(KTVN Reno)   In today's edition of "Because 2020": Lake Tahoe park shuts down after Fleas test positive for the Plague   (ktvn.com) divider line
43
•       •       •

bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Other Red Hot Chili Peppers not available for comment.
 
whidbey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good. The Earth might appreciate a couple of weeks without that shiat.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's not unique to 2020. Every few years there's a localized outbreak somewhere in the Sierra Nevada of squirrels or whatever found dead with plague-infected fleas. When I was a kid (I grew up in that area) our parents would always scare the living shiat out of us and warn us to never go near squirrels or chipmunks (dead or alive) because they supposedly posed a huge risk of infection from the plague, though in reality the risk is obviously very low.
 
Uncle Eazy [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Plague? That ol' gag?

Ain't got sh*t on the MAGAvirus.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was an ongoing thing. Because I know I heard about a decade or so ago.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bingethinker: Other Red Hot Chili Peppers not available for comment.


What does this mean for their '21 tour?!?!?
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby - that's literally always how the plague has spread. Like since the middle ages.
And plague has been endemic to the Americas for centuries.

On a scale of "Shut down everything" to "meh," this rates as a solid "meh."
Esp when you consider that it's a bacterial infection that can be treated in one round of simple antibiotics...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cyberluddite: It's not unique to 2020. Every few years there's a localized outbreak somewhere in the Sierra Nevada of squirrels or whatever found dead with plague-infected fleas. When I was a kid (I grew up in that area) our parents would always scare the living shiat out of us and warn us to never go near squirrels or chipmunks (dead or alive) because they supposedly posed a huge risk of infection from the plague, though in reality the risk is obviously very low.


This.

Every year the rangers at our favorite campground tell us to beware of the chipmunks because the fleas carry plague.

/not telling you which campground
//but it's blissful
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Fleas"? Like his whole family? That's gotta suck.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - that's literally always how the plague has spread. Like since the middle ages.
And plague has been endemic to the Americas for centuries.

On a scale of "Shut down everything" to "meh," this rates as a solid "meh."
Esp when you consider that it's a bacterial infection that can be treated in one round of simple antibiotics...


NOT WITHOUT VIOLATING MY FREEDOMS IT CAN'T!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nevada fleas!
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - that's literally always how the plague has spread. Like since the middle ages.
And plague has been endemic to the Americas for centuries.

On a scale of "Shut down everything" to "meh," this rates as a solid "meh."
Esp when you consider that it's a bacterial infection that can be treated in one round of simple antibiotics...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ElecricalPast: Subby - that's literally always how the plague has spread. Like since the middle ages.
And plague has been endemic to the Americas for centuries.

On a scale of "Shut down everything" to "meh," this rates as a solid "meh."
Esp when you consider that it's a bacterial infection that can be treated in one round of simple antibiotics...


Eh, 120 years isn't centuries.
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buboriffic.
 
jso2897 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Plague was allowed to "burn through" the population for centuries.
Shouldn't we have "herd immunity" by now?
I have been informed by Fark's resident epidemiologists that if you just let people all catch a disease, there will be some sort of magical immunity to it afterward.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We've always had plague here.

/tis no biggie for the area.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size


"Don't worry lads, I will pull through."
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bughunter: Cyberluddite: It's not unique to 2020. Every few years there's a localized outbreak somewhere in the Sierra Nevada of squirrels or whatever found dead with plague-infected fleas. When I was a kid (I grew up in that area) our parents would always scare the living shiat out of us and warn us to never go near squirrels or chipmunks (dead or alive) because they supposedly posed a huge risk of infection from the plague, though in reality the risk is obviously very low.

This.

Every year the rangers at our favorite campground tell us to beware of the chipmunks because the fleas carry plague.

/not telling you which campground
//but it's blissful


/ha ha
//my aunt and uncle caretake the property next to Bliss
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 1 hour ago  
News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?


Worse. Liberty University trained epidemiologists.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?



Well where else are you supposed to find a deadly disease? Besides your mom's cooter, I guess
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?


https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index​.​html

There's plenty of deadly diseases found in the wild, all the time. They're not all pandemics and I'm sorry we're not worried enough over this one that's literally been an ongoing thing for centuries.

cdc.govView Full Size
 
Lifeless
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Plague was allowed to "burn through" the population for centuries.
Shouldn't we have "herd immunity" by now?
I have been informed by Fark's resident epidemiologists that if you just let people all catch a disease, there will be some sort of magical immunity to it afterward.


We do, that's why outbreaks are usually very localized in Native communities in the Rockies and Sierra Nevada.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lifeless: jso2897: Plague was allowed to "burn through" the population for centuries.
Shouldn't we have "herd immunity" by now?
I have been informed by Fark's resident epidemiologists that if you just let people all catch a disease, there will be some sort of magical immunity to it afterward.

We do, that's why outbreaks are usually very localized in Native communities in the Rockies and Sierra Nevada.


There's no herd immunity. Human bubonic plague infection is uncommon because modern building standards and hygiene tend to keep us away from rodents and fleas.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you test less fleas, you'll see less plague.
 
freakay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everyone will say "no big deal, it resides in mice and other rodents and their fleas..and we have antibiotics"

HOWEVER.

If the bacterium gets into other vectors that can impact humans...for argument sake, mosquitos (which it does not do, i recognize)...and there is wide spread of the bacterium, this could be a huge problem for healthcare systems that are already stretched.

its like earthquakes.  its not the earthquake that kills most people.   its the yellow fever, cholera, etc that hits after.  so if the system is out of whack because of covid and flu...
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abhorrent1: News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?


No.  We realize we live in a modern society with modern medicine that easily treats what was once a deadly disease but is now just a minor annoyance compared to just about every other disease out there.

If you don't have access to modern medicine, then you should be worried.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

JesseL: abhorrent1: News: Deadly disease found in the wild.

Fark: Meh, chances of catching it are low and it's easily treatable. It's just a bad cold, really.

WTF? What are you people, idiots?

https://www.cdc.gov/plague/maps/index.​html

There's plenty of deadly diseases found in the wild, all the time. They're not all pandemics and I'm sorry we're not worried enough over this one that's literally been an ongoing thing for centuries.

[cdc.gov image 850x573]


Oh the graph guy is here. How many Flu graphs did you post here back in march to prove COVID wasn't a big deal?

You know why things don't become pandemics? Because measures like this are taken limit the risk. But people like you use that as proof that it was no big deal to begin with.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

abhorrent1: Oh the graph guy is here. How many Flu graphs did you post here back in march to prove COVID wasn't a big deal?


Zero. What the fark?

abhorrent1: You know why things don't become pandemics? Because measures like this are taken limit the risk. But people like you use that as proof that it was no big deal to begin with.


I fully support closing the park. I also keep rodents out of my house and my pets free of fleas. Duh.

I'm just saying, it's not the next big disaster looming on the horizon. It's a completely known quantity.

Calm down chicken little.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Honestly a breakout of a disease with painful boils might get people to appreciate having the proper medicine on hand, but then again the anti-vaxxers probably hate antibiotics too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

EL EM: Buboriffic.


That sounds like a bad remix of the Black Eye'd Peas Fergalicious
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: Honestly a breakout of a disease with painful boils might get people to appreciate having the proper medicine on hand, but then again the anti-vaxxers probably hate antibiotics too.


Boils might convince antivaxxer karens to actually get vaccines since it directly affects their appearance, which is way more important than the lives of their children.
 
Gyrfalcon [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JesseL: Lifeless: jso2897: Plague was allowed to "burn through" the population for centuries.
Shouldn't we have "herd immunity" by now?
I have been informed by Fark's resident epidemiologists that if you just let people all catch a disease, there will be some sort of magical immunity to it afterward.

We do, that's why outbreaks are usually very localized in Native communities in the Rockies and Sierra Nevada.

There's no herd immunity. Human bubonic plague infection is uncommon because modern building standards and hygiene tend to keep us away from rodents and fleas.


Theres no herd immunity because bubonic plague is bacterial, so you dont develop an immune response to it if you have it and recover. That only works for viral diseases.

You can get plague, recover, and get it just as bad the second time around.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: The Irrelevant Gamer: Honestly a breakout of a disease with painful boils might get people to appreciate having the proper medicine on hand, but then again the anti-vaxxers probably hate antibiotics too.

Boils might convince antivaxxer karens to actually get vaccines since it directly affects their appearance, which is way more important than the lives of their children.


Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for Y. Pestis
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/faq/index.​h​tml
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: OgreMagi: The Irrelevant Gamer: Honestly a breakout of a disease with painful boils might get people to appreciate having the proper medicine on hand, but then again the anti-vaxxers probably hate antibiotics too.

Boils might convince antivaxxer karens to actually get vaccines since it directly affects their appearance, which is way more important than the lives of their children.

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for Y. Pestis
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/faq/index.h​tml


There needs to be for the measles.
 
OgreMagi [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: ElecricalPast: OgreMagi: The Irrelevant Gamer: Honestly a breakout of a disease with painful boils might get people to appreciate having the proper medicine on hand, but then again the anti-vaxxers probably hate antibiotics too.

Boils might convince antivaxxer karens to actually get vaccines since it directly affects their appearance, which is way more important than the lives of their children.

Unfortunately, there is no vaccine for Y. Pestis
https://www.cdc.gov/plague/faq/index.h​tml

There needs to be for the measles.


I meant there needs to be boils with the measles.
 
JesseL [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: JesseL: Lifeless: jso2897: Plague was allowed to "burn through" the population for centuries.
Shouldn't we have "herd immunity" by now?
I have been informed by Fark's resident epidemiologists that if you just let people all catch a disease, there will be some sort of magical immunity to it afterward.

We do, that's why outbreaks are usually very localized in Native communities in the Rockies and Sierra Nevada.

There's no herd immunity. Human bubonic plague infection is uncommon because modern building standards and hygiene tend to keep us away from rodents and fleas.

Theres no herd immunity because bubonic plague is bacterial, so you dont develop an immune response to it if you have it and recover. That only works for viral diseases.

You can get plague, recover, and get it just as bad the second time around.


That's not strictly true. There are a lot of bacterial diseases that you can be (and probably are for at least a few) vaccinated for. Tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis, tuberculosis, bacterial pneumonia, etc.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
• Avoid contact with wild rodents, which can be infected with fleas
• Do not touch sick/dead rodents

Well, there goes my whole reason for going to Lake Tahoe. Thanks, 2020.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hello.
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: It's not unique to 2020. Every few years there's a localized outbreak somewhere in the Sierra Nevada of squirrels or whatever found dead with plague-infected fleas. When I was a kid (I grew up in that area) our parents would always scare the living shiat out of us and warn us to never go near squirrels or chipmunks (dead or alive) because they supposedly posed a huge risk of infection from the plague, though in reality the risk is obviously very low.


Yup. Not an uncommon occurrence in the Mighty Sierra. Always why I preferred going in the Winter with skis and a puffy coat.

/ Then the fleas only came from people -- ok that's worse.
 
felching pen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

169th Cousin: Nevada fleas!


And never returns!
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I camp in the Sierra Nevadas often. Make sure you put all your cooking utensils an dishes in the bear box at night or you will wake up with chipmunk poop in your cast iron skillet.
 
