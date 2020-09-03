 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Through all the peril and insanity of 2020 a true Hero, a Renaissance man, a leader this country desperately needs, rises from the cornfields of Nebraska to rain hell on the food industries blatant, and damaging lies. Let's here it for Wet Nuggets   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How many times are we going to highlight this loon?
 
PaulRB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait a second.  Wet Nuggets is the sequel to W.A.P.?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can I there it for Wet Nuggets instead?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's here it for Wet Nuggets

Hear and now?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.
 
bughunter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got my nuggets wet once.
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This guy has a bad case of First World problems
 
bughunter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Let's here it for Wet Nuggets

Hear and now?


Here, here!
 
Dumski [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Okay, someone just keeps greening this story for the hell of it. Yeah, we get it. Chiken wigs!
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.


Well then it suits them.

He's 100% goddamn right.
 
force_of_iron
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Kyle was from Nebraska?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA:
he tells city council to be a 'social leader' and use a better name such as 'wet tenders' or 'saucy nuggets'

Sounds...unappetizing.
 
SumoJeb [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Bootleg: Can I there it for Wet Nuggets instead?


Everywhere it for Wet Nuggets!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm kind of curious what this is about but that it's a Daily Mail link and the name Wet Nuggets tells me all I need to know
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Wet Nuggets had a child (Bam-ba-Lam)
The damn thing gone wild (Bam-ba-Lam)
She said, "I'm worryin' outta mind" (Bam-ba-Lam)
The damn thing gone blind (Bam-ba-Lam)
I said "Oh, Wet Nuggets " (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Oh, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
She really gets me high (Bam-ba-Lam)
You know that's no lie (Bam-ba-Lam)
She's so rock steady (Bam-ba-Lam)
And she's always ready (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
She's from Birmingham (Bam-ba-Lam)
Way down in Alabam' (Bam-ba-Lam)
Well, she's shakin' that thing (Bam-ba-Lam)
Boy, she makes me sing (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets (Bam-ba-Lam)
Whoa, Wet Nuggets
Bam-ba-lam
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

PaulRB: Wait a second.  Wet Nuggets is the sequel to W.A.P.?


W.A.N.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.


at work on those hot and humid days, we refer to this as swamp crotch
 
stuffy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Because there are no more pressing issues to be dealt with.
 
bughunter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

petec: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.

at work on those hot and humid days, we refer to this as swamp crotch


Dank nuggets?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

petec: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.

at work on those hot and humid days, we refer to this as swamp crotch


Hence something I do not wish to think of in the context of 'food.'
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
bUt hEre eMaiLs !!1
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

bughunter: Diogenes: Let's here it for Wet Nuggets

Hear and now?

Here, here!


"Where? Where?"
 
sinko swimo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

stuffy: Because there are no more pressing issues to be dealt with.


not every issue can be major media. everybody needs to feel important.
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Well, he isn't wrong.

As it stands, too many children think food just magically appears from factories.  There is a mental gap between the animals and fields that farmers raise/work, and the food that appears on their plate (or more aptly, out of the fast food box).

Name the food for what it is.  I'm honestly surprised there is any connection left to the animal it came.

'Buffalo-style chicken tenders' actually sounds more appealing to me.
 
Mock26
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"Chicken Chunks."
 
GrogSmash
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

stuffy: Because there are no more pressing issues to be dealt with.


Well, when you come up with a plan to fix 'everything' in one go, that receives at least a 90% global approval rating from the general public, then yes, we can stop sweating the small stuff.

Until then, you know what, you fix the problems in front of you, that can be fixed simply.

Then you move ontothe next one.

Or do you magically clean your entire house, completely, in one go?  Most people I know tackle it problem by problem.  Clean the living room one day.  Bathroom sink/toilet/tub need scrubbed another.  Kitchen needs swept and mopped today, and maybe I should scrub those backtiles while I'm at it...  Fark it, the fridge can wait...
 
gameshowhost [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
ok, one greenlite was enough

WE SEENT IT.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Put me down for team traditional wings.  Boneless wings are trash as stated in the article.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 minute ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wet nuggets does not sound, in any way, appealing.


Sauced Sections?
 
