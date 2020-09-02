 Skip to content
(TwinCities.com)   Flaming Ecstasy Maserati is a great band name, but a shiatty place to ditch your girlfriend and baby while running from the cops   (twincities.com) divider line
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My Maserati does 451, the dogs still find me even though I have run.
 
saywhat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know Florida, but this sounds like a challenge to me... Is Minnesota trying to usurp your title of dumbest state in the US of A?
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Took out a park entry gate. That's going to leave a mark.
Fark user imageView Full Size

KSTP
 
El_Dan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Good try Maserati, but if I want to be recognized as a douchebag I'm still going to buy a BMW.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm more of a fan of Drenched Ruination Yugo
 
whereisian [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Apropos of the headline, I've been really into a band called Maserati that I recently learned of.


Maserati - Monoliths
Youtube UKSRvqnrajQ


Solid groove
 
zombietheclown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
"Witnesses said three people fled - a woman who was carrying a child and a man, Linders said."

That's a really strong woman
 
bughunter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ted Nugent - Wango Tango (Live)
Youtube tZUcU6madgs


/your face is a Maserati
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
FTA: "Officers took the 23-year-old St. Paul man into custody. He reported he sustained a concussion and was shot in Minneapolis last week."

That's a remarkably casual way for the article writer to mention something like that.
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Flaming Ecstasy Maserati is a great band name, but a shiatty place to ditch your girlfriend and baby while running from the cops


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Sources say the Police department is still awaiting the toxicology reports from the crime lab to verify the contents, but, "Have you felt that american flag in the corner, I mean REALLY felt it? I love you!"
 
bughunter
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

zombietheclown: "Witnesses said three people fled - a woman who was carrying a child and a man, Linders said."

That's a really strong woman


Sounds like twins conceived 20 years apart.

When is she due?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's a great story, it has it all - Maseratis, fire, drugs, babies, weed, concussions, footbridges - I love it, this is the movie of the week.
 
