(MLive.com)   Two men accused of poaching elk. Idiots. Don't they know that it's much more flavorful when you braise it?   (mlive.com) divider line
22
314 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 4:35 PM (1 hour ago)



22 Comments
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This sous vide fad has really gotten out of hand.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.


You can get in serious trouble for spit roasting an elk, too.
 
Danger Avoid Death [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.


You know who else is better to roast on a spit?
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

all you need is elk. it's super delicious and good for you
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mjjt: Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.


I used to hunt deer with my dad when I was younger (really not my thing, but it made the old man happy).  We always ate the meat.  We'd make sausage with some, but had to blend in some fattier meat because it was so lean.
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now Joe Rogan is going to talk for four hours. Yeesh.

If he only said things once his podcast would be 30 minutes long. Instead he repeats himself over and over.
 
steve1673
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: mjjt: Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.

You know who else is better to roast on a spit?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/unavailable for comment
 
BolivarShagnasty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 500x394]
/unavailable for comment


Just beat me to it.  Missed by THAT much.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I prefer smoking elk & deer. Helps seal in what juices they have. Overnight brine, or marinade also advisable.
 
epyonyx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
DwightSchrute.jpeg
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know you're in upstate Michigan when the lede is poaching and not the narcotics.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BolivarShagnasty: Erma Gerdd: [Fark user image 500x394]
/unavailable for comment

Just beat me to it.  Missed by THAT much.


"Would you believe .... ?"
 
Dahnkster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elk jerky not too shabby either. Much healthier than mass-produced commercial beef jerky. No hormones, MSG, often no nitrates.

Omnivore
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

mjjt: Actually it's very lean meat, with not a lot of fat, so it doesn't braise that well. Better to grill it or roast it on a spit.


I've never had it cooked, per se, but i can tell you Elk jerky is flippin delicious.  If you're ever near Macon, GA, this joint is right off the interstate.

https://www.yelp.com/biz/welchs-count​r​y-smokehouse-macon

Ignore the one idiotic bad review about "He ignored us when we came in for a sandwich."  To the best of my knowledge they don't SELL sandwiches since they're a meat shop and not a goddam restaurant.  I'm pretty sure the reviewer was talking about the BBQ joint next door..
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
cheftalk.comView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Elk jerky was the best jerky I've ever had to this day. The guy used mustard. It was spectacular. It was also made from an elk I shot while still hung-over drunk and in no hurry to shoot anything. Dude's handed me a rifle, pointed, told me to shoot it. I honestly tried to miss but make it look good. Got it right in the neck. Killed instantly. Man I'm a California city boy and that was not the outcome I wanted but there it was dead. The other dudes were stoked though as it was an eight-pointer buck with a literal ton of meat. I felt bad that day but felt pretty damned good eating it later.

/ Best jerky, great steaks and incredible sausages.
// I did have a license but the other goofballs did -- but it was Montana and our odds of running into another human being at all were slim until the city.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Just had me some Elk last weekend, to top it off, it was at Elk Lake. Yeah, that's how I roll.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Every state has a program like this. Real hunters farking hate poachers. Remember, wildlife belongs to the people and hunting is regulated for the people. It's you poachers are stealing from.

/One of the very few reasons I'd ever dime on anyone.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ok subby , that gave me a good chuckle
+1
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

