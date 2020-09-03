 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   This week's 3 hr serving of 80's/post punk/ new wave music includes music from Skids & The Orchids, plus new music from No Joy & Secret Shine. Hear what terrestrial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #149 Starts 1PM ET LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
11
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, Global Radio, California, Association of American Universities, University of California, Music, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine  
•       •       •

92 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 03 Sep 2020 at 12:32 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Socalnewwaver's up another mountain today so I've kicked off the thread for him.
His tweets @socalnewwaver have been set to auto post this evening so you can keep up with the play list as it happens.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Socalnewwaver's up another mountain today so I've kicked off the thread for him.
His tweets @socalnewwaver have been set to auto post this evening so you can keep up with the play list as it happens.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Pista: Socalnewwaver's up another mountain today so I've kicked off the thread for him.
His tweets @socalnewwaver have been set to auto post this evening so you can keep up with the play list as it happens.

[Fark user image 425x239]


Ah. A selfie

lol
 
Wellon Dowd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I capture the stream to an mp3 so I can timeshift my listening. I'm digging the August 20 show right now.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Standing by...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here we gooooooooo!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Skids so underplayed everywhere
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Twitters do nothing!
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pista: Socalnewwaver's up another mountain today so I've kicked off the thread for him.
His tweets @socalnewwaver have been set to auto post this evening so you can keep up with the play list as it happens.


According to my clock, the show starts at noon. Your country may vary.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Danielle Dax's Tomorrow Never Knows also has a little Blue Jay Way in it.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: The Twitters do nothing!


Seems to be a slight hitch.
I am trying to put the songs into thread here
https://twitter.com/socalnewwaver/sta​t​us/1301550520167993346?s=20
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.