if I don't do the same. It doesn't have to be a smooth shave or anything, just trim that shiat.


I read that as "mingebiohazard," so, yeah, user name checks out.
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Por que tan serioso: mongbiohazard: Heamer: I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?

I trim the jungle regularly. Feels weird when I don't.

I figure if I expect my partners to do basic maintenance and keep things under control then it's pretty hypocritical if I don't do the same. It doesn't have to be a smooth shave or anything, just trim that shiat.

"Partners"


Well, there's only one partner now, my wife. But I've been trimming the jungle since way before I met her.

Back when I was a single dude I had a specific electric trimmer I used for that. One day I came home and my roommate had a freshly shaved head, and told me he'd used that trimmer. He was a martial arts instructor, so I did not let him know what I usually used that trimmer for.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A waxing issue as opposed to a hygiene one?
right.sure.whatever.
 
sourballs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope the epidemic is quickly quelled ( or is that kwickly kwelled?)
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Pubic lice are not caused by having pubic hair. It's caused by skin to skin contact with someone who has them. It used to be that shaving was advocated, but I don't know if that is even protocol anymore.
 
donotdoit
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


Oh let me tell you about that moment.

I'd been tripping about 8 hours, was on the tail end of the peak, I scratched myself and brought something to my face to look at it. It looked back.

Aarrrrrrggggggg!

16 in 1979. The music, drugs and sex were great, and the STDs wouldn't kill you. You people are so screwed.
 
Aardvark Inc. [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Oh hai, guys!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

luna1580: sure. it's the presence of the hair itself that causes pubic lice. they spontaneously generate whenever a human sprouts pubes at least an inch long, even in virgins. just like head lice and armpit lice and general body lice, merely having hair there is the culprit!

hair hygiene, general body hygiene, and careful consideration of whom you bump uglies with, has absolutely NOTHING to do with it! NOTHING!

so remember kids, hair "down there" will ALWAYS equal vermin living on you! and feeding on you! and getting all over everyone and everything you hold dear!

so be SAFE. show you care. BE BARE!


-this PSA brought to you by the national foundation against pubes, a 501c3 organization-


Are you trying to tell me spontaneous generation isn't a thing? LOL
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Heamer: I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Somacandra: Pubic lice are not caused by having pubic hair. It's caused by skin to skin contact with someone who has them. It used to be that shaving was advocated, but I don't know if that is even protocol anymore.


Well, yeah, they're critters and they obviously don't spring forth from the ether. But they need to live in your pubic hair, so I can only imagine that shaving it all off would make life a lot more difficult for them to maintain down there.
 
Dhoogall [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Imma just leave this here (VERY NSFW):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bCuY​9​JFE4Y
 
mongbiohazard [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Dhoogall: Imma just leave this here (VERY NSFW):

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2bCuY9​JFE4Y


Oh fark, totally forgot about that song. Thank you!
 
donotdoit
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sourballs: I hope the epidemic is quickly quelled ( or is that kwickly kwelled?)


Kwelled. Yeah, I used that poison for scabies.

It's like you're in a science fiction movie and the parasite has taken over your body. You can actually watch them move under your skin leaving a red trail of itchy agony. The doctor's office would not allow me to show up, they prescribed it just from the phone call.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

edmo: Remember the pubic lice epidemics in the old days? No? There weren't any.


It was a lousy pandemic.
 
grokca [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sourballs: I hope the epidemic is quickly quelled ( or is that kwickly kwelled?)


Kwellada Kwells it Kwickly.
 
AlHarris31
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Subby's mom went to the UK for holiday?
 
MythDragon
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Heamer: I can't imagine having a dense enough thicket of pubes to unknowingly house a family of public lice long enough for them to establish squatter's rights. Not shaving is totally fine, but what's going on when you reach the point that you have visible insects crawling around down there?

I trim the jungle regularly. Feels weird when I don't.

I figure if I expect my partners to do basic maintenance and keep things under control then it's pretty hypocritical if I don't do the same. It doesn't have to be a smooth shave or anything, just trim that shiat.


Same here.  While smooth beav is always appreciated, I know what a biatch that is.  I shaved my junk exactly once.  It was an itch nightmare.  Now I use the trimmers and keep everything trim. Like a military haircut. Least I can do if I expect the ladies to do the same.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Blame the Olympics
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.