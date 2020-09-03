 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Law and Crime)   Youth minister pleads guilty to sexual assault that was broadcast live on TV, claims he was just caught up in the moment   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
59
    More: Creepy, Plea, WSAV-TV's Alex Bozarjian, 44-year-old husband, misdemeanor offense of sexual battery, short order, live television, female reporter's butt, object of national scorn  
•       •       •

2153 clicks; posted to Main » on 03 Sep 2020 at 1:50 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



59 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was just telling her "Good Game."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, any time I see "Minister" and especially "Youth Minister", that reads as "Sexual Predator" to me.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, any time I see "Minister" and especially "Youth Minister", that reads as "Sexual Predator" to me.


Don't forget: also a Boy Scout leader according to TFA. Double-Super Creepy.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is he still a youth minister?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Is he still a youth minister?


Not an employed one.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Right in front of a cop too.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SBinRR: Walker: Is he still a youth minister?

Not an employed one.


Showing kids how to find Jesus,...in the white windowless van.
 
robodog [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, any time I see "Minister" and especially "Youth Minister", that reads as "Sexual Predator" to me.

Don't forget: also a Boy Scout leader according to TFA. Double-Super Creepy.


He won't be a boy scout anything anymore, his annual youth protection background check will show the sexual battery conviction and he will be barred from serving (given the profile of this event I'm sure the local council is already aware and has informed the troop that he is no longer eligible, the background check will just make it so it applies nationwide). That's one of the differences between the scouts and the church, their policies have always been about excluding predators, not protecting them.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only surprise to me is that the victim was female.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: The only surprise to me is that the victim was female.


The victim we know about
 
AgentKGB
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, subby, the MAGAt Bigot Brigade is there in TFA's comments section ready to defend this moron.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: The only surprise to me is that the victim was female.


And an adult.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some people pay good money for that.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You just *know* that wasn't his first time slapping a butt too hard because he was excited and caught in the moment.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
claims he was just caught up in the moment...

What moment?

There were a bunch of other guys running past her while managing not to slap her on the ass.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was just blessing her butt!  He probably had holy water on his hands, I'm sure
 
DarnoKonrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Christians will be Christians.
 
Captain Horatio Mindblower
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: He was just telling her "Good Game."


Besides, what was she wearing?

Anyway, aside from suggesting the victim was to blame and emphasizing your minimization of sexual assault, all I can add is that he would have gotten away with it if it were for that meddlesome "doing it in front of the huge obvious camera while prominently displaying a unique identifying number".
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still waiting for the guys who defended this piece of shiat last time to let me know where I can find their wives and daughters so I can sneak up and slap their asses since it's no big deal.

I have some time this weekend.
 
That KY Girl
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.


Yeah, that was pretty heartbreaking to watch.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
When you're not a star, they don't let you do it.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.


Fark user imageView Full Size


He should be required to attach pictures of this on every job application in the future.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And Jesus said when they strike you, turn the other cheek...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It would have been better if they chopped off his hand.
Or shot him several times in the back and put some crack and a gun on his bleeding body.
 
Salmon [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.

[Fark user image 640x747]

He should be required to attach pictures of this on every job application in the future.


farking rights, she totally liked it
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They want it now and fast, grabbin and smackin ass
You gotta make it last - What?
 
backhand.slap.of.reason [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Seems fair.  The guy is guilty of being an attention-seeking d-bag.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
thumbs-prod.si-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"I touched her back. I did not know exactly where I touched her."

fark you. Nobody has ever ran up behind someone aiming to pat them on the lower back. Take some goddamn responsibility.
 
brizzle365
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I wonder if he has to register now. That would really suck for him. But, hopefully its a lesson learned by others, right? If a persons future is to be ruined by an unfortunate decision, its best to make certain that they never are able to fully recover.

I know that that comment above will be met with scorn and I accept that its your right to have that feeling. I just don't put it on par with actually raping someone, or kiddie diddling.


Either way, dude farked up, got caught out and now gets to pay for it, hopefully learning a valuable lesson going forward to keep ya damn hands to yourself until a consent form is properly filled out and notarized! Which, believe it or not, is super sexy to whip out and ask your potential partner to have her attorney look over it before you proceed further. More sexy than whiping out a gangster-roll at the nudie club.
 
Koodz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.

[Fark user image image 640x747]

He should be required to attach pictures of this on every job application in the future.


I haven't seen the video. Did she say "what the fark?" on air or just telepathically project it?

I'm pretty sure I heard it in my mind.
 
MBooda
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Unavailable for comment
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Killer Cars
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: He was just telling her "Good Game."


[Bounces basketball] You know who else had good game, bro? [Takes free throw shot, swishes] No, not LeBron, I'm talking about Gideon, who defeated the Midianites as told in the Book of Judges. Anyway, I'm Luke, your new youth minister.
 
kid_icarus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"I was caught up in the moment," he said. "I was getting ready to bring my hands up and wave to the camera and to the audience, and there was a misjudge in character and decision-making. I touched her back. I did not know exactly where I touched her."

This kind of bald face lie and blatant denial is cute when a child does it about something funny. It doesn't scale up to adult size very well.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I wonder if he has to register now. That would really suck for him.


Why would it suck for him?
He sexually assaulted a woman.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: And Jesus said when they strike you, turn the other cheek...


ok, I have your reservation down as "one person booked for Hell". Which credit card will you be using?
 
Hitchens' Personal Assistant
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

brizzle365: I wonder if he has to register now. That would really suck for him. But, hopefully its a lesson learned by others, right? If a persons future is to be ruined by an unfortunate decision, its best to make certain that they never are able to fully recover.

I know that that comment above will be met with scorn and I accept that its your right to have that feeling. I just don't put it on par with actually raping someone, or kiddie diddling.


Either way, dude farked up, got caught out and now gets to pay for it, hopefully learning a valuable lesson going forward to keep ya damn hands to yourself until a consent form is properly filled out and notarized! Which, believe it or not, is super sexy to whip out and ask your potential partner to have her attorney look over it before you proceed further. More sexy than whiping out a gangster-roll at the nudie club.


Nice straw man you have there
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Koodz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.

[Fark user image image 640x747]

He should be required to attach pictures of this on every job application in the future.

I haven't seen the video. Did she say "what the fark?" on air or just telepathically project it?

I'm pretty sure I heard it in my mind.


Watching the video is a bit heartbreaking.  She appears stunned beyond a WTF response.
 
Gonad the Ballbarian
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
pffft.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Boo_Guy: She looked like a piece of her died when that happened.

Glad to see her get some closure out of it.

[Fark user image 640x747]

He should be required to attach pictures of this on every job application in the future.


Look at his face in that picture, at the precise moment he smacked this woman's ass, then read his version of events:

"I was caught up in the moment," he said. "I was getting ready to bring my hands up and wave to the camera and to the audience, and there was a misjudge in character and decision-making. I touched her back. I did not know exactly where I touched her."

His expression shows that he knew EXACTLY what he was doing and where he was touching her, but even in this moment of public humiliation and abject defeat, he can't help but be a f*cking liar.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ElecricalPast: And Jesus said when they strike you, turn the other cheek...

ok, I have your reservation down as "one person booked for Hell". Which credit card will you be using?


Wait - we have to pay for the trip, too? They really are diabolical down there.
 
bughunter
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Jesus Ass-slapping Christ, what a creep.
 
Bandito King [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dude wound up and smacked her hard, with that double lip bite of concentration some people do.

"I was caught up in the moment." Man, fark you. Nobody is going to believe that shiat. Just admit it, "I acted like a dick and thought I could get away with it."
 
MBooda
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: It would have been better if they chopped off his hand.



I don't think it's his hand they want to chop off...
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

kid_icarus: "I was caught up in the moment," he said. "I was getting ready to bring my hands up and wave to the camera and to the audience, and there was a misjudge in character and decision-making. I touched her back. I did not know exactly where I touched her."

This kind of bald face lie and blatant denial is cute when a child does it about something funny. It doesn't scale up to adult size very well.


I scrubbed that video frame by frame to get the two screen caps on the picture I posted. There was no 'accident' of where he was slapping her. He knew what he was doing from start to finish.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Schmerd1948: ElecricalPast: And Jesus said when they strike you, turn the other cheek...

ok, I have your reservation down as "one person booked for Hell". Which credit card will you be using?


It's hell they only accept Discover.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am having a hard finding the "you must be a lot of fun a parties" line in the fark hive-mind right now.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

robodog: Combustion: Benevolent Misanthrope: Yeah, any time I see "Minister" and especially "Youth Minister", that reads as "Sexual Predator" to me.

Don't forget: also a Boy Scout leader according to TFA. Double-Super Creepy.

He won't be a boy scout anything anymore, his annual youth protection background check will show the sexual battery conviction and he will be barred from serving (given the profile of this event I'm sure the local council is already aware and has informed the troop that he is no longer eligible, the background check will just make it so it applies nationwide). That's one of the differences between the scouts and the church, their policies have always been about excluding predators, not protecting them.


https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boy_Sco​u​ts_of_America#Sex_abuse_cases
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Boy_Sco​u​ts_of_America#Financial_problems

"On February 18, 2020, the organization filed for bankruptcy in a Delaware bankruptcy court, listing liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million and assets of $1 billion to $10 billion. The bankruptcy filing came at a time when the organization faced hundreds of sexual abuse lawsuits."
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: SBinRR: Walker: Is he still a youth minister?

Not an employed one.

Showing kids how to find Jesus,...in the white windowless van.


But they said there'd be candy!
 
Displayed 50 of 59 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.