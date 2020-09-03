 Skip to content
(KMOV St. Louis)   Let's just hang out of this sunroof as we drive around. What could possibly happen here in this parking garage? Fark: Driver fled the scene
19
    More: Stupid, English-language films, 17-year-old, Editor's note, 18-year-old woman, ST. LOUIS, Victim, 14-year-old girl, downtown St. Louis parking garage  
•       •       •

19 Comments
 
fat boy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Ever see 'Hereditary'?
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Prom Limo - SNL
Youtube v98lp5CN8NI
 
dothemath [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Upside: Haunted parking garage.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Guessing they never saw Hereditary.
 
bughunter
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

dothemath: Upside: Haunted parking garage.


Ghost riding.

As in, you gonna be a ghost if you ride like that.
 
ElecricalPast
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
There had to have been drugs/alcohol involved. Too much stupid to have occurred sober.
 
EbonyCat
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Let me guess how he died.  When I had an suv the antena would hit those cement joist looking things as I drove.  He was the antena, wasn't he?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: There had to have been drugs/alcohol involved. Too much stupid to have occurred sober.


Since it's s KMOV link, I'll say never underestimate St. Louis stupid.
 
Heamer [TotalFark] [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
At least he died standing up for something.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to Biden's America if he gets elected! Teens killing themselves in unusual ways over increased taxes.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ElecricalPast: There had to have been drugs/alcohol involved. Too much stupid to have occurred sober.


Passengers and driver were ages 26, 17, 14 and 18 respectively. That's a time frame in which stupidity needs no alcohol in order to flourish.

I mean, it helps, don't get me wrong, but the stupid can thrive all on its own.
 
BigNumber12 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
That's a strange collection of ages to be hanging out / joyriding together.
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media.makeameme.orgView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Six Feet Under s01e08
Youtube d4aXZg3eC30
 
petec [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: ElecricalPast: There had to have been drugs/alcohol involved. Too much stupid to have occurred sober.

Passengers and driver were ages 26, 17, 14 and 18 respectively. That's a time frame in which stupidity needs no alcohol in order to flourish.

I mean, it helps, don't get me wrong, but the stupid can thrive all on its own.


respective of what?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 minute ago  
vignette.wikia.nocookie.netView Full Size
 
7th Son of a 7th Son
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Wtf is a 26 year old doing with a bunch of kids? Unless he had a hard on for either of the girls. Creepo.
 
pounddawg
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

